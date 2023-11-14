Unrapeable: Rape Is Something That Only Happens to White Women

“Rape, as racially constructed, is something that only happens to white women; what happens to black women is simply life.”

I heard the word “unrapeable” in a discussion about Black women and sexual trauma and instantly knew I must write about it. The word has been applied to others, usually in a negative way and suggesting they cannot be raped because of their choices. Sex workers, for example, cannot get raped in the minds of some; they occasionally don’t get paid. Wives have trouble making claims of rape because husbands are assumed to have rights to their wife’s bodies. What is missed is that laws were passed making it impossible for the sexual violation of Black women to be considered rape or the modern decisions that rape isn’t worth pursuing when the victim is a Black female.

“Whoever shall unlawfully and carnally know any white woman against her will or consent, or by force, or whilst she is insensible, shall be guilty of rape.” Kentucky law before 1866

There were laws against rape prior to 1866, just none that applied to Black women. Georgia expanded its rape laws to include Black women in 1861 but didn’t include them before. The only person that could seek redress for the rape of an enslaved Black person was her owner. They could sue for damages or theft as they were the ones officially wronged.

Not only was the rape of a Black woman, not a crime, it was explicitly encouraged to meet the need for labor throughout the South. When America ended the International Slave Trade in 1808, it meant to increase the production of domestic-bred enslaved people. The means included forced pairings between “bucks and breeders.” It also meant white men would rape their slaves, not only for pleasure but for conception. There was a market for light-skinned Blacks who would serve as house servants; the women might become “fancies” to serve in the brothels that were common in the day. Thomas Jefferson wrote to George Washington about the profitability of enslaved people, insisting women should reproduce “every two years.”

In Europe, the progeny of a man and woman followed the father’s bloodline. Men were legally responsible for the care of their children, often forced to post a bond to ensure they fulfilled their obligations.

In 1656, Elizabeth Key Grinstead successfully sued for her freedom and that of her son, who was technically born free. Elizabeth was the product of rape herself; her English father was a member of the House of Burgesses and acknowledged her paternity. Elizabeth had been baptized Christian in the Church of England. Before her father’s death, he arranged guardianship for Elizabeth via an indentured servant contract until she came of age to a man living in America. When he returned to England, he sold her contract to a second man, extending the length of the original contract. When he died, Elizabeth and her son (also the product of rape by a white man) were classified as enslaved people and part of the deceased estate. Aided by her son’s white father, Elizabeth sued because she had fulfilled the terms of her original contract, and her son was born free according to the law. Elizabeth and her son were granted their freedom, then Virginia changed the law.

The Virginian House of Burgesses passed the legal doctrine of partus sequitur ventrem, noting that “doubts have arisen whether children got by an Englishmen upon a negro woman should be slave or free.” Now, children followed the mother’s bloodline, and all children born to a slave mother were automatically enslaved. The law further absolved fathers from any responsibility for Black children though they were still responsible for their white ones.

In his paper, RAPE AS A BADGE OF SLAVERY: THE LEGAL HISTORY OF, AND REMEDIES FOR, PROSECUTORIAL RACE-OF-VICTIM CHARGING DISPARITIE, Jeffrey J. Pokorak said this:

“For most of this nation’s history, raping a Black woman was simply not a crime. First, laws prevented the prosecution of any offender for the rape of a slave woman. At the same time, the rape of a White woman by a Black man was treated with especial violence. The Thirteenth and Fourteenth Amendments were proposed and ratified as vehicles to ensure the equal protection of the laws. After their enactment, although the de jure prohibition on prosecuting the rape of Black women ended, de facto barriers to prosecution remained. The potent rape meta-narrative of a stranger who is a Black man violently assaulting a White woman continues to infect prosecutorial decisions. This influence is in part the product of prosecutors relying on system outcome bias regarding assessments of “convictability. “ Such “down streaming “ is the practice of considering at charging what prejudices and biases hypothetical jurors will employ when judging whether a rape victim is credible. In this article, I propose prosecutors adopt charging criteria and employ review committees to end system outcome bias. In addition, legislatures should require accurate recordkeeping regarding the race of victim and perpetrator in every rape case from initial report through case completion. Finally, in egregious cases of overt racial discrimination, victims should sue for their right to be protected by the laws as guaranteed by the Thirteenth and Fourteenth Amendments.“ ”— Jeffrey J. Pokorak

It’s not hard to accept that Black women were offered almost no protection under the law before the Civil War ended. It’s rarely considered how few protections they had after the war, extending to the current day. Immediately after the war, the protection of newly freed slaves was the responsibility of Union soldiers, left in place to protect them from retaliation from owners and the newly formed Ku Klux Klan. The soldiers offered protections, including preserving the new right to vote for Black men. Unfortunately, these soldiers saw the taking of Black women as their right. Rape of Black and white women was a constant during the Civil War; afterward, All sides violated black women, winners, and losers.

Skipping ahead to the present, Black women are faring little better than when there were no laws to protect them. According to the National Center on Violence Against Women in the Black Community (PDF, 772KB)

For every black woman who reports rape, at least 15 black women do not report.

One in four black girls will be sexually abused before the age of 18.

One in five black women are survivors of rape.

Thirty-five percent of black women experienced some form of contact sexual violence during their lifetime.

Forty to sixty percent of black women report being subjected to coercive sexual contact by age 18.

Seventeen percent of black women experienced sexual violence other than rape by an intimate partner during their lifetime.

The Institute for Women’s Policy Research reports that:

More than 20 percent of black women are raped during their lifetimes — a higher share than among women overall.

Black women were two and a half times more likely to be murdered by men than their white counterparts. And more than 9 in 10 black female victims knew their killers.

Black women also experience significantly higher rates of psychological abuse — including humiliation, insults, name-calling, and coercive control — than do women overall.

The high percentage of Black women who experience rape is staggering. Those that don’t report it have multiple reasons, including the expectation that nothing will be done about it, even when they know the identity of their attacker.

Reporting rape means relying on a system historically denying Black women agency over their bodies. Black women have been portrayed as promiscuous, over-sexualized, and perpetually willing. When they are raped, authorities search for the reason the Black woman bears responsibility; what were they wearing, and did they lead the men on. I don’t intend to minimize rapes of white women, but they’re more likely to find protection under the law as opposed to disbelief. A little-known secret is the percentage of rapes of Black women committed by the police themselves. Who do you report rape to when your rapist wears a badge?

In 2022, Kansas City, MO, police denied rumors of a serial killer raping and murdering Black women. Only when a Black woman escaped did they acknowledge the existence of the rapist/killer and make an arrest. It wasn’t so much they didn’t know as they didn’t care. Before his arrest, the Kansas City Police Department said concerns about a possible serial killer were “completely unfounded” rumors.

A concept has existed since the arrival of Black women on American shores that they cannot be raped, or at least that their rape isn’t a big deal. I’ll leave the last word to Beth Richie from her book Arrested Justice: Black Women, Violence, and America’s Prison Nation.

“In the end, Black women in vulnerable positions within disadvantaged communities fall so far from the gaze that is now sympathetic to some women who experience violence that they have virtually no right to safety, protections, or redress when they are victimized. At best, they are relegated to the status of undeserving. More often, those Black women with the least privilege, who live in the most dangerous situations, are criminalized instead of being protected or supported.”

AFTERTHOUGHT

Without searching, I can come up with the Black Wall Street Massacre, Groveland Four, Emmett Till, Rosewood, and a half dozen instances where Black people were murdered, and a couple of communities were wiped out based on false accusations of assault or rape of a white woman. Can anyone recall a dramatic response to the actual rape of a Black woman? UNRAPEABLE!

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash