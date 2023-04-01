Unobvious Benefits of Walking That Just Might Make You a Fanatic

According to the CDC, more than 145 million Americans currently include walking as part of their physically active lives. That’s a lot of feet hitting the pavement, track, trail or sand. Dr. Thomas Frieden, a former CDC director, calls walking “the closest thing to a wonder drug.” And yet, with no shortage of articles sharing the more obvious and beneficial aspects of walking, I wanted to reveal some of the less obvious, equally beneficial ones for you to think about.

Let’s begin where one’s health always begins — birth. A study conducted by the University of Massachusetts Amherst found that there was a higher likelihood of women who were significantly overweight or obese becoming pregnant when they included walking in their regular routines. This especially includes those who have previously had two or more miscarriages. No other physical activity made the difference. Only walking.

Walking also makes you better at your work. “How so?” you may ask. Well, walking increases your overall energy, boosting your creativity and mental adeptness. It also opens the door to solutions and goals you may have bypassed prior due to decreased energy or lack of motivation. In other words, walking helps you ‘put your best foot forward’ at your job.

Walking helps improve the longevity of your number one pal, your dog. Not only do you benefit from the physical realities of walking but so does your pup. Add to that ‘the positive elements of shared bonding time between you’, those walks may just mean an additional few years to Fido’s lifespan. If you are a dog lover like me, that alone should have you grabbing your sneakers and his harness.

Walking reduces how much chocolate you eat, the number of gummy bears you pop into your mouth and the amount of ice cream you scoop into your bowl. Studies completed at University of Exeter suggest that walking just fifteen minutes a day can reduce your sugar cravings, especially chocolate-related ones, even under immense stress. To that same end, a recent Harvard study revealed that walking counteracts the effects of weight-promoting genes. Sorta makes walking a “step in the right direction” when fighting the ‘battle of the bulge’, now doesn’t it?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And last but not least, for all of us who can’t remember a damn thing anymore because we are either overworked, laden with surrounding noise (or internal noise, for that matter), struggling with mom-brain or simply aging, walking helps improve your memory. Just forty minutes of walking a week increases the size of your anterior hippocampus, helping you learn and remember much more readily than if you didn’t.

And there you have it…the unobvious benefits of walking. But wait, you know I couldn’t leave you without a bonus benefit to spare.

For everyone who’s gone fully green already or simply remains concerned about our planet or their wallets, walking reduces your carbon footprint and saves you money by doing so. If that doesn’t convince all of you to begin walking, nothing will because I’m basically including the entire United States in that one statement alone, now aren’t I?

Available to all, walking is the simplest of exercises with monumental benefits. Is it any wonder so many Americans are now doing it, and why you should consider joining the trend too?

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: arnie chou on Unsplash