Uvalde Newspaper Publisher Urges Community Journalists to Pay More Attention Before Tragedies Strike

EDITOR’S NOTE: Among the news outlets covering the release this week of the Department of Justice’s report on the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting was the town’s community newspaper, the twice-weekly Uvalde Leader-News.

In 2023, the owner and publisher of the paper, Craig Garnett, received the Tom and Pat Gish Award, given by the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues (IRJCI) at the University of Kentucky. The award recognizes courage, integrity, and tenacity in rural journalism.

Garnett’s remarks, which were presented in October 2023 via a video recording at the awards ceremony, are reprinted below, courtesy of IRJCI.

We and communities like Uvalde are seldom singled out. Community journalism is not at the top of everybody’s list. I guess it seems mundane to people in larger areas. They don’t think that small towns have much going on.

But it is that commitment that we’ve made to our communities to record their history with accuracy and dignity that actually prepares us for something like a mass school-shooting.

What happened in Uvalde was crushing. It continues to be an enormous weight on many of our shoulders, especially the families of victims. And we have endeavored to cover every aspect of that shooting.

We still are working for information, accountability from various institutions, particularly our city and our school district and our law enforcement officials. We plan to follow that to its conclusion, whatever time it may take.

But being successful at that and community journalism, as most publishers know, depends on your people. And I happen to have a group of journalists who are beyond amazing. None of us graduated from elite universities, some of us don’t have college degrees, but after the tragedy on May 24, [2022,] each one of them brought something extremely important to our coverage. And our grand total [is] five of us, so there wasn’t a lot. It didn’t take long to have our discussions with each other and to plan our day. And it’s true in most of the newsrooms across this country and community journalism. But it brings you together in a way that nothing else can, I don’t suppose, unless it would be a foxhole.

We learned from that. And one of the things we’ve taken away from May 14th is that we didn’t do enough before. We have a wall full of plaques from the South Texas Press Association, the Texas Press Association, but we didn’t do enough.

We didn’t ask enough questions. We didn’t hold people running for elected office to account like we should have. We didn’t question people who wanted to run our institutions closely enough. What motivated them? What experience do they have? What would they do in a crisis?

And we certainly didn’t hold our law enforcement to a high enough standard, the people who swore to protect us. So, we will work harder in the future to do that, to make sure that we know as much as we can about people who intend to lead our community, especially in the aftermath of a tragedy. We want to know how they’ll react.

It’s not entirely possible. There are all kinds of things that pop up that you can’t plan for, but you can get a sense of where people’s souls lie and what their commitment is to your community.

And that’s what I would advise to my fellow publishers in small towns. Pay attention. Pay attention to everything, to those people who run institutions, to the kid who’s slipping between the cracks, who might one day become the same school shooter we had. Be invested beyond what you are now, if that’s possible.

I know most of you work your hearts out. But if there’s one thing we would like to do better, it would’ve been that.

I’m terribly grateful. … The Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky is doing a world of good for those of us out here in the hinterland when they recognize one of us for courage, integrity, and tenacity. I don’t know three words that inspire a publisher more than those.

And I can tell you right now, we have courage, and we have integrity. And it’s that tenacity that makes the difference between success and failure, so stick with what you’re doing. Thank you.

Craig Garnett will receive the Tom and Pat Gish Award in person on February 29, 2024, at the University of Texas during a symposium, “Courage, Tenacity, Integrity and Innovation in Rural Journalism,” sponsored by the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, the Texas Center for Community Journalism at Tarleton State University and the Center for Ethical Leadership in Media in the University of Texas School of Journalism and Media.

This article first appeared on The Daily Yonder and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

