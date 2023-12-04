Uzi Learns the Meaning of His Name. (Can’t Sleep)

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

Intro

Okay, so, um, then yes, I, um.

When I’m alone in my bed, uh, I always, um.

Uh.

You always what, buddy? I am always scared.

Oh, you’re scared of what?

Yeah, I’m scared.

Uh, when I close my eyes and, uh, lay down, I’m scared.

Every time you’re in your bed and you’re alone, you’re scared?

Yes.

Well, wait a minute, wait a minute.

What are you scared of?

Sometimes beetles.

Those, okay, beetles are scary. I understand that. Sometimes snakes.

Rattlesnakes, okay, okay. Sometimes when… remember the Ninja Turtles.

What does it mean?

Um.

[Music]

Your number deal.

The beetle, yeah, I had a dream of that too, and I was scared.

Okay, well, guess what? I can tell you for a fact there are no beetles or rattlesnakes in your room. There are no Ninja Turtles. There’s only a strong big sister named Anaya and a very strong kid named Uziah. And you know what Uziah means?

What does it mean?

I don’t know.

It means God is my strength.

Say, “God is my strength. God is my strength.”

Right, so I don’t have to be scared of anything.

Say it. “I don’t have to be scared of anything because God gave you strength.”

God is my strength, so you don’t have to worry about anything because you were strong.

Okay, now do me a favor. Go in your room and try to be strong, Uziah. And whenever you feel scared, say, “God is my strength.” That’s what your name means.

Okay, all right, try it. Say it right now.

Um, “God is my shirt.” Okay, close your eyes. A beetle’s coming. What are you gonna say?

God is my.

Okay, a rattlesnake’s coming. What are you gonna say?

God is my.

There you go, buddy. There you go. I know you can do it.

Okay.

Love you.

I, when I thought I saw bad guys, um, I smashed them and punched them and don’t get back up.

What did you say?

I said, “God, this is my strength.”

Very good, buddy.

Now, lay in the bed, but this time, don’t get back up.

Um, they would be scared of me.

You want them only to be scared of you?

Yeah, because, um, that’d be scaring me if I would do this.

Yeah, maybe.

Oh, yeah, I did this.

I didn’t think…

Pink.

Orange.

And pink.

Pink, I mean, orange.

Yellow, yellow.

Is that a chicken, he done?

What’s your name?

Going on.

Love you.

Good night.

What’s up, champ?

What’s your name?

And what does Uziya mean?

God.

Um.

God is his strength, right?

How you feeling?

Creeping into my bed.

Good.

Are you creeping into my bed? No, what are you doing?

[Music]

Oh, that’s easy. Come on.

Oh, thank you.

That’s a pretty good hug.

God must be your strength because you’re very strong.

Love everything about you, kid.

What are you doing?

[Music]

Um.

[Music]

What’s happening?

Uh, in my dream.

Okay, in my dream. Okay, there is Raphael and Mikey. Yeah, Mikey. He, he bought my team and where he saved Mikey.

You want to go sleep in nice bed? What is it?

It’s for you.

Thank you, buddy. This is so beautiful. Let me think about what it is. Is it a basketball? No. Is it a tree? Is it a park? No. Puck? No. Puppy? No. Um.

[Music]

Parker? Peter Parker? No.

Do you want me to tell you what it is?

Yes. It’s a pumpkin, and, um, a tree, and, um, a ghost.

Wow, did you just draw this? Can I have it? Oh, man, thank you so much.

Wait, who did this rock?

I think Anaya did that rock, or maybe Raya, I’m not sure.

It’s Mom’s rock, yeah.

Love you.

Of a black a video that is a that, that, that is purple on the back, and that has orange eyes.

Let me pray for you.

Prayer, yes.

Father God, oh Lord, I pray for Uzi. His name means God is my strength. God is his strength, and I ask, Lord, that you give him strength right now to not dream of any beetles or snakes or anything that’s gonna prevent him from getting sleep, but you allow him to have sweet dreams. And we thank you for how smart he is and how much he knows. His dad likes to rush to. I thank you for that yawn, which indicated that he is indeed sleepy. I prelude that when he gets under his covers, his covers are the warmest they’ve ever been. And I pray with that when he lays his head on his pillow, it is the softest it’s ever been. And then as he blinks really slowly, he goes right to sleep really fast. In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.

Outtakes.

Oh, I get embarrassed.

What was that? Sometimes when I get in school, I’m embarrassed. What are you embarrassed by?

Um, I’m embarrassed today. Um, and my daughter’s friend, whoa, he, um, he’s calling himself, um, I mean, uh, he’s calling himself, um, canunu, and, well, whatever it is.

And that’s embarrassing to you?

Yes.

And this other friend is calling him…

That awkwardness keeps you up at night.

[Music]

Okay.

And I keep having rainbows.

I don’t think you had a dream yet tonight.

I did.

Okay.

Amazing, accomplished.

Good night, Lucy.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock