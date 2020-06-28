Voting by Mail Is Patriotic: T-rump Exposed

.

Alec Baldwin says “Make America Vote Again” in our new #BraveNewFilms documentary.

The military #VoteByMail with mail in ballots, but Trump wants to deny you that right during a pandemic! It’s shameful and it MUST be exposed. This BNF free documentary with Alec Baldwin exposes Trump’s hypocrisy and shines a light on the need for #VoteByMail. Every Americans should be able to access mail in ballots, especially during a global pandemic!

Voting by mail is easy.

Voting by mail is secure.

Voting by mail is patriotic.

#FightToVote, and take action at http://bravenewfilms.org/vote

Big thank you to #AlecBaldwin.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00

voting by mail is easy voting by mail is

00:03

secure voting by mail is patriotic for a

00:07

free fair and safe election you provide

00:10

vote by mail for anyone who wants don’t

00:13

listen to those who are politically

00:14

motivated who try to smear voting by

00:17

mail members of the military that voted

00:19

by mail for years watch this video from

00:23

brave new films and help spread the word

00:25

race help make America vote again voting

00:34

is our patriotic duty millions of

00:37

Americans already vote by mail or

00:39

absentee the military has been doing it

00:41

securely for over 200 years

00:50

to really vote and without fraud you

00:52

have to go and you have to vote at the

00:54

polling place they cheap ok people cheap

00:57

mail ballots a very dangerous thing for

00:58

this country bad information is

01:00

everywhere but here’s the truth

01:02

every absentee ballot is counted every

01:04

single one no exceptions Americans can

01:07

vote wherever they are

01:08

I voted from Okinawa France Germany

01:10

Marine Corps Base Quantico stationed

01:13

aboard ship militia negotiator wherever

01:15

you are in the world you can still vote

01:17

voting absentee has never been easier

01:21

you can’t do the mail-in ballots because

01:23

you can have tremendous for your claim

01:25

mail and voting is rife with fraud and

01:27

where’s the evidence the I think there’s

01:31

a lot of evidence but we’ll provide you

01:33

with some life looks different when your

01:36

active duty but no matter where you are

01:39

or what you’re doing you can still vote

01:42

you do mail-in voting anybody that walks

01:46

in California is gonna get a ballot

01:48

we’re not gonna destroy this country by

01:51

allowing things like that to happen

01:52

request your ballot to send your voice

01:54

back home I am US Army colonel and NASA

01:57

astronaut Andrew Morgan serving on board

01:59

the International Space Station from

02:01

right here in space I cast my ballot in

02:03

an election in my home of record I was a

02:06

lieutenant in the Marine Corps in my

02:08

experience most members of the military

02:11

who do vote have to vote have some teeth

02:13

they are usually not resident to their

02:16

I voted for Richard Nixon absentee and

02:19

Reagan twice absentee as I do remember

02:21

vividly voting from the slopes of Mount

02:23

Fuji in Japan we need to make sure if

02:26

there is access to voting by mail

02:38

as levels of voting that has be ever

02:41

agree to it you’d never have a

02:42

Republican elected in this country again

02:44

[Music]

02:55

you

03:06

you

