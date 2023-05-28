Unseen, Underrated, and Under Your Nose: The Battle of Burnout You Might Be Losing!

Do you recall feeling as though you are running after something perpetually escaping your grasp? Much like Tom from Tom & Jerry pursuing Jerry endlessly.

Or does it resonate more when you feel like the star of your show with insane antics, merely trying to keep afloat until finally mustering the strength to wave a white flag and shout, “That’s all, folks!” — but this time as an exhausted human with responsibilities longer than Rapunzel’s hair?

If you can identify with either scenario, welcome to our ever-growing club. It gains new members at rates even faster than the Kardashians obtain their followers.

However, let us not overlook that burnout, although it is not necessarily in TMZ headlines or trending on social media often remains a real issue- just seldom spoken about. It is a silent struggle that we battle with daily — an unseen protagonist in our stories.

The Underrated Drama: What is Burnout?

In the 1970s, American psychologist Herbert Freudenberger first used the word “burnout.” Before you picture a lab-coated scientist slaving away all night, know that he was just like you and me.

His initial excitement for his job at a free clinic for addicts quickly faded as he saw his team (and himself) become dissatisfied and exhausted.

Burnout is characterized by a “loss of motivation, growing emotional depletion, and cynicism,” which seems like the slogan for a sad opera. This drama, however, is not being performed for sold-out crowds at the Met; rather, it is being performed in our everyday lives.

The Telltale Signs

Not just “I stayed up too late watching The Office” sleepy, but really worn out. Instead, it’s more along the lines of “I’ve run a marathon, wrestled a bear, and translated War and Peace into Klingon” tired.

You seem emotionally distant from everyone you know. Meh. Nothing that used to thrill you now even somewhat does.

You’re not performing up to par; you just can’t seem to get yourself fired up or focused enough to do your best work.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you find yourself nodding in agreement as you read this, it’s like scoring three cherries in the slot machine of agony; burnout may be your unwelcome visitor.

That Famous Incident: Elon Musk’s Tale

Workaholism is frequently held up as a virtue in our culture. Consider Elon Musk as an example. This real-life Tony Stark really works very long hours. However, Musk said in an interview in 2018 that his hectic work schedule has negatively affected his health and personal life.

The whole globe was taken aback by this. And here we have one of the most successful businesspeople on the verge of exhaustion.

We were all jolted awake by this occurrence and reminded that even superheroes need sleep (even Batman!).

Wisdom from the Wise

Einstein said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Pushing our limits won’t make us more productive. We’ll tire.

The Saving Grace: Steps to Avoid Burnout

The dark cloud of burnout has been identified; now comes the time to cast it out of our life. How? Read on!

Focus on getting enough sleep, unwinding, and downtime, and then repeat. Take a break, I swear the world won’t end.

The Value of Boundaries Practise saying “no” to people. You should preserve your time and effort as jealously as a dragon guards its treasure.

Make Contact: Discuss the Issue with Others. Keep in mind that even the most powerful heroes need backup.

Finally, friends, appreciate your sanity, health, and happiness. They’re better than any award. “The meaning of life is just to be alive,” said philosopher Alan Watts. It is so clear and straightforward, but everyone hurries about in a hurry as if they must accomplish something beyond themselves.

Burnout signals change, not weakness. Listen, comprehend, and act.

Dear reader, let’s end this quiet fight and realize life is a marathon, not a sprint. Slow down. You’re worthy!

…

This blog post is written only for educational purposes and not as a consultant, totally based on my knowledge, my opinion, and the information that I got on the internet.

If you like this then subscribe to my medium Newsletter.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—–

Photo credit: Christian Erfurt on Unsplash