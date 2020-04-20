Violence Against Women Is the Most Normal Thing About Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’

As a professional working directly with criminalized sex-buyers and sex-traffickers, the brand of masculinity presented in Netflix’s Tiger King is uncomfortably familiar to me.

The series may be the train wreck we can’t stop watching, but it comes at the expense of our inability to hold men accountable for violence. Lost to the headlines of arson, exotic animal trafficking, and a murder-for-hire plot, a consistent trend of misogyny

and sexual exploitation defines the series.

The series’ cast of men illustrates this trend quite loudly, but no one’s performance is quite as explicit as Joe Exotic’s.

Joe Exotic is a complicated man, but his misogyny and acts of sexual violence are not complicated at all. In the series, he unapologetically narrates his strategic harassment of a woman. We see Joe Exotic shoot a mannequin depicted as the woman he is harassing in the head, threaten violence upon her constantly, fuel a narrative that she killed her husband, and debase her character for his own professional and political gain.

Public opinion has weighed in, and despite this violence, Joe Exotic has managed to come out on top. In memes, t-shirts, and celebrity infused Twitter wars, society has decided to believe an abuser.

This pattern should sound familiar; we see a version of this violence every day. Overt or otherwise, violence against women is how men get ahead.

Doc Antel, a self-professed Lord, isn’t shy about objectifying women for his own gain; he seems to take pride in the task. In Antel, we meet a sexual predator.

Antel openly recruits vulnerable teenage girls to his compound by selling them a dream of befriending tigers and riding atop elephants. In this dream, his own sexual gratification is conveniently the happy ending. Taking a play directly out of the sexual exploitation 101 playbook, Antel changes these girl’s names and tries to create a family unit amongst them. When abusers deteriorate their victims’ sense of self, a victim becomes isolated and dependent on their abuser, enabling further exploitation. Under these coercive conditions, a victim’s ability to give consent is not possible. This is designed, predatory behavior.

Watching this, we should be outraged. Unsurprisingly, we are not. Men’s predatory behavior against women is normalized and happens constantly; violence against women is how men get ahead.

Tim Stark’s exuberance with Doc Antel’s predatory behavior over women is rape culture personified. Men congratulating other men on their sexual exploits is the language of the Boys Club, a pillar of patriarchy. The resources and power men receive from misogyny is how men get ahead.

In the same way that some men solicit online ads for trafficked sex by categories of fantasy, Jeff Lowe’s online search for a sexy babysitter, in front of his pregnant wife no less, reduces women to objects. A man’s sexual appetite is not an excuse for the erasure of a woman’s humanity. The demand to buy sex, or any derivative of it, fuels a market of dehumanization and sexual exploitation. Objectifying women is how men get ahead.

Of course, men too can be victims of violence and sexual exploitation.

Joe Exotic grooms men for sex by fueling their dependance on drugs. The sexual exploitation runs so deep that one victim kills himself.

I don’t know who from Tiger King is innocent. Frankly, it seems like everyone is guilty of something. I am sure, however, that it isn’t just Joe Exotic, Doc Antel, Jeff Lowe, and Tim Stark who are responsible for the violence against women that this show captures.

Knowingly or not, all men participate in a culture of violence against women. Today, there is no way to fully opt-out; our communities and institutions are designed by it. We are immersed in that violence.

Despite this current reality, men’s violence is not inevitable. A world exists where the bar for men’s behavior is higher. Men claim so much of creation already; rejecting violence feels quite doable.

Men rejecting violence looks like learning about consent. Men rejecting violence looks like healthy, shared activities that don’t function through the objectification of women. Men rejecting violence looks like saying, “I believe you,” to survivors of abuse.

Tiger King is begging us to confront violence against women. It is begging us to believe women. Instead, we find it easier to believe that a woman pushed her husband through a meat grinder and fed him to tigers.

Tiger King is a parade of shock. Our tacit acceptance of violence against women is the most normal thing about it.

