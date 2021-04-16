Unleashing Your Warrior Archetype, With Nic Tovey

.

.

“The warrior archetype is a strong, powerful, masculine archetype. He’s a great archetype for just getting shit done!”

Archetypes are universal, inborn personality traits that have been referenced throughout human history.

They were introduced to the field of psychology by Carl Jung, who identified twelve major archetypes, but also believed there was an infinite number of potential archetypes that could exist.

An example of a masculine archetype is ‘The Warrior’ archetype, which is particularly useful when you need to take action.

In this interview, Nic Tovey explains why the warrior archetype is so powerful and how you can access your inner warrior.

What you’ll learn

About Nic’s new book: The (Re)Volutionary Man

The Pillar of Potency – 4 step model: Presence Power Passion Purpose

What are archetypes?

What is the Warrior Archetype and how do we embrace it?

Joseph Campbell’s formula for the hero’s journey

What are some masculine and feminine archetypes that we can all tap in to

Why we need polarity in our relationships

About Nic Tovey

Nic Tovey is a Relationship, Intimacy and Sexuality Coach, who wants to help people experience a rich, joyful and authentic experience of life through their relationships, their love life and their life’s work.

Nic has a background in psychotherapy and has done a lot of work with youth and men to help them develop their emotional intelligence and relationship skills.

He now focuses on his work as a Relationship Coach where he offers a range of programs to help individuals and couples develop and reignite the passion, intimacy and love in their relationships.

Nic has recently published a book called The [R]Evolutionary Man: The Modern Man’s Guide To Life, Love and Enlightenment (Whatever The F*ck That Means!)

He spends most of his time in Byron Bay, Australia, but is often found travelling around the country exploring different areas.

Nic was previously on The Dad Train Podcast in episode 22, talking about Intimacy and Conflict in relationships.

Quotes by Nic Tovey

“We are definitely at a time of revolution in the realm of manhood.”

“There are both masculine and feminine archetypes but we all get to access all of them”

“It’s important for us all to be able to fully integrate the full spectrum of our humanity”

“It’s important that we create some level of polarity in our relationships because that’s where passion comes from.”

