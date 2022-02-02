Use This Simple Test To See if Someone You Love Is a Narcissist [Video]

.

.

Narcissists walk among us . . . but what makes us stay with such people?

In the beginning, sadly, many people fail to see the long-term damage a relationship with a narcissist (or narcissistically inclined person) can cause. From confidence to superficial charm or even intensity, it’s easy to mistake narcissistic traits as positive ones in the beginning of a relationship. But after quickly sucking you in, they gaslight you, make you forget yourself, and cause you to start justifying all kinds of toxic behavior. All in the name of control disguised as love.

If you’ve been in a relationship that has made you question your sanity, this is for you . . .

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 and that is how people can get into a

00:03 relationship over time and and and

00:05 something gets worse and worse and worse

00:07 and worse and worse and the people who

00:09 love you

00:11 think

00:12 how on earth is this person i know to be

00:15 so wonderful putting up with this

00:17 [Music]

00:21 people so often just want to analyze

00:23 like do you think this person is a

00:26 narcissist why do they do this what do

00:28 what reason would they have they sound

00:30 understanding eventually it’s like

00:33 it doesn’t really matter i see people

00:35 get so lost in the web of trying to

00:37 crack the code of someone’s

00:40 thoughts and mind read

00:42 and they said this though

00:44 but eventually it’s like what’s the

00:46 actual difference to you

00:48 if it doesn’t manifest in any actual

00:51 different actions

00:53 if they treat you like they don’t care

00:55 but they make all the right noises about

00:57 it

00:58 it makes no difference

01:00 we have to be present

01:02 with the way that our life actually

01:05 is

01:08 not how we would like it to be

01:11 and not

01:12 what someone has for the tenth time

01:15 promised us it will be

01:17 but it’s not actually

01:20 showing itself to be true we have to

01:22 look at our life the way it is

01:25 and we have to check in with ourselves

01:27 and our feelings

01:30 and say

01:33 what is my experience of this

01:36 the person i’m with keeps telling me

01:39 what my experience is or how good i have

01:42 it or that i’m making too much of things

01:45 or that i’m crazy

01:48 or that they’ll change

01:50 but what is my actual experience

01:54 of this

01:55 and come to think of it

01:57 you know

02:00 a good barometer sometimes

02:03 can be

02:04 other people in your life and how they

02:06 make you feel and hopefully you know if

02:09 if you have the skill

02:11 of

02:13 putting good people in your life some

02:16 some some people you know they make

02:18 awful mistakes when it comes to

02:20 their relationships

02:22 right we’re all capable of that and we

02:24 also often make awful mistakes when it

02:27 comes to family

02:28 because

02:31 family are the you know

02:33 friends that’s saying friends of the

02:35 family we choose

02:36 right

02:38 well

02:40 family are the people we got and the

02:42 people that a lot of people feel obliged

02:45 to

02:46 and feel a lot of guilt around and also

02:49 have a lot of

02:51 very complex connections with historical

02:53 connections with

02:56 but

02:57 even when we make mistakes in the way

02:59 that we handle family or our romantic

03:02 life which is a

03:03 an area we can uniquely make mistakes in

03:07 many of us have

03:09 put

03:10 certain other people in our lives that

03:12 are far better

03:15 certain friendships or acquaintances or

03:18 people we choose to spend time with

03:20 outside of those two very emotionally

03:22 charged domains

03:25 and

03:26 one of the barometers we can use is

03:29 do the other people i’ve chosen in my

03:32 life

03:33 make me feel

03:35 this way

03:37 i was reading jay profundis

03:41 uh

03:42 the letter

03:44 that

03:45 oscar wilde wrote

03:46 when in jail to bozey yeah yeah for

03:50 those of you that don’t know oscar wilde

03:52 was a

03:53 well i’m sure most of you know who oscar

03:56 wilde was but he was a very very famous

03:59 writer

04:01 um academic

04:03 thinker

04:05 yeah raconteur famous famous in society

04:09 [Music]

04:10 who by all accounts was a kind of genius

04:14 who ended up in a very

04:18 difficult relationship with a much

04:20 younger man

04:22 um

04:23 is it lord is it lord alfred douglas or

04:26 lord henry yeah his name yeah

04:28 lord alfred um alfred yeah he was known

04:31 as bosey but yeah lord alfred bosey was

04:34 uh what oscar wilde called him but

04:38 essentially um as

04:40 the one of the crimes of the time was

04:44 uh

04:45 homosexuality

04:47 for which there wasn’t a word

04:49 at that point

04:50 um

04:51 he was thrown in jail

04:54 but when he was in jail he wrote an

04:58 impassioned letter to bosey

05:02 who he felt had

05:05 spent much of their well all of their

05:07 relationship spending all his money

05:10 caring not for what oscar wilde

05:13 felt

05:15 or

05:16 his what his experience was was

05:18 completely self-involved

05:21 and just wanted to be seen out and about

05:24 and

05:25 lunching and dining fancy dinners

05:29 and

05:31 ruined wild financially

05:33 and also ultimately landed him in

05:37 and there’s a moment in this

05:40 unbelievably beautifully written and

05:43 impassioned essay or letter that he

05:45 writes to bosey

05:47 where he talks about

05:50 the other young male friends

05:54 that

05:55 he hung out with

05:57 for whom wilde

05:59 felt this incredible affection and he

06:02 would say he wrote steve i don’t know if

06:04 you remember from the letter b he wrote

06:07 about his other friend who was around

06:09 the same age as bosey who

06:12 he could go to lunch with and

06:15 come away feeling alive

06:17 and

06:18 intellectually stimulated and like

06:21 they’d had this really productive lunch

06:24 that

06:25 wild could go away from and write

06:28 and be productive

06:30 and

06:31 then

06:32 in his scorn to bosey he says when i was

06:34 with you i got nothing done

06:37 i had no creativity

06:40 i

06:41 i didn’t you know he said i wrote more

06:44 in the the three days i had away from

06:46 you than in the months that i was with

06:48 you and he talks about how wonderful he

06:51 felt in the company of his other friends

06:55 that

06:56 itself

06:58 should become a kind of barometer for us

07:03 that if we know

07:05 when we’re around certain friends we

07:07 come away nourished

07:10 and yet when we’re around this person

07:12 that apparently we have so much love for

07:14 and this person who

07:16 we cling on to because

07:19 apparently they’re so important to our

07:21 lives whenever we leave them we come

07:23 away depleted

07:26 and anxious and questioning ourselves

07:30 and with a nauseating griping feeling in

07:35 our stomach that stays with us the rest

07:37 of the day

07:40 that

07:42 is the reality of the relationship

07:45 not what it could be

07:47 not what they’re telling you

07:49 it is

07:52 that’s what it is

07:54 and when we feel truly lost and one you

07:56 know

07:57 the narcissistic tendency is to gaslight

08:00 you is to make you feel crazy for what

08:03 you’re feeling for what your needs are

08:06 for the ways that you’re upset with them

08:09 if you’re with someone like that it

08:10 really can give you

08:12 a lack of confidence

08:14 in yourself and

08:17 in your own opinions you you no longer

08:19 know who’s right who’s wrong i don’t

08:21 know i thought you know i i came to you

08:24 because these things were upsetting me

08:25 and i came away feeling like i’m the

08:27 problem i don’t know what’s going on

08:30 i don’t know where i am

08:31 it’s very disorienting no amount of

08:34 surface level techniques in our life can

08:37 help us if our deeper confidence isn’t

08:40 in place the virtual retreat that i am

08:42 running from the 18th to the 20th of

08:44 march is designed to tackle your

08:47 confidence at the deepest level so that

08:50 you can be the best you can be in life

08:52 and until december the 23rd i have a

08:54 special holiday ticket to this event

08:56 that means a deep discount and a special

08:59 invitation to momentum week in january

09:02 which is a week where i’m going to be

09:03 spending an hour with you every day

09:05 working on your goals to kick off the

09:06 new year to get your special holiday

09:08 ticket to the virtual retreat go to

09:11 mhvirtualretreat.com the link for which

09:14 is in the description to this video but

09:16 if you can find stability

09:19 in other people in life

09:21 who remind you oh this is what it is

09:25 to be with someone or around someone

09:28 who doesn’t make me feel awful for

09:31 feeling something

09:32 who doesn’t make me feel

09:34 like i’m being difficult because i have

09:36 a need who doesn’t lie

09:40 who does what they say they’re going to

09:42 do

09:44 who makes good on their word who shows a

09:46 genuine interest in me

09:49 who cares about my feelings

09:52 instead of just caring about how highly

09:55 i think of them

09:58 when i’m around someone like that i get

10:00 to return

10:02 to sanity when you get that feeling it’s

10:05 extremely important

10:09 that

10:10 you compare that

10:12 you contrast that with what you feel

10:14 around that person

10:16 who makes you feel so terrible

10:19 because in that

10:21 lies a truth

10:24 that’s where we can start to call home

10:26 now the danger

10:28 is that

10:30 when you find yourself with someone

10:32 like the person we’re talking about

10:35 that person will try to separate you

10:38 from that and and and here’s the crazy

10:41 part steve

10:43 we will help them

10:45 we will help them separate us from all

10:47 of that sanity

10:50 now why will we help them

10:54 because we

10:55 start to feel

10:57 ashamed

11:01 and silly

11:03 any time we start talking about our

11:06 relationship

11:07 to those people who represent sanity

11:11 because when we talk about what we’re

11:12 not happy with or what’s upsetting us

11:16 at first our friends will come to our

11:19 aid and they’ll say

11:21 that’s crazy you shouldn’t be putting up

11:22 with that that’s not okay

11:26 but when we return to that person having

11:29 told our friends these things

11:35 we feel shame

11:38 because i’m still putting up with this

11:39 thing but now i know that it’s my fault

11:42 because my friends have already told me

11:45 that it’s not okay so now i’m the one

11:47 staying

11:49 so now i don’t want to go back to my

11:52 friends and tell them all of this stuff

11:53 again

11:55 because that’s going to make me feel

11:56 more shame

11:59 so instead i either stop telling them

12:01 things

12:03 or i begin distancing myself from the

12:05 people who remind me

12:08 of what i’m putting up with yeah we know

12:11 deep down we’re making excuses and we

12:13 can see how they react when we make

12:16 those excuses yes

12:18 and so

12:20 rather than face the shame

12:22 of what we’re putting up with because

12:24 the shame might have forced us to ask

12:26 ourselves whether we should stay and we

12:28 don’t want to ask that because we’re too

12:29 afraid to leave

12:31 so rather than do that

12:34 we get closer and closer to the poison

12:38 in our lives

12:41 and we separate ourselves from the

12:43 sanity

12:44 we hop in the little boat with them row

12:47 away from the island of sanity

12:50 and thrust ourselves into

12:52 the foamy black waves

12:55 of a narcissistic relationship

12:58 and the

12:59 really really scary part about that is

13:02 when we do push off

13:04 from everything else that reminds us of

13:07 our sanity

13:11 we now have nothing to compare this

13:13 situation to anymore

13:15 we are just alone on that boat

13:19 with that toxicity with that poison

13:23 and we become more and more divorced

13:26 from how wrong it is

13:28 and that is how

13:30 people can get into a relationship over

13:32 time and and and

13:34 something gets worse and worse and worse

13:36 and worse and worse

13:37 and the people who love you

13:40 think

13:41 how on earth is this person i know to be

13:44 so wonderful putting up with this

13:48 how has it got to this point

13:50 but it’s because it’s been a long time

13:54 since you’ve been exposed to any real

13:56 sanity

13:58 in that area

13:59 since you’ve been on stable ground

14:02 and

14:03 there are a lot of people listening to

14:04 this right now who will have had the

14:06 experience

14:08 of

14:10 returning to the world after a

14:12 relationship like that

14:15 and suddenly being treated normally by

14:17 somebody

14:19 and not knowing how to deal with it

14:24 because

14:25 it’s been such a long time

14:28 since

14:29 they’ve been treated nice

14:32 it’s been such a long time

14:34 since they’ve been treated with respect

14:37 since their feelings or their opinions

14:39 mattered

14:42 and

14:43 and that’s

14:44 the hard part about being single again

14:46 after dating a narcissist

14:51 or someone with those tendencies

14:53 is that

14:55 you’re having to relearn

14:58 what it is to be comfortable with good

15:01 behavior

15:03 you’re having to re-learn

15:06 what

15:08 common human decency and respect

15:11 looks like

15:13 and learning to trust that

15:17 and to

15:18 go with that and that that is an

15:20 intensely scary and emotional

15:22 experience for people

15:26 then it it’s why you know

15:28 how how do people go back to yet another

15:30 terrible person after they just dated

15:32 one

15:35 we gravitate towards what we know what

15:37 not not what makes us happy

15:41 we don’t gravitate to what makes us

15:43 happy we gravitate towards what we know

15:46 what we’re comfortable with

15:49 yeah

15:50 and that’s

15:53 well

15:55 one of the truths of seeking happiness

15:56 is seeking happiness

15:58 is often

16:00 not comfortable

16:03 because it means seeking the unknown

16:06 because what’s known to us is

16:08 simultaneously what’s making us unhappy

16:12 and what’s comfortable

16:14 and what we don’t know

16:17 is what’s uncomfortable

16:19 but what has the potential to make us

16:21 happy yeah

16:23 and in order to do that we have to start

16:26 edging our way into what’s uncomfortable

16:29 in order to have a shot at real

16:30 happiness

16:31 this next video i have for you is really

16:34 really important click here to watch if

16:37 narcissism can be associated with a kind

16:40 of obsession with control if i can

16:42 dismantle your ego if i can dismantle

16:46 your confidence because your confidence

16:48 is a threat to my control

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock