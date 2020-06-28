Voting by Mail Is Patriotic: T-rump Exposed

.
Alec Baldwin says “Make America Vote Again” in our new #BraveNewFilms documentary.
The military #VoteByMail with mail in ballots, but Trump wants to deny you that right during a pandemic! It’s shameful and it MUST be exposed. This BNF free documentary with Alec Baldwin exposes Trump’s hypocrisy and shines a light on the need for #VoteByMail. Every Americans should be able to access mail in ballots, especially during a global pandemic!
Voting by mail is easy.
Voting by mail is secure.
Voting by mail is patriotic.
#FightToVote, and take action at http://bravenewfilms.org/vote
Big thank you to #AlecBaldwin.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
00:00
voting by mail is easy voting by mail is
00:03
secure voting by mail is patriotic for a
00:07
free fair and safe election you provide
00:10
vote by mail for anyone who wants don’t
00:13
listen to those who are politically
00:14
motivated who try to smear voting by
00:17
mail members of the military that voted
00:19
by mail for years watch this video from
00:23
brave new films and help spread the word
00:25
race help make America vote again voting
00:34
is our patriotic duty millions of
00:37
Americans already vote by mail or
00:39
absentee the military has been doing it
00:41
securely for over 200 years
00:50
to really vote and without fraud you
00:52
have to go and you have to vote at the
00:54
polling place they cheap ok people cheap
00:57
mail ballots a very dangerous thing for
00:58
this country bad information is
01:00
everywhere but here’s the truth
01:02
every absentee ballot is counted every
01:04
single one no exceptions Americans can
01:07
vote wherever they are
01:08
I voted from Okinawa France Germany
01:10
Marine Corps Base Quantico stationed
01:13
aboard ship militia negotiator wherever
01:15
you are in the world you can still vote
01:17
voting absentee has never been easier
01:21
you can’t do the mail-in ballots because
01:23
you can have tremendous for your claim
01:25
mail and voting is rife with fraud and
01:27
where’s the evidence the I think there’s
01:31
a lot of evidence but we’ll provide you
01:33
with some life looks different when your
01:36
active duty but no matter where you are
01:39
or what you’re doing you can still vote
01:42
you do mail-in voting anybody that walks
01:46
in California is gonna get a ballot
01:48
we’re not gonna destroy this country by
01:51
allowing things like that to happen
01:52
request your ballot to send your voice
01:54
back home I am US Army colonel and NASA
01:57
astronaut Andrew Morgan serving on board
01:59
the International Space Station from
02:01
right here in space I cast my ballot in
02:03
an election in my home of record I was a
02:06
lieutenant in the Marine Corps in my
02:08
experience most members of the military
02:11
who do vote have to vote have some teeth
02:13
they are usually not resident to their
02:16
I voted for Richard Nixon absentee and
02:19
Reagan twice absentee as I do remember
02:21
vividly voting from the slopes of Mount
02:23
Fuji in Japan we need to make sure if
02:26
there is access to voting by mail
02:38
as levels of voting that has be ever
02:41
agree to it you’d never have a
02:42
Republican elected in this country again
02:44
[Music]
02:55
you
03:06
you
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
