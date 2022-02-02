Get Daily Email
Use This Simple Test To See if Someone You Love Is a Narcissist [Video]

Narcissists walk among us . . . but what makes us stay with such people?

Narcissists walk among us . . . but what makes us stay with such people?

In the beginning, sadly, many people fail to see the long-term damage a relationship with a narcissist (or narcissistically inclined person) can cause. From confidence to superficial charm or even intensity, it’s easy to mistake narcissistic traits as positive ones in the beginning of a relationship. But after quickly sucking you in, they gaslight you, make you forget yourself, and cause you to start justifying all kinds of toxic behavior. All in the name of control disguised as love.

If you’ve been in a relationship that has made you question your sanity, this is for you . . .

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
and that is how people can get into a
00:03
relationship over time and and and
00:05
something gets worse and worse and worse
00:07
and worse and worse and the people who
00:09
love you
00:11
think
00:12
how on earth is this person i know to be
00:15
so wonderful putting up with this
00:17
[Music]
00:21
people so often just want to analyze
00:23
like do you think this person is a
00:26
narcissist why do they do this what do
00:28
what reason would they have they sound
00:30
understanding eventually it’s like
00:33
it doesn’t really matter i see people
00:35
get so lost in the web of trying to
00:37
crack the code of someone’s
00:40
thoughts and mind read
00:42
and they said this though
00:44
but eventually it’s like what’s the
00:46
actual difference to you
00:48
if it doesn’t manifest in any actual
00:51
different actions
00:53
if they treat you like they don’t care
00:55
but they make all the right noises about
00:57
it
00:58
it makes no difference
01:00
we have to be present
01:02
with the way that our life actually
01:05
is
01:08
not how we would like it to be
01:11
and not
01:12
what someone has for the tenth time
01:15
promised us it will be
01:17
but it’s not actually
01:20
showing itself to be true we have to
01:22
look at our life the way it is
01:25
and we have to check in with ourselves
01:27
and our feelings
01:30
and say
01:33
what is my experience of this
01:36
the person i’m with keeps telling me
01:39
what my experience is or how good i have
01:42
it or that i’m making too much of things
01:45
or that i’m crazy
01:48
or that they’ll change
01:50
but what is my actual experience
01:54
of this
01:55
and come to think of it
01:57
you know
02:00
a good barometer sometimes
02:03
can be
02:04
other people in your life and how they
02:06
make you feel and hopefully you know if
02:09
if you have the skill
02:11
of
02:13
putting good people in your life some
02:16
some some people you know they make
02:18
awful mistakes when it comes to
02:20
their relationships
02:22
right we’re all capable of that and we
02:24
also often make awful mistakes when it
02:27
comes to family
02:28
because
02:31
family are the you know
02:33
friends that’s saying friends of the
02:35
family we choose
02:36
right
02:38
well
02:40
family are the people we got and the
02:42
people that a lot of people feel obliged
02:45
to
02:46
and feel a lot of guilt around and also
02:49
have a lot of
02:51
very complex connections with historical
02:53
connections with
02:56
but
02:57
even when we make mistakes in the way
02:59
that we handle family or our romantic
03:02
life which is a
03:03
an area we can uniquely make mistakes in
03:07
many of us have
03:09
put
03:10
certain other people in our lives that
03:12
are far better
03:15
certain friendships or acquaintances or
03:18
people we choose to spend time with
03:20
outside of those two very emotionally
03:22
charged domains
03:25
and
03:26
one of the barometers we can use is
03:29
do the other people i’ve chosen in my
03:32
life
03:33
make me feel
03:35
this way
03:37
i was reading jay profundis
03:41
uh
03:42
the letter
03:44
that
03:45
oscar wilde wrote
03:46
when in jail to bozey yeah yeah for
03:50
those of you that don’t know oscar wilde
03:52
was a
03:53
well i’m sure most of you know who oscar
03:56
wilde was but he was a very very famous
03:59
writer
04:01
um academic
04:03
thinker
04:05
yeah raconteur famous famous in society
04:09
[Music]
04:10
who by all accounts was a kind of genius
04:14
who ended up in a very
04:18
difficult relationship with a much
04:20
younger man
04:22
um
04:23
is it lord is it lord alfred douglas or
04:26
lord henry yeah his name yeah
04:28
lord alfred um alfred yeah he was known
04:31
as bosey but yeah lord alfred bosey was
04:34
uh what oscar wilde called him but
04:38
essentially um as
04:40
the one of the crimes of the time was
04:44
uh
04:45
homosexuality
04:47
for which there wasn’t a word
04:49
at that point
04:50
um
04:51
he was thrown in jail
04:54
but when he was in jail he wrote an
04:58
impassioned letter to bosey
05:02
who he felt had
05:05
spent much of their well all of their
05:07
relationship spending all his money
05:10
caring not for what oscar wilde
05:13
felt
05:15
or
05:16
his what his experience was was
05:18
completely self-involved
05:21
and just wanted to be seen out and about
05:24
and
05:25
lunching and dining fancy dinners
05:29
and
05:31
ruined wild financially
05:33
and also ultimately landed him in
05:37
and there’s a moment in this
05:40
unbelievably beautifully written and
05:43
impassioned essay or letter that he
05:45
writes to bosey
05:47
where he talks about
05:50
the other young male friends
05:54
that
05:55
he hung out with
05:57
for whom wilde
05:59
felt this incredible affection and he
06:02
would say he wrote steve i don’t know if
06:04
you remember from the letter b he wrote
06:07
about his other friend who was around
06:09
the same age as bosey who
06:12
he could go to lunch with and
06:15
come away feeling alive
06:17
and
06:18
intellectually stimulated and like
06:21
they’d had this really productive lunch
06:24
that
06:25
wild could go away from and write
06:28
and be productive
06:30
and
06:31
then
06:32
in his scorn to bosey he says when i was
06:34
with you i got nothing done
06:37
i had no creativity
06:40
i
06:41
i didn’t you know he said i wrote more
06:44
in the the three days i had away from
06:46
you than in the months that i was with
06:48
you and he talks about how wonderful he
06:51
felt in the company of his other friends
06:55
that
06:56
itself
06:58
should become a kind of barometer for us
07:03
that if we know
07:05
when we’re around certain friends we
07:07
come away nourished
07:10
and yet when we’re around this person
07:12
that apparently we have so much love for
07:14
and this person who
07:16
we cling on to because
07:19
apparently they’re so important to our
07:21
lives whenever we leave them we come
07:23
away depleted
07:26
and anxious and questioning ourselves
07:30
and with a nauseating griping feeling in
07:35
our stomach that stays with us the rest
07:37
of the day
07:40
that
07:42
is the reality of the relationship
07:45
not what it could be
07:47
not what they’re telling you
07:49
it is
07:52
that’s what it is
07:54
and when we feel truly lost and one you
07:56
know
07:57
the narcissistic tendency is to gaslight
08:00
you is to make you feel crazy for what
08:03
you’re feeling for what your needs are
08:06
for the ways that you’re upset with them
08:09
if you’re with someone like that it
08:10
really can give you
08:12
a lack of confidence
08:14
in yourself and
08:17
in your own opinions you you no longer
08:19
know who’s right who’s wrong i don’t
08:21
know i thought you know i i came to you
08:24
because these things were upsetting me
08:25
and i came away feeling like i’m the
08:27
problem i don’t know what’s going on
08:30
i don’t know where i am
08:31
it’s very disorienting no amount of
08:34
surface level techniques in our life can
08:37
help us if our deeper confidence isn’t
08:40
in place the virtual retreat that i am
08:42
running from the 18th to the 20th of
08:44
march is designed to tackle your
08:47
confidence at the deepest level so that
08:50
you can be the best you can be in life
08:52
and until december the 23rd i have a
08:54
special holiday ticket to this event
08:56
that means a deep discount and a special
08:59
invitation to momentum week in january
09:02
which is a week where i’m going to be
09:03
spending an hour with you every day
09:05
working on your goals to kick off the
09:06
new year to get your special holiday
09:08
ticket to the virtual retreat go to
09:11
mhvirtualretreat.com the link for which
09:14
is in the description to this video but
09:16
if you can find stability
09:19
in other people in life
09:21
who remind you oh this is what it is
09:25
to be with someone or around someone
09:28
who doesn’t make me feel awful for
09:31
feeling something
09:32
who doesn’t make me feel
09:34
like i’m being difficult because i have
09:36
a need who doesn’t lie
09:40
who does what they say they’re going to
09:42
do
09:44
who makes good on their word who shows a
09:46
genuine interest in me
09:49
who cares about my feelings
09:52
instead of just caring about how highly
09:55
i think of them
09:58
when i’m around someone like that i get
10:00
to return
10:02
to sanity when you get that feeling it’s
10:05
extremely important
10:09
that
10:10
you compare that
10:12
you contrast that with what you feel
10:14
around that person
10:16
who makes you feel so terrible
10:19
because in that
10:21
lies a truth
10:24
that’s where we can start to call home
10:26
now the danger
10:28
is that
10:30
when you find yourself with someone
10:32
like the person we’re talking about
10:35
that person will try to separate you
10:38
from that and and and here’s the crazy
10:41
part steve
10:43
we will help them
10:45
we will help them separate us from all
10:47
of that sanity
10:50
now why will we help them
10:54
because we
10:55
start to feel
10:57
ashamed
11:01
and silly
11:03
any time we start talking about our
11:06
relationship
11:07
to those people who represent sanity
11:11
because when we talk about what we’re
11:12
not happy with or what’s upsetting us
11:16
at first our friends will come to our
11:19
aid and they’ll say
11:21
that’s crazy you shouldn’t be putting up
11:22
with that that’s not okay
11:26
but when we return to that person having
11:29
told our friends these things
11:35
we feel shame
11:38
because i’m still putting up with this
11:39
thing but now i know that it’s my fault
11:42
because my friends have already told me
11:45
that it’s not okay so now i’m the one
11:47
staying
11:49
so now i don’t want to go back to my
11:52
friends and tell them all of this stuff
11:53
again
11:55
because that’s going to make me feel
11:56
more shame
11:59
so instead i either stop telling them
12:01
things
12:03
or i begin distancing myself from the
12:05
people who remind me
12:08
of what i’m putting up with yeah we know
12:11
deep down we’re making excuses and we
12:13
can see how they react when we make
12:16
those excuses yes
12:18
and so
12:20
rather than face the shame
12:22
of what we’re putting up with because
12:24
the shame might have forced us to ask
12:26
ourselves whether we should stay and we
12:28
don’t want to ask that because we’re too
12:29
afraid to leave
12:31
so rather than do that
12:34
we get closer and closer to the poison
12:38
in our lives
12:41
and we separate ourselves from the
12:43
sanity
12:44
we hop in the little boat with them row
12:47
away from the island of sanity
12:50
and thrust ourselves into
12:52
the foamy black waves
12:55
of a narcissistic relationship
12:58
and the
12:59
really really scary part about that is
13:02
when we do push off
13:04
from everything else that reminds us of
13:07
our sanity
13:11
we now have nothing to compare this
13:13
situation to anymore
13:15
we are just alone on that boat
13:19
with that toxicity with that poison
13:23
and we become more and more divorced
13:26
from how wrong it is
13:28
and that is how
13:30
people can get into a relationship over
13:32
time and and and
13:34
something gets worse and worse and worse
13:36
and worse and worse
13:37
and the people who love you
13:40
think
13:41
how on earth is this person i know to be
13:44
so wonderful putting up with this
13:48
how has it got to this point
13:50
but it’s because it’s been a long time
13:54
since you’ve been exposed to any real
13:56
sanity
13:58
in that area
13:59
since you’ve been on stable ground
14:02
and
14:03
there are a lot of people listening to
14:04
this right now who will have had the
14:06
experience
14:08
of
14:10
returning to the world after a
14:12
relationship like that
14:15
and suddenly being treated normally by
14:17
somebody
14:19
and not knowing how to deal with it
14:24
because
14:25
it’s been such a long time
14:28
since
14:29
they’ve been treated nice
14:32
it’s been such a long time
14:34
since they’ve been treated with respect
14:37
since their feelings or their opinions
14:39
mattered
14:42
and
14:43
and that’s
14:44
the hard part about being single again
14:46
after dating a narcissist
14:51
or someone with those tendencies
14:53
is that
14:55
you’re having to relearn
14:58
what it is to be comfortable with good
15:01
behavior
15:03
you’re having to re-learn
15:06
what
15:08
common human decency and respect
15:11
looks like
15:13
and learning to trust that
15:17
and to
15:18
go with that and that that is an
15:20
intensely scary and emotional
15:22
experience for people
15:26
then it it’s why you know
15:28
how how do people go back to yet another
15:30
terrible person after they just dated
15:32
one
15:35
we gravitate towards what we know what
15:37
not not what makes us happy
15:41
we don’t gravitate to what makes us
15:43
happy we gravitate towards what we know
15:46
what we’re comfortable with
15:49
yeah
15:50
and that’s
15:53
well
15:55
one of the truths of seeking happiness
15:56
is seeking happiness
15:58
is often
16:00
not comfortable
16:03
because it means seeking the unknown
16:06
because what’s known to us is
16:08
simultaneously what’s making us unhappy
16:12
and what’s comfortable
16:14
and what we don’t know
16:17
is what’s uncomfortable
16:19
but what has the potential to make us
16:21
happy yeah
16:23
and in order to do that we have to start
16:26
edging our way into what’s uncomfortable
16:29
in order to have a shot at real
16:30
happiness
16:31
this next video i have for you is really
16:34
really important click here to watch if
16:37
narcissism can be associated with a kind
16:40
of obsession with control if i can
16:42
dismantle your ego if i can dismantle
16:46
your confidence because your confidence
16:48
is a threat to my control

This post was previously published on YouTube.

