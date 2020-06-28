Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Voting by Mail Is Patriotic: T-rump Exposed

Voting by Mail Is Patriotic: T-rump Exposed

Americans already vote by mail or absentee, the military has been doing it securely for over 200 years.

by

 

.

.

Alec Baldwin says “Make America Vote Again” in our new #BraveNewFilms documentary.

The military #VoteByMail with mail in ballots, but Trump wants to deny you that right during a pandemic! It’s shameful and it MUST be exposed. This BNF free documentary with Alec Baldwin exposes Trump’s hypocrisy and shines a light on the need for #VoteByMail. Every Americans should be able to access mail in ballots, especially during a global pandemic!

Voting by mail is easy.
Voting by mail is secure.
Voting by mail is patriotic.

#FightToVote, and take action at http://bravenewfilms.org/vote

Big thank you to #AlecBaldwin.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
voting by mail is easy voting by mail is
00:03
secure voting by mail is patriotic for a
00:07
free fair and safe election you provide
00:10
vote by mail for anyone who wants don’t
00:13
listen to those who are politically
00:14
motivated who try to smear voting by
00:17
mail members of the military that voted
00:19
by mail for years watch this video from
00:23
brave new films and help spread the word
00:25
race help make America vote again voting
00:34
is our patriotic duty millions of
00:37
Americans already vote by mail or
00:39
absentee the military has been doing it
00:41
securely for over 200 years
00:50
to really vote and without fraud you
00:52
have to go and you have to vote at the
00:54
polling place they cheap ok people cheap
00:57
mail ballots a very dangerous thing for
00:58
this country bad information is
01:00
everywhere but here’s the truth
01:02
every absentee ballot is counted every
01:04
single one no exceptions Americans can
01:07
vote wherever they are
01:08
I voted from Okinawa France Germany
01:10
Marine Corps Base Quantico stationed
01:13
aboard ship militia negotiator wherever
01:15
you are in the world you can still vote
01:17
voting absentee has never been easier
01:21
you can’t do the mail-in ballots because
01:23
you can have tremendous for your claim
01:25
mail and voting is rife with fraud and
01:27
where’s the evidence the I think there’s
01:31
a lot of evidence but we’ll provide you
01:33
with some life looks different when your
01:36
active duty but no matter where you are
01:39
or what you’re doing you can still vote
01:42
you do mail-in voting anybody that walks
01:46
in California is gonna get a ballot
01:48
we’re not gonna destroy this country by
01:51
allowing things like that to happen
01:52
request your ballot to send your voice
01:54
back home I am US Army colonel and NASA
01:57
astronaut Andrew Morgan serving on board
01:59
the International Space Station from
02:01
right here in space I cast my ballot in
02:03
an election in my home of record I was a
02:06
lieutenant in the Marine Corps in my
02:08
experience most members of the military
02:11
who do vote have to vote have some teeth
02:13
they are usually not resident to their
02:16
I voted for Richard Nixon absentee and
02:19
Reagan twice absentee as I do remember
02:21
vividly voting from the slopes of Mount
02:23
Fuji in Japan we need to make sure if
02:26
there is access to voting by mail
02:38
as levels of voting that has be ever
02:41
agree to it you’d never have a
02:42
Republican elected in this country again
02:44
[Music]
02:55
you
03:06
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Brave New Films

Brave New Films has created a quick-strike capability that informs the public, challenges corporate media with the truth, and motivates people to take action on social issues nationwide.

You are critical to advancing these hard-hitting political campaigns. We can't create a nation of socially conscious activists alone.

Find them on Facebook

 

