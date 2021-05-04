Unlearn These Beliefs To Get Your Life in a Whole New Direction

Beliefs are powerful.

They are powerful enough to commit you to failure or to commit you to success.

The wrong belief can hold you back from achieving your goals.

Many people even while having the potential to be successful are held back by their wrong beliefs.

As they try to move forward towards their goals, their beliefs pull them backward, making it a lot more difficult to achieve those goals. It can be very frustrating.

Again, the wrong set of beliefs disempowers the people who harbor them.

Like cancer cells, they take vital energy from their host that would have been used in the pursuit and accomplishment of better goals.

That is why the greatest disservice we do to future success is to harbor the wrong beliefs and keep hoping life gets better.

The sad truth is this: It won’t.

If we can unlearn the wrong set of beliefs, it becomes easier to go in a whole new direction to a better life.

1. What’s Gonna Be Is Gonna Be.

The problem with this belief is the human tendency to fold hands and just allow life to happen.

You and I know quite well that without effort the only thing that grows is weed. In other words, leaving anything to chance is a recipe for having undesirable outcomes-filled life.

Even though desirable outcomes do sometimes happen, it is not a reliable system to base your life on. Your life is too important to leave at the mercy of chances.

The only way life gets better is by engaging proactively with getting the things you want from it.

To be proactive, you must:

Be clear about what you want from the onset. Write it down so you don’t lose sight of it.

Things are better remembered and taken seriously when written on paper, preferably a journal or a diary;

Review them every morning before you go about your day’s activity; and

Brainstorm ways to help you advance a step every day closer to achieving them.

If you leave your future to chance, you may end up where you don’t want. But if you take it by hand and go after what you want, chances are high that you will have the life of your dream.

2. Success Is For a Breed Set Apart.

Looking back, I can see why I never did well during my secondary school days, despite my effort to change the narrative.

If your mindset and beliefs are wrong, the right action won’t be enough to produce the right results.

I always saw myself as a second-class student. For that reason, I could not live above that self-image and limitation set by those beliefs and mindset.

Reading wasn’t the problem. I do read sometimes, but because I was too scared and never wanted to feel stupid, I never answered questions in class even when I have an idea about the answer. For that reason, I wasn’t visible enough to be noticed and brushed up by any of my teachers.

So I would rather keep quiet for the “set apart bred” in class.

At other times, I felt my teachers were biased in favor of these “selected few” that even when they make mistakes, they would rather correct the students with kindness unlike the rest of us.

With time it killed my zeal to even study unless it was close to writing term or promotional exams.

I conformed to the crowd of average students. The never-do-wellers.

Several years later, I stumbled into one of those “bred set apart.” It shocked him that I could study medicine. I saw it in his face. He was like, “… Josh you mean you are a final year student in Medical school?!”

But such is life.

The greatest enemy of success is the wrong belief and mindsets you have about your ability to succeed.

Success is not for a selected group of people. Anyone, given the enabling environment and with a willingness to do the work of success, can succeed.

But first, you have to convince yourself that whatever is humanly possible is possible for you too, given equal opportunity.

Your self-image is as important in determining your future just as the effort you invest into your personal growth.

So see yourself right, and you will have more returns with every unit of effort. There is no better combination towards achieving your dream life goals.

3. Self-made Mentality

One is too small a number to be great.

This will be a bitter pill, especially for introverts. I can relate. I am one myself.

We introverts always want to do everything ourselves. It is part of our make-up. Yes.

But the truth is, you pay more to achieve success if you want to do it all alone.

Another problem with trying to do it all alone is that it places a limit to your growth. You can’t grow beyond a certain extent if you try to run the success system all by yourself.

Take Matt Lillywhite for instance.

In one of his recent stories, he revealed he pays someone to take care of his cooking so he can have more time for his work. And that is very intelligent and clever of him.

That little assist buys him extra time to focus on his work. That is why he is among the most productive writers in this community.

To be productive, you need someone to take care of the 80% of activities that account for 20% of your results.

In case you haven’t heard it, that was the Pareto principle applied.

Let me explain it to you:

It states that 20% of your activity accounts for 80% of your success. While the rest 80% only accounts for 20% of your success.

NB: Brainwork makes up most of the 20% high yield activity. Always remember that.

In that context, it is obvious that you will be more successful if you assign other people to take care of that 80% of activities so that you can have more time for the 20% mental work that earns you 80% of your success.

If you can ditch the self-made mindset and approach your life this way, two things will happen:

First, it will be far easier and faster to achieve success. That means, what would have taken you 2 years to achieve may only just take about 12 months or fewer.

The second benefit is growth. Your growth will skyrocket both in your personal and in your business life.

Therefore, trying to do it all yourself is to sign up for a life of struggle.

You can achieve the things you want using a better way: partnering with others. It makes success easier and faster.

Behind every significant success is a partnership.

There is no self-made man or woman on the planet. None. Every person that has become successful was aided by someone up the stairs.

If you look back at your life and don’t seem to like the results so far, you can get your life in a whole new direction starting today.

The wrong set of beliefs may just be the only obstacle between you and your ideal life.

Unlearn them and watch your life change for the better.

Cheers to creating your ideal life.

—

—

Photo credit: by Mesut Kaya on Unsplash