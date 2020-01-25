Wait, What…. This Is a Dating Site?

Quick but funny story. So, if you’ve been following me you know I was laid off back in July and as of this writing am still among the unemployed. I’ve been doing my best to stay productive around the house but obviously have more time on my hands then I have before.

Given that I enjoy writing and have been very interested in geopolitics lately I decided it may be cool to signup for one of those online pen pal sites. My intentions were simply to meet others online from around the globe to share life experiences with. In the settings I have checked off the “friends” setting and not “flirting and romance” ….and my profile clearly states that I am married.

I was online one morning when someone messaged me a “good morning” from the pen pal site. It was a woman from Montreal. I exchanged a good morning and quick note about the rainy weather here.

She asked me for my email address to allow us to better correspond. I’m thinking OK — I’ll give her my email address (admittedly one that I don’t use very often). So, few minutes later I get a message pop-up from this email account — “Good Morning again Dear…. how long have you been using this dating site? Have you met many women here?”

So here I am thinking first of all I hadn’t really thought of this as a “dating site” but sure it can be used as one if those are your stated intentions. She then commented that this would be a better way to exchange pictures. Oh boy…now I’m just waiting for that first risque photo to appear on my screen which (as attractive as she appeared in her profile pics) was just not something I wanted to entertain or encourage.

I quickly messaged back that I think we must have gotten our signals crossed. I wasn’t looking for a romance, just some casual online chatting about life and world events. Now in hindsight the moment she asked for my email address I should have suspected something…and maybe I did hence why I provide a much less used account…but lesson learned. I will not make that same mistake again.

A version of this post was previously published on Medium and is republished here with permission from the author.



Photo credit: istockphoto