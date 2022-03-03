Use Your Thirst To Reconnect Your Senses To Reality

Thirst is a sense

There is not total agreement as to whether thirst is a “full sense” in and of itself, like our basic five senses of tactile, smell, vision, hearing, and taste, or, even last week’s proprioception.

But, nevertheless, in our language at least, we recognize that when someone says: “I feel really thirsty,” they are not referring solely to taste, or the sense of wet/dry replenishment, or even the need for energy, sustenance, and restorative nutrition and fluids.

They are feeling all of those, plus an urge.

He or she, is generally, referring to a sense of want, longing, and a recognition of thirst as a sensation that overlaps with all of the above.

Thirst, we also recognize as a kind of metaphor, too: I have a thirst for knowledge. We must quench our thirst for justice., etc.

As the English language can be confusing and quite overlapping at times, we have to frame our sense of thirst accordingly.

Fundamentally, however, our thirst is biological, and this matters.

Chemical awareness

Thirst is one of our chemical senses. We all should take some time to remind ourselves of their critical importance.

Thirst connects us to our biological evolution, and thus, to our belonging to the one planet we know that supports life through chemistry.

All biological organisms have urges. They include our need to find and store food, (to hunt), to smell, and taste. These even work at a subconscious level, wherein we detect things moment to moment that do not come fully to our awareness.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

For example, we share a hormonal sense that we downplay in humans, that leads us to pheromones and several kinds of chemical stimuli. Things we are repulsed by, and things we are attracted to, are equally important. These are also related to our sense of urge for food, procreation, shelter, safety, and warming and cooling.

These are tied to our relationship with the biological world, our biosphere, because we all “thirst to survive.” Even when we are unaware of it, our automatic detection systems include all the chemical senses.

Immersing oneself in the sensory world is attune to our animal origins.

It is something that virtual reality, online lives, and AI have not yet come close to perfecting, so far.

It pinpoints our deep connections to the living support system and its many networks. These interconnected systems of oxygen, proteins, weather, and water, etc., combine entirely in the glass of juice you drink to replenish your evaporating reserves.

All of us, including plants and animals, are driven to work by this “thirst for survival, and literal, thirst for food, sex, and safety.

Therefore, when you think about vital senses, do not forget about thirst. When we acknowledge important senses and drives, we are mentally more grateful, mindful, and protective of our belonging to Earth.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock