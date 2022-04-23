Waiting Around for Someone To Make You Happy Will Only Make You Sad

I get silly comments from people all the time.

If I had a penny for every time, someone, asked ‘are you dating or at least looking for someone?’ Followed by comments like ‘You must be very picky to be single for this long — I’d be pretty well off and living like the Kardashians right now.

Yes, I’m 31, single, and very happy too.

As soon as you hit your late twenties, you realize there is this silent expectation for you to find someone you plan to spend the rest of your life with and have kids.

And if you are a woman, oh boy, you are scrutinized and judged by anyone and everyone who knows your age and relationship status. People suddenly feel they have the right to openly judge you as if you’ve committed a terrible crime.

They assume you are unhappy and drop unnecessary comments around you. So, you start to contemplate your life and wonder, “maybe I do need someone to make me happy.”

Maybe even to a point where you sometimes question if there is something wrong with you for not feeling some sort of urgency to have a partner.

The pressure is on!

Then, one of two things happens:

1.You either get involved with anyone that comes along, even if they are not good for you. Just to fulfill this expectation and your ‘desire’ to have someone ‘special’ in your life.

2. Or, you just wait around to be happy. Unknowingly you put your happiness on hold, longing to have it all once ‘your one true love’ comes into your life.

Neither of these makes you feel satisfied or content with life. You fear being alone and only imagine growing old and grey all by your lonely self.

You fear time and constantly think you’re running out of it.

You fear not having a happy life because your definition of happiness is most likely shaped by those around you. And those around you, don’t define your situation and lack of a partner as happy.

So, you start looking for happiness in the wrong places, or you tell yourself you will be happy when you finally have someone. The outcome? — You become sad and unsatisfied.

Tell me this: Why give someone you haven’t even met that much power over your life?

“It isn’t what you have or who you are or where you are or what you are doing that makes you happy or unhappy. It is what you think about it.” — Dale Carnegie

The way I see it, happiness is what you make it and should not depend on people that come in and out of your life.

As selfish as this may sound to some, the most important relationship you will ever have is one you have with yourself. Everything else should come secondary to that.

If you are living life waiting and hoping to be completed by someone else, you’ll be hugely disappointed.

You’ll be sad waiting around for it to happen and when it does happen and the honeymoon phase wears off, you’ll find yourself back to being sad and unfulfilled because you made a decision to be with this person out of fear.

The only person who can complete you and truly bring you peace and happiness is YOU.

So, ask yourself important questions that can transform your life. Start with ‘What makes me happy?’ and do just that.

This should be the time you finally get to know yourself and grow as an individual. What are your likes, what are your dislikes, what are your wants and needs? Not only when it comes to your choice of partners but just in life in general.

Dig deep within and allow yourself to ask questions you don’t yet know the true answers to. Things you have never really answered to yourself.

We often make every effort to get to know others but not enough when it comes to getting to know ourselves. When you know yourself, is when you truly begin to love yourself. Not in a vain or cocky way but you begin to accept yourself for what you perhaps didn’t know or like about yourself.

It is a process. One that may end up becoming painful and revealing wounds you didn’t even know you had. But I promise you, it’s worth it. When you refuse to remain stagnant, you will start to live your best life, for yourself.

I have always been a firm believer in the saying; ‘What’s meant for you, will always find you’.

Of course, we have to take action for things to find us but if you do your part, I believe that God, the universe, or whatever you believe in will not allow what’s yours to miss you.

Don’t let your happiness be defined by who is or isn’t in your life. Realize that they are only a fraction of your experience.

Takeaway

Don’t associate fear with the reality of your relationship status. Don’t be scared of being alone. There is a difference between being alone and being lonely.

Do you really want to be with somebody just for the sake of being in a relationship when you know they’re not the right person for you?

Do you really want to waste your time building something that you know isn’t going to last just because you are afraid of being alone?

I think not.

If you do, you will end up spending so much time being unhappy with someone that isn’t good for you. You will then spend many more months, maybe even years, recovering from it.

On the flip side, if you put your happiness on hold and wait to live life later, you will be denying yourself the true happiness, contentment, and inner peace that you deserve.

Most of your time will be wasted being unhappy, getting out of unhappy situations, and recovering from those situations to then start all over again.

Life is too short. Do you, don’t let anyone pressure you into settling and letting yourself into a relationship you know isn’t for you.

Refuse to live in fear. Don’t wait around and make it your goal to live your life to the full. For yourself and not someone else.

What is meant for you will always find its way to you.

