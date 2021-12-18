Unpacked: South Australia’s Plans for Becoming Climate Smart and Resilient

You might have heard recently about the release of the AR6 Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (known as the IPCC).

It provides up-to-date scientific data to give a more accurate picture of the short and long-term effects of climate change.

What they found is climate change is happening much quicker than expected.

So what is being done in South Australia to address climate change, you may ask.

Good question.

The SA Government is committed to practical actions to reduce emissions and help the state adapt to the changing climate.

It’s all about being climate smart.

How is South Australia becoming climate smart?

The SA Government’s climate change action plan was released in December 2019, and was informed by advice from the Premier’s Climate Change Council and other experts, including respected climate economist Professor Garnaut.

The plan outlines objectives and actions to help build a strong, climate smart economy, further reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and support SA to adapt to a changing climate.

It will help to drive further progress towards statewide goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 per cent by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050. SA has already made great progress having reduced emissions by 33 per cent since 2005.

Some ways that emissions are being reduced include investing in renewable energy, low emissions transport, blue carbon and carbon farming projects, large-scale carbon capture and storage, and reducing emissions from livestock and waste.

Strategies helping to adapt to climate change and support the environment include creating more green spaces and water-sensitive designs in our cities and towns, looking after our coastlines, and working with farmers on farming methods and crops suited to a changing climate.

What can I do to make a difference?

We can all contribute to reducing our impact on the climate.

You can make some simple climate-smart changes such as changing how you travel or improving the energy efficiency in your home to help make a positive difference.

This post was previously published on environment.sa.gov.au and under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Australia Licence

