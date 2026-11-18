

Scott Douglas Jacobsen interviews Volodymyr Pylypenko about Rotary’s response to Ukraine’s winter energy crisis. They discuss emergency generators, disrupted water and heating, support for displaced families, and protecting children and older people. Pylypenko explains fundraising challenges, international partnerships, donor fatigue, and how individuals, companies, and Rotary clubs can provide assistance.

Volodymyr Pylypenko is a Ukrainian humanitarian organizer and founding president of Rotary Club Kyiv Honoré de Balzac. He chairs the Ukrainian section of the France–Ukraine Intercountry Committee. His Rotary work connects international partners with communities in Ukraine, coordinating medical equipment, emergency assistance, and support for families affected by the war.

Scott Douglas Jacobsen: And thank you again for joining me today. So we’re looking ahead at the winter. We’re seeing temperatures just beginning to drop below or go near zero degrees Celsius this month. We’re all seeing attacks on energy infrastructure. So, for those who aren’t aware, we’re looking at significant decreases in internal heating, in electricity, and uncertainty about running water, even.

So multiply that over several hundred thousand people, and you have a humanitarian crisis potentially in the making. Many people are leaving the city just to sort of survive a little bit better for the winter. So, from the point of view of Rotary, what needs to be done? And what is Rotary doing?

Volodymyr Pylypenko: For the moment, we began, as we did last year, to collect money to buy EcoFlow generators. Because we know the situation well, basically, in Kyiv, near Kyiv, and in other regions. And we continue to distribute these where they’re needed, for the kids in kindergartens, as we did last week.

We also continue for the schools, centres for displaced people, and rehabilitation centres. I visited, with a member of my club, last week and this week, a new centre for displaced people. Then we put in the generator because they receive more and more displaced people from eastern Ukraine, from Pokrovsk, from Izium, Kharkiv region, from Kherson, Oleshky.

And we continue to save as many as possible and to help as much as possible this winter, so that these kids have a minimum of electricity and water for this winter. Unfortunately, in Kyiv, for the last two or three weeks, we’ve had periods of 20 hours without electricity or water. We would like, as much as possible, to open the eyes of our friends around the world, to continue with us together, to save our future, our kids.

And also, in November and December, we are going to realize the project for Christmas Day. Because it’s very important to give hope to kids, to families, to displaced people. So we stay optimistic. We resist.

And it’s not easy. It’s very difficult to organize by ourselves in this situation, including drones and missiles every day, even today, near my school. And the new jet-powered drones. We try to stay alive and continue with our friends around the world.

Because, as you know, we have friends for the moment. Unfortunately, the help and support are becoming less and less. Even in this situation, we don’t have another way. We must continue this way for winter.

Jacobsen: How can people support with regard to water, electricity, and heating? For instance, some people end up living in their tents inside their homes. So, what are some supplies that can be provided if there’s a 48-hour or longer power outage where there’s no heat? And so the house can get quite cold overnight and then stay cold the next day.

Pylypenko: For Rotary, in this situation, I also try to collect some things for older people, for the kids. Because the temperature can change very quickly in November and December. Now it’s zero.

In one or two weeks, we will have snow and cold temperatures. So we also ask people to collect things for older people, for the kids, and to put in place the EcoFlow generators, which will provide between six and eight hours of electricity to continue their lives.

Jacobsen: And for external donors, international donors who are outside of the Rotary circle, how can they get involved?

Pylypenko: For this situation, we try to ask not only Rotary clubs around the world, but also to contact companies. We continue to ask other organizations, our friends also around the world. So we try to regroup everybody for the same project.

Because, more and more, it has become more difficult to collect the money and to have the help. So we continue to try to regroup everybody around the world. Diplomatic contacts, big companies, and private persons, our friends, including Rotary clubs.

I practised this three years ago for medical equipment. When I regrouped private friends, Rotary clubs, and other companies, I managed to collect the money to buy the medical equipment for the hospital. So we’re not afraid to contact everybody because we understand it’s not easy to continue into the fifth year of the full-scale war, to continue our support and to help.

Unfortunately, it’s necessary to survive and to continue our way forward.

Jacobsen: Are there any grants through the EU or through Canadian or American partners who can help?

Pylypenko: I am very happy as the president of my club, Rotary Club Kyiv Balzac, because, with our initiative, we created, six years ago, the Intercountry Committee between Ukraine and the USA. Last year, with Ukraine and Canada, we had a good result. They stay very active.

We have a meeting by Zoom every two weeks, when we pass along all the information directly about our situation, about our projects. I am very happy that I managed, with my team, with the friends, to build this good relationship with these two countries. We continue to try to realize the necessary things for this winter with our friends.

I think we will manage to help save more kids and older people during this winter. So I am very happy as president.

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Jacobsen: Thank you very much for the opportunity and your time, Volodymyr.

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Scott Douglas Jacobsen is a Writer and Editor for The Good Men Project with more than 2,000 publications on the platform. He is the Founder and Publisher of In-Sight Publishing (ISBN: 978-1-0692343; 978-1-0673505) and Editor-in-Chief of In-Sight: Interviews (ISSN: 2369-6885). He writes for International Policy Digest (ISSN: 2332–9416), The Humanist (Print: ISSN, 0018-7399; Online: ISSN, 2163-3576), Basic Income Earth Network (UK Registered Charity 1177066), Humanist Perspectives (ISSN: 1719-6337), A Further Inquiry (SubStack), Vocal, Medium, The New Enlightenment Project, The Washington Outsider, rabble.ca, and other media. His bibliography index can be found via the Jacobsen Bank at In-Sight Publishing comprised of more than 10,000 articles, interviews, and republications, in more than 200 outlets. He has served in national and international leadership roles within humanist and media organizations, held several academic, media, and research institution fellowships, and currently serves on numerous international boards. He is a member in good standing in numerous media organizations, including the Canadian Association of Journalists, PEN Canada (CRA: 88916 2541 RR0001), and Reporters Without Borders (SIREN: 343 684 221/SIRET: 343 684 221 00041/EIN: 20-0708028), and others.

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Photo by Scott Douglas Jacobsen