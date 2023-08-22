Unveiling the Unconventional Life of a Gay Christian Single Dad

It’s 2023, and more than ever, single parenting is a thing. From what I’ve gathered, there was a time when single parenting was considered very abnormal, and single parents, especially women, were looked down upon. Then as time went on and American society came to grips with the fact that most men were dirtbags and left their wives, America had to stop looking at these women as anything less than the strong women and mothers they were and are. And now, however, many decades later, single fathers are celebrated as strong, loving men who are the real MVPs of today’s world, alongside single moms.

I’m part of a Facebook group called LA Mommies (I guess since I’m also mommy-ing, I qualify, right). The amount of praise I receive from these women in this group, and random men and women that see me out and about with my son is astounding. Women are always googly-eyeing me and my boy; that comes with the territory. However, when men come up to me and congratulate me, give me some experienced father advice (which is really awesome), or ask me things like, “Is this your first?” To which I politely reply, “Ha, yeah, it is…” rather than, “Nope, this is number eight for me!” — I think that would be a tad bit awkward. It’s easier, friendlier, and more life-giving for me to tell this little white lie and just say yes. When I started the foster-to-adopt process 2.5 years ago, it was always complicated to not feel the impending desire to qualify the fact that “Oh… I’m in the fostering period and hoping to adopt.” It was always so difficult to simply just be a parent. Eventually, I got there; I stopped qualifying myself and the infant in my arms when those questions were asked, as lovely as they were. And today (and I’m sure it has something to do with the fact that I know that I am adopting my son officially), I not only do not qualify my life, I own it. What is, simply is…

He is my son.

No, this isn’t my first.

And, I am confident in where we are because, in a way, He is my first child. The seven before him helped get me to him.

All the babies I cared for before my boy was brought into my life taught me something new about myself. I know that I show up to my son and who we are together because of the last 2.5 years. It’s a cyclical journey that I hadn’t expected to have, but I am sure glad I did.

Now where was I, ah, single parenting. Or, more specifically, single parenting as a single man. And even more micro than that, single parenting as a single man who is gay and Christian.

That makes me a single father who is gay and Christian in Los Angeles. If I could have put my hand in a hat and picked out a card that granted me one chance to ostracize myself out of 99% of the queer community in Los Angeles, I would have struck gold!

How have so many single mothers done it for so long! How did they manage their desire for romantic love with the love to parent their children. And, of course, I do understand, because I’m there, I’m doing it, I’m literally choosing this road I am walking. And I am grateful to be walking it. However, simply because I choose this does not mean that it is not challenging. It does not make managing my desires for romantic love easier than my desire to clean my kitchen or nap myself, write my book, do work, sit beside my window this Sunday afternoon, and write for Medium, or swipe on Hinge or Tinder — while my son is taking a 1-hour nap. It is confusing, and I never feel I am making the right decisions.

How have women taken so much of themselves for decades, thrown it to the side, and just… mothered?

The only way I can make sense of this is that a deep spiritual connection happens when God brings your child to you. When God ordains you as their parent, as the person to walk them through this world, to care for them, to let them spit up all over your shirt, only to have to clean them first before you clean their bodily fluids off of yourself. Or how about when you walk into that NICU room to see this tiny 5lb baby boy lying there only to move at the sound of your voice. A voice he’d never heard before. That’s the start of where all of the sacrifice begins making sense to me. This is where the bond formed and was sealed. But it would be ignorant of me if I didn’t qualify all this again with the fact that society has women to thank for showing us all how to do this with grace — single parenting, that is.

Now, after laying on my chest, where my boy tossed and turned until finally snoring into the crease of my arm, I woke up minutes later to slowly turn him over onto his back coiled on my bed, where he could finish his nap. I’m able to spend this time churning all these thoughts out here. And don’t get me wrong, this is the fairytale that it sounds to be. It’s lovely, and my heart fills when my body is all he wants to comfort him into a peaceful sleep.

However, every fairytale has its villain, and right now, mine is the dishes in the sink, the old food on the stove, the beautiful SoCal day that we are not outside enjoying, and the pile of laundry mounding alongside my bed. Yes, this villain is evil and seems to never, ever go away. He haunts my thoughts daily, and somehow, even when the fairytale appears as though there is magical fairy dust sprinkled everywhere, the fact is that there never seems to be enough time or energy for me to be a full-time single dad and a maid all at once.

Over time I have done my best to listen to what many parents have shared with me, let the clothes lay there, don’t clean the dishes, and who cares if the floors are dirty. For someone diagnosed with OCD, yes, this is difficult, but when I can take that advice and use nap times to care for Kevin, I’m a much better father when he wakes up. Sitting here, typing away in silence, is life-giving for me. Thinking about our life is fulfilling.

I am still trying to figure out where romance falls into this life of mine. When it comes down to it, I don’t even care to have it. Sometimes I fool myself into thinking I want it or can even manage it, but how am I supposed to find the energy to date when I’m trying to wine and dine myself in the extra time I have! Inside, I know I do not have right now what a man needs from me to show up and be a gentleman to him. My priorities are rightfully in other places, and when the time comes, I’m sure I’ll meet my future husband at my son’s little league baseball game. Because as mentioned before, he will be a baseball player. Or I at least hope so. Until then, single dad life is for me.

…

Baby boy, you’re worth it all. That toothless smile lights up my heart. Your contagious laugh is just the cutest. And the way you lay your head on my shoulder is something I longed to experience all my life; thank you for trusting my shoulder to hold you through life until your child’s head is resting on yours. And even then, mine will always be here for you.

I love you, buddy.

Daddy.

*Side note, this is my story. Not my sons, mine. No details about him will be shared. Just me being a father.

Photo credit: Jed Owen on Unsplash