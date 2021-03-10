Unpopular Opinion: I Learned More From YouTube Than 13 Years in a Classroom

Hear me out: I am fully aware that some desired career paths require a college degree. However, if you expect your path is that of an entrepreneur, college should not be seen as a firm prerequisite. An open mind and a healthy discussion with your friends and family are always advisable.

Is it worth the money? Do the business programs available to you truly deliver the cutting-edge education required in an ever-evolving business world? Is it a waste of 4 years (not to mention a sizeable investment in tuition, room & board) as you aren’t handing a resume to anyone? Can entrepreneurship be taught or is it fully experienced-based?

While, of course, these are all good questions. You don’t need a degree in order to be a successful entrepreneur. Some of the most successful entrepreneurs behind the world’s largest companies never received a full college education: Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Ellison all dropped out of college and went on to become some of the world’s wealthiest entrepreneurs.

From my experience, it is always a case-by-case decision for the individual. Much depends on your custom situation. What is your family’s financial situation? How much debt will you exit college owing?

How comfortable are you with the college programs and what they offer you in terms of skills? How much do you look forward to the social environment on a college campus? Are you generally resourceful and motivated in terms of self-teaching? Depending on who you are and your life goals, college could be a great option or college may just not be for you. Let’s talk about some things you should consider before pursuing your continuing education as an entrepreneur.

Do you have a “dream job?”

If you know you want to be your own boss but have no idea what type of business you’d like to start then college may be a good alternative for you (even if it’s temporary). Building a business around your passion is crucial for longevity and college is a great place to find something you really enjoy.

Networking is key to success

College is also an excellent place to meet new friends, develop socially and make long-lasting connections that you will cherish for the rest of your life. But at the same time, we live in a digital era where you can network and connect with other entrepreneurs and business leaders around the world on social platforms.

What kind of learner are you?

If you are more of an experiential learner and would prefer experiencing situations to learn and grow, college may not be for you. For instance, I learn much more efficiently on my own time. Whether that’s through experiences or searching up a specific topic on YouTube, I am certain that I have learned more applicable knowledge in a few years of YouTube searches than over my 13 years of schooling.

Do you already have a business?

If you already have a successful business and you can see yourself working on it for years to come, taking time off from college may not be a bad idea. Now is your chance to turn your entrepreneurial dream into a reality. Having fully formed business ideas might be a sign you will benefit from testing out those concepts where feasible.

No matter your final choice, education is a lifelong process regardless of how you are learning. Every day it’s important to strive to learn a new skill that can be beneficial to you or your business. There is no single solution fit for every individual and an open mind toward the best way forward is worth serious consideration.

—

Shutterstock