Unveiling My Secret to Mesmerizing a Breathtaking Fitness Model in 8 Easy Steps

Are you not getting matches or dates from apps? This is for you. Here, you’ll see an analysis of my interaction with a fitness model from Hinge, which led to us arranging a date.

I’ll talk you through exactly what I said and why so you can massively improve your results. FYI, the woman’s identity’s been obscured out of respect for her wishes.

…

Also, this post assumes you have a profile that’s good enough to get matches. If you don’t, read the story above first. But, with that said, let’s get started.

Are you ready?!

Here comes the pain!

…

1 – Tailor your profile to appeal to your target audience

This woman is pretty damn close to my ideal in terms of looks & personality, and that’s all down to the profile I created. Most men don’t realise that online dating is just another word for marketing.

Every business owner with half a brain knows he has to position his product to meet the needs of a specific target audience, and dating is no different.

To clarify, you’re the product, and the women you want to attract are your target audience. You must think like Steve Jobs when creating an online dating profile for Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, or whatever.

What type of woman do I want to attract, and what kind of man does she want to meet?

If your profile doesn’t position you as the kind of man the woman you want wants, you’re screwed.

With that in mind, my profile said I like spiritual women who lift weights, do martial arts, or lift weights while doing martial arts, and hence, I attracted a spiritually inclined fitness model.

…

2 – Make the conversation fun

Anyway, she responded to my prompt with:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Imagine if, on top of this, the woman is also spiritual

So I said:

Then that’s a woman I need to buy a ring for.

On another note, when messaging women, you want to use colorful and creative language that puts images into their minds. I didn’t say I’d marry her, but I’d buy her a ring. She’d have read that, asked herself what it meant, realized, and had a mild chuckle.

You want your conversations to be as fun as possible, or you’ll be on the first-class express train to Ghostville.

…

3 – Let her know you have standards

Anyway, she then qualified herself by saying she did judo as a kid, and this is something you need to pay attention to. When a woman’s really into a dude and wants him to think she’s good enough for him, she’ll often tell him she meets his standards.

This girl knew I liked women who did martial arts and made sure I also knew she knew judo. Trust me, she wouldn’t have done that if she wasn’t seriously picking up what I was putting down.

Anyway, what she did is called self-qualification, and both genders do it.

…

Moving on, I said I was intrigued and turned on by her profile, which, to be honest, can be hit or miss. It’s usually best not to openly express sexual interest on dating apps where women have their giddy guards up and are consciously looking for excuses to dismiss you as a creep.

But having said that, her interest level was high, and I was genuinely turned on, so I thought:

Hashtag f*ck it

And took the freaking risk.

She bit me massively and wanted to know what about her turned me on and some other things about me, which was terrific. Her wanting to lean into that and not sidestep it was a massive sign of her interest in yours truly and her level of comfort with the convo.

However, it’s still not good to get too sexual with a woman too early because it’s a sheer recipe for disaster. As a man, what you need to do is create enough sexual energy so that she’s intrigued, can see herself potentially sleeping with you, and wants to know more, but not so much that she’s weirded out.

Even though she liked the fact that I was turned on by her, that didn’t mean I should have ramped things up to 100 and started talking about d*cking her down.

It would have been too much too soon, which at best would have led to an evening of sexting, after which I’d probably never hear from her again and, at worst, immediate ghosting.

Also, considering how ridiculously hot this woman is, I know for a fact she has legions of salivating men in her DMs begging to sample the prime delights of her supple form, and I didn’t want to be one of them. Men like that become white noise that women don’t pay the tiniest shred of attention to.

Remember that.

…

5 – Show real interest in her personality

Anyway, I told her what I do for a living and then did a cold read on her, which basically broke down everything I sensed about her as a person but in a roundabout and exciting way.

Now, as you can see, she loved it, but why? Why are cold reads compelling?

They’re effective because everyone’s favourite conversational topic is themselves.

Everyone you’ve ever met is tuned in to the same radio station known as WIIFMBAFM, or What’s In It For My Black Ass FM.

So, by speaking to a woman about herself, she’s very likely to be intrigued because she’s her own favourite topic. Also, the average man pays very little interest to women’s personalities. Most men on apps make it clear they only care about sex and nothing else.

As a result, talking to a woman about her personality, beliefs, interests, or anything that makes her a real person and not just a life support system for dat ass is key. You’ll position yourself as a man who has more going for him than the average horn/porn dog who’s in eager search of a willing hole.

…

Give this post a clap & a comment if you like it because it boosts the post to more people & I’ll really appreciate it too.

…

6 – Don’t give up if she doesn’t reply

My match didn’t reply for a while, so I asked:

Divorcing me already?

Which had her in fits of laughter. As an FYI, I want to stress that as a man, your goal on an app is to have a fun conversation with your match. Most guys think the purpose is to inform her about you, but it isn’t.

You’re not there to accurately depict reality and let her calmly and rationally conclude your worth as a suitor. This isn’t an Amazon job interview.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Your goal isn’t for her to get to know you. It’s for her to want to get to know you.

It’s to give her so many positive emotions that she thinks:

Who is this guy? What’s his deal? I want to find out.

But the actions that make a woman get to know you, like telling her where you work or live, are a waste of time if she doesn’t want to get to know you.

You get me, bruv?

So, like I said, you need to make your conversation as fun as possible. Take me saying, “Divorcing me already?” as an example. I could have said, “Are you ignoring me?” “Where have you gone?” or something boring that would take the conversation down a logical or combative route, but instead, I painted a humorous picture of us being a married couple going through a painful divorce.

You need your conversation to be fun

Anyway, she apologised and said she’d had an intense time since we last spoke, and FYI, she expanded on this when we talked over the phone.

Something most men don’t know is that when women don’t respond, it’s often because they’re genuinely busy. Don’t get me wrong, it’s often because they’re not interested, but not always. In the past, I wrongly wrote off tons of women as not giving sh*t until I learned the error of my ways.

…

7 – Playfully tease her & stimulate her emotions

We swapped numbers and hopped onto WhatsApp, where I announced myself as her future ex-husband to continue the role play of us being in a doomed marriage. We then playfully sent memes back and forth, and I playfully teased her about exactly why our relationship wouldn’t work out.

Now, here’s something to remember:

Women aren’t attracted to logic. Even the most brilliant and most logical career-driven boss b*tch by day wants to have fun and be swept up in a sea of emotions in her love life by night. Logic dries them up like the Sahara, while emotions have them flowing like Niagara Falls.

You won’t get anywhere by engaging them in 2+2=4 conversations before they’re sufficiently interested in you, and this isn’t just a MASSIVE mistake I used to make but one 99% of men make to this day. This is why I have my clients do exercises to smash free of their logical minds and learn to be more fun, creative, and silly.

This is also why I told her an elaborate story of the two of us having an intense relationship with passionate sex and children I’d eventually take from her in the painful divorce.

Women want fun and stimulating emotions with you, not boring logical ones.

…

8 – Give her the gift of hearing your voice

We ended up speaking on the phone because, like I said, women have their guards up on these apps and are quick to discredit your black ass and turn into Casper, the unfriendly ghost if you don’t dot your I’s and cross your t’s.

As a result, having a quick 5–10-minute chat before you meet is an excellent way of helping her get a feel for your energy and feel comfortable about meeting you. Actually, that leads me to some tangents.

Tangent 1:

Phone calls are incredible at building comfort and a connection with a woman because they let you express more of your personality than simple text ever could.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s been proven that:

7% of your communication comes from the words you say

38% comes from the tone of your voice

55% comes from your body language

So what this means is that cute Asian with the legs that just don’t quit who you matched on Tinder only gets 7% of your essence when you text her. Talking to her over the phone gives her a whole other 38%.

Tangent 2:

Have you ever sent a totally innocent message to a woman? You know, one she completely misconstrued, got offended by, refused to give you the benefit of the doubt, and took you to Ghostville as a result of?

She couldn’t hear how you would have said what you wrote or see the look you’d have had in your eyes, so she filled in the gaps herself and usually went with the most offensive interpretation. It would have been much less likely to happen if she could have heard you.

Tangent 3:

If you’re texting someone from another ethnicity, getting them on the phone is even more critical before asking to meet. The sad truth is that a Chinese woman is gonna feel much more comfortable messaging a Chinese man than she would a black man, and that means the latter will have to work harder for her to feel comfortable with him.

Before I get bombarded with comments, yes, not all people are like this, but most are, so it is what it is. We feel more connected to people we think are like us, and people from other ethnic groups tend not to fall into that category.

Anyway, there you have it. This is how I picked up a beautiful fitness model from Hinge.

Ciao, for now, human.

Excelsior!

…

Follow me on Telegram, join my Facebook community, & subscribe to my new publication Da Hard Truth.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Jason Briscoe on Unsplash