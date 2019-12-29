Vulnerability is Going to be a Cornerstone from Which a New Era of Masculinity Shines…

In the last 10 years, I’ve gone through hell and back. I broke my back, I lost my best friend, I had multiple concussions, and I was charged with felony trespassing. I was mentally and physically hurt, lost, and broken. It was at this low point that I knew I had two choices: to get bitter or get better.

Sometimes it’s hard to remember that our past doesn’t define us. That we always have a choice to change. I chose to get better. I chose to take a good look at my life and take inventory of every decision and circumstance that led me to that moment. I chose to get vulnerable and take a look at myself with a clear lens. I chose to put my domineering masculinity aside and be totally honest with myself about who I was, and to take responsibility for the situation that I had found myself in. I chose to take my life in a whole new direction.

That defining moment was two years ago now, and to be honest, I don’t even recognize that “old me” anymore as I’ve made tremendous strides in my life since then and have grown enormously as a person, as a man.

Today I host a top-rated podcast where I interview some of the most successful athletes in the world, have written a book that has inspired others to make massive positive changes in their lives, have started multiple companies, and speak openly and honestly about my life experiences on stage and online. Being vulnerable and getting scarily honest with myself has led to my success.

I believe that vulnerability is the new marker of the success, strength, and depth in a man and that we are entering a pivotal shift in society where men will be valued for their raw openness and honesty. A shift where men will be valued for taking a strong, hard look at their imperfect pasts and choosing to create better futures for themselves and those around them.

For centuries the word ‘masculinity’ has caused fear and triggered many negative responses — and for good reason. Men have been told to suppress their feelings and act in aggression and competition. To straighten up and act like a real man. To be “masculine.”

It’s not totally our fault. Society has wired us to compete and win. To advance our capabilities and wisdom no matter who we hurt along the way. But that old paradigm is no longer relevant. Resources are becoming more finite, life more fragile, and neighbors ever closer as populations expand. We no longer have the ability to compete, we need to collaborate and cooperate.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The time for using masculinity for power and domineering is over. It’s time that we as men all take responsibility for our gender, sex, and sexual energy. It’s now time that we change the definition of what being ‘masculine’ means around the world.

We, as good men, need to set our eyes on a vision and mission to reclaim the word masculinity as a force for good. We need to claim our masculinity as a representation of strength, wisdom, tact, grace, and empathy. To do that it’s time that we get vulnerable. It’s time we value compassion and connectedness over competition and defeat.

Through my short 28 years, I’ve watched a significant portion of men become more distant, isolated, and alone in this massive endeavor that is the human experience because of fear. Fear of rejection, of the consequences of being seen as weak, of being vulnerable, of being judged for not being “manly” enough.

But this isn’t how it needs to be. It’s time that we start praising our vulnerability and self-acceptance. That we untie the masks that we’ve bound so tight over our faces. Women are not the only romantic beings, the only ones capable of love, care, kindness, compassion. Women are not the only ones capable of emotional fortitude. Men are too.

It’s time that we as men lead with vulnerability and recapture the essence of masculinity in its truest form: kind, compassionate, loving, strong, wise, and humble. It’s time we as men take an honest look at our past so that we can create a better future.

I know from my own experience that this can be difficult. That it can be hurtful and confronting to be raw and vulnerable. I can also tell you from my own experience that this is a process. One that I myself am still navigating alongside every other man.

Even though I’ve made huge positive strides in my life, when I was invited to write this article I was confronted with my past, with the “old me.” How could I — this flawed man who used his masculinity as a negative force for so long — write for The Good Men Project?

I immediately went into thinking that my past struggles dictated unworthiness for the opportunity. I felt as though my human experience, my track record, wasn’t worthy of being called “good.” Then I remembered that just because my past is broken and flawed doesn’t mean that I have to choose that for my future. And I don’t.

These last two years have been me consistently deciding to learn and get better. To redefine what my masculinity means to me. Now I’m at a place where I can actively choose to be vulnerable, to write publically about my imperfections and struggles, I can tell you that it is the key to a better life and world.

My fellow good men, I’ll leave you with these two questions: How can you, as a good man, become more vulnerable in your daily life? How can you be a part of this radical paradigm shift in masculinity where both men and women are embraced for compassion, kindness, and empathy?

With love,

Scot J Chrisman

—

Shutterstock