Untapped Potential: 3 Reasons This App is Your Secret Weapon to Attract Women

It’s Sunday evening, and your hangover from last night’s wild shenanigans has finally subsided. You and your boys were out shaking your respective tail feathers and partying like t’was 1999 on the most booze-filled night you’ve had in years. You haven’t partied like that since your twenties, and thanks be to Jesus for that fact because you woke up feeling as wiped out as any man possibly can. Still, it was a legendary night out, and you totally owned the club. You were bold, confident, had insane amounts of fun, and all the women loved it.

They loved you.

You kissed 3 (maybe more, you were very drunk) and woke up with 5 numbers in our phone. However, you then message each of them throughout various parts of the day, and don’t get a single response. Now you’re not crying about that. Not by a long shot. You just deleted their numbers and kept it moving because you’re a grown-ass man who’s far too busy for that bullshit. You know your worth, and you also know those women have missed out on the gift of you.

That said, however, you are curious about two things:

Why they didn’t reply

What you could have done differently

So with that in mind, meu amigo, welcome to today’s article because it’s about to answer both questions.

You ready?!

Here come the pain!

Firstly I need to share something. I’ve recently been diagnosed with Margherita Madness, a devastating affliction which causes extreme sensations of euphoria, accompanied by fits of manic laughter which can paralyse the nervous system and prove fatal. The only way to preserve both my sanity and my existence is to chow down on a classic Margherita pizza each and every single day. So, with that in mind, please contribute to my pizza fund so I’m able to preserve my faculties and write these daily articles for your reading pleasure.

Now let’s get started.

So I’m just gonna come out and say it quick. If you have an Instagram but aren’t using it as a crucial part of your dating strategy, you’re blasting yourself in both feet with a shotgun. Now does that sound like a wild unsubstantiated claim that needs backing up? I’m glad you said that, homeboy; here’s the proof.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It lets women find out who you are from a safe distance

One of the main reasons why girls don’t respond to your calls is because they’ve forgotten about you. Let’s take your drunken Saturday night antics, for instance. You woke up not remembering who those women were, but because you’re a man who doesn’t have to worry about being murdered or raped, that wasn’t a big deal, so you still messaged them.

Those women didn’t feel the same way, though. For them, not remembering you was a big deal. You’ve got to realise that the state within which you used your powerful animal magnetism to submerge them has since faded, and they now don’t remember who the fuck you are.

When you texted them, it probably put them into mild states of anxiety and fear. A fear which caused them to ignore your message and resulted in both of you losing out.

BUT

If they were following you on IG, they’d have been able to scroll up and down the length of your page and remember just who the hell they were dealing with. They could have seen you live an extraordinary life with awesome activities, great friends, and attractive women. That would have caused them to realise that you’re not everything they feared and had them be infinitely more likely to answer your messages (or even hit you up first).

Women are attracted to cool, confident guys who are carving their own paths through life. And IG allows you to display all of those qualities passively. Rather than having to message each of those 5 women directly, you could use Instagram to attract all of them simultaneously just by being you. You’d just document your remarkable life, let them watch from the sidelines, and realise they want to be a part of it.

Getting value from this? Follow me on Medium for instant updates on all of my daily posts. Also, get my free ebook ‘Why She Ghosted You’. It shows you how to message women so they eagerly reply instead of ignoring you.

It lets them stay in touch with you without having to meet you

Another reason women don’t respond to your calls is simply if they haven’t spoken to you in ages. Women tend to have an out-of-sight, out-of-mind mentality when it comes to men, which IG allows you to circumvent. By regularly posting to your feed and story, they will keep up with your exploits and feel like they’ve hung out with you, even if they haven’t. That means if you try to contact them months or even years later, they’ll be far more likely to respond than if she didn’t have your IG, and you’d just call her out of the blue.

Women are more likely to give you their IGs than their numbers

Even though it’s much more beneficial to have women’s IGs than their numbers, they don’t see it that way. Just like you until reading this post, most girls still see their phone numbers as the holy grail of personal access. Intimate pieces of private information that shouldn’t be given out to any old Tom, Dick, Harry, or schmuck. However, they don’t feel that way about their social media accounts. If you suggest to a woman that you both follow each other on IG, she’ll most likely do it, even if she isn’t into you, because it won’t seem like a big deal.

But guess what? Even if she isn’t into you now, she can become attracted to you later as she follows your awesome online activities.

It’s just way better to have than a phone number

If all of the above doesn’t show you why it’s better to swap IGs with a girl than numbers, then I’m not sure what else to say but that the benefits are real and profound. I’ve had girls who rejected me after dates and lost all interest in me, slowly reclaim that interest by following me on IG before reaching out to me months later.

The screenshot you can see above is from a woman I matched on Tinder, added on IG, and was ghosted by shortly after. However, she followed my exploits and eventually hit me up for a date a year after ghosting me. The only reason that happened was that she could watch me live my life from a distance and realise I had value.

Trust me, I’ve also found it infinitely easier to keep in touch with and arrange dates with just about every woman I’ve connected with on that platform.

Give it a try if you doubt me. What on earth have you got to lose?

If those 5 women from last night checked out your story and saw pictures and videos of you in your element and partying hard with loads of cool people, at least half would have responded.

And that’s the end of this lecture. Tchau, meu amigo.

Chaos is a ladder.

Excelsior.

Ciaran

Did you get value from this? Follow me on Medium for instant updates on all of my daily posts. Also, get my free ebook ‘Why She Ghosted You’. It shows you how to message women so they eagerly reply instead of ignoring you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: bruce mars on Unsplash