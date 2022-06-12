USNWT Star And Equal Pay Champion Megan Rapinoe Teams Up With Trusaic In Move To Eliminate Gender And Racial Pay Gap This Decade

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading pay equity software provider Trusaic welcomes women’s soccer icon Megan Rapinoe as Chief Equality Officer and strategic partner in the fight to address pervasive gender and racial wage inequality. Together, Trusaic and Rapinoe aim to accelerate organizational action around pay equity and challenge the world’s employers to eliminate the pay gap over the next decade. Rapinoe joins Trusaic’s newly inaugurated “E-suite,” a reimagining of the C-suite that acknowledges the crucial role leadership plays in achieving workplace equality.

Employers can alter the pace of change, they just need a better blueprint. Trusaic’s PayParity helps organizations identify their gaps, examine their pay practices and take concrete steps to make real, actionable and lasting change. Tweet this

Rapinoe is recognized for her decorated professional career on the soccer field and her activism off of it. Last year, on Equal Pay Day, Rapinoe addressed the gender pay gap in moving testimony before Congress. In February, after a lengthy legal battle led by Rapinoe, the U.S. national women’s soccer team (USNWT) reached a historic equal pay agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation, which included $22 million in back pay for the players and the promise of equal pay going forward.

“The victory of U.S. women’s soccer was an important moment for the team and an important moment in the pay equity movement. But it isn’t nearly enough. We need to ensure fairness and opportunity for all working women including those who aren’t in a position to fight back,” says Rapinoe. “The exciting part of my partnership with Trusaic and why I was drawn to work with them is that we have a very straightforward solution that can help companies start tackling the issue now, today.”

Despite passage of the Equal Pay Act of 1963, women still earn on average just 82 cents for every dollar a man earns, according to 2020 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The pay gap is even more acute for women of color. The consequences of pay disparity follow women throughout their entire careers in the form of lower lifetime earnings and, in turn, lower overall income in retirement. At its current pace, the global gender pay gap will take more than 136 years to close, according to the World Economic Forum.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Employers can alter the pace of change, they just need a better blueprint,” says Rapinoe. “Trusaic’s PayParitySM helps organizations identify their gaps, examine their pay practices and take concrete steps to make real, actionable and lasting change.”

Rapinoe will advocate for people impacted by gender and racial pay inequity and use her voice and influence to help accelerate change in the workplace. The strategic partnership will include initiatives designed to light the way forward for companies, and financial contributions to not-for-profit organizations that advance equal rights.

“We are in a historic moment for pay equity and Megan is a key figure in this moment,” says Robert Sheen, founder and CEO of Trusaic. “We have the means to eliminate the pay gap over the next decade if we collectively commit to action. This is complex terrain for employers but it doesn’t have to be. We hope, with an assist from Megan, to help employers ensure opportunity for all members of their workforce.”

Sheen, who is Asian American and immigrated to the U.S. from South Korea as a child, shares Rapinoe’s passion to bring about change: “My early experiences with discrimination led me to the work I do today and my belief that achieving diversity, equity and inclusion respects our fundamental right to health, safety and dignity.”

Trusaic’s PayParitySM platform helps organizations achieve more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces. PayParity includes pay equity auditing for identifying and remediating pay disparities at the intersections of gender, race/ethnicity, age and disability; systemic root cause identification and the Equal Pay EstimatorTM, which prevents pay inequity from being created in the first place. The professional services and software solution facilitates employer transparency and uncovers insights critical to organizations in their pursuit of DEI excellence.

About Trusaic

Trusaic is a leading HR and technology company that focuses on advancing social good in the workplace and solving the most complex challenges across people, data and analytics. Trusaic’s mission is to create a better working world by helping organizations achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, assist economically disadvantaged individuals with finding work and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare.

Contacts

Matt Gotchy, Trusaic

(213) 814-5760

[email protected]

—

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM and is republished with permission.

****

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations,

organizations, and educational institutions.

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?

Email [email protected]

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock