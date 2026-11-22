By Bobby Bascomb

In his second term as the U.S. president, Donald Trump has taken actions to remove protections from at least 34.8 million hectares (86 million acres) of public lands, according to the advocacy group Center for American Progress.

The nonprofit Conservation Lands Foundation (CLF) recently catalogued 12 such policy actions in its newly released Public Lands Attack Tracker.

The tracker examines the myriad ways public lands have been reduced and weakened, from encouraging extractive industries to sidelining public participation, over the last nearly two years.

These actions by the Trump administration include expanding oil and gas drilling “to encourage energy exploration and production on Federal lands and waters” and repealing the public lands rule, which requires that conservation be considered equally important as extractive industries. The administration has also moved to rescind the roadless rule that currently bans road construction across millions of acres of national forest land and weakened provisions of the Endangered Species Act, which grants protection to species in decline.

On its Public Lands Attack Tracker website, the CLF argues that the combined effects of such actions could be greater than the sum of their individual impacts. “This Attack Tracker connects the dots,” the website notes. It lays out eight impacts of the “attacks on public land” including stripping “protections to allow destructive uses” and eliminating “tribal engagement” which “results in lasting damage.”

One of the most high-profile reductions in public land protection can be found in Utah’s Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. In July 2026, Trump issued two proclamations shrinking the size of each of the monuments by roughly 90%. The move paves the way for the monument areas to “be put to a higher-priority use” noting that the region “contains several resources … which include critical minerals such as silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, uranium, vanadium, and zinc.”

The two national monuments are home to several Native American tribes including, the Navajo Nation for which Davina Smith-Idjesa is a representative. She is also co-chair for the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition.

“It’s still mind-boggling that we went from 1.36 million acres [550,000 hectares] to now just a little over 121,000 acres [49,000 hectares],” Smith-Idjesa told Mongabay in a video call. That cut was just for Bears Ears. Trump cut Grand Staircase-Escalante from more than 728,000 hectares (1.8 million acres) to 73,450 hectares (181,500 acres.)

Smith-Idjesa said that the proclamations, which are being challenged in court, could potentially cut native peoples off from the “living cultural landscape,” including water, land, plants and animals that are crucial for their physical and spiritual sustenance.

“Much of what we call public lands today, particularly across the West is a part of the ancestral homelands of Indigenous Peoples,” she said. Adding that changes to public and tribal lands can have profound impacts on Indigenous communities. “That’s why tribal nations need to be part of these conversations and not simply consulted after decisions have already been made.”

Banner image: Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Image courtesy of the city of Panguitch, UT, U.S.

—

Previously Published on news.mongabay with Creative Commons Attribution

Subscribe to our Email Newsletter:

Why Subscribe? Because this conversation matters.

When you subscribe, you’re directly supporting independent, mission-driven journalism about masculinity, relationships, mental health, fatherhood, and social change. Your inbox becomes part of a movement that’s been challenging stereotypes and expanding what it means to be a good man since 2010. Plus, our newsletter is curated by humans, not algorithms — thoughtful context in an AI-flooded world.







The Good Men Project is a mission-driven men’s media platform. A major platform for stories about men, identity, fatherhood, and emotional intelligence—and a trusted home for the national conversation about masculinity.

The Good Men Project accepts paid guest posts and provides bulk guest post packages for SEO agencies and resellers. Email [email protected] for more information

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members help support our mission and get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock.com