Walking, Talking and Barfing: A Love Story

One of the greatest challenges we have in our lives is to recognize the real gifts, the ordinary prizes, the real golden moments in our lives. We focus so much on the high-ticket items. On getting, achieving, keeping. On living according to often unforgiving agendas that leave us lost and unsatisfied.

We lose focus for what is right in front of us. Some would call it mindfulness. The missed opportunities for what the present moment has to offer, don’t register right away. But they add up, until we become deaf and blind to the quiet joy that waits on the other side of our doors. All we have to do is put down our load of expectations and open up to whatever is on the other side. No matter how ordinary, messy or simplistic it seems.

Now

It was a chilly, rainy Sunday. There were Super Bowl parties up and down the halls of my apartment building. I care as much about football as I do the sewage tables of the state of Maryland.

I didn’t begrudge people their pleasure. The only thing I wanted to stay awake for was the half time performance of my girl Rihanna. But that was hours away. I didn’t know if I’d make it.

So, I did what I do on boring rainy days when I couldn’t give a shit about anything. I cleaned. “Cleaning” is probably too optimistic a word for it. I “straighten up.”

Unfortunately, I suffer a momentary spark of enthusiasm and start pulling stuff out of the closets. I sort mountains of laundry. I bag tons of recycling. And then the same thing happens.

Surveying the damage, I am overwhelmed, and say, “Screw it!” I push everything to the sides so the place looks like a bunker. I swear I will get back to it in “a while.” I never do.

I was about to crack open a pint of Ben and Jerry’s. It was almost 11:00 am. That’s not too bad, is it? But the distinctive tones of Face Time rescued me.

It could only be one person.

“Hey Mama!” Her voice had volume and lilt I haven’t heard for a few months. It’s the first time I’ve seen her vertical and outside her flat in Sweden.

Her focus lately has been on questions about whether you can actually die of exhaustion, and her frequent declarations that if she never eats another meal, it will be too soon. Her auburn hair is longer than I’ve ever seen it and her curls are wild around her pale face.

“Wanna walk with me?” she asks. “It helps.” Her mood and energy have definitely improved. “I was gonna go down this street. See, they have all these thrift stores.” Her idea of heaven.

She points to both sides, all the way down the street. “Isn’t this amazing? Let’s go in here.” I can hardly follow her with ever-moving screen, but her narrations are quintessentially her. “Oh Mom, look at this burlap tablecloth. I could do something with this.” I’m afraid to ask what.

She darts down the aisle. “Oh, look at this dress. It looks big, but it’s probably perfect.” She lays it across herself and takes a profile peek in the mirror.

I catch my breath. She is blooming. I run my finger down the large monitor and linger near her belly. My girl is gorgeous with possibility. She absentmindedly reaches down and strokes her abdomen with pleasure.

We don’t really talk about anything “of substance,” even though I’m full of questions I’m sure she won’t answer. She is merchandise driven; a sure sign she’s feeling better. “I wish you were here,” she tells me. I am moved, until she continues, “You could help me hold all this stuff.”

I have so much to tell her. I hope she wraps up this thrift store extravaganza quickly so we can have a real conversation. There’s never “enough.”

Then

She is 6. Scanning the throng of waiting parents, she spots me and runs lopsided towards me, her huge backpack veering back and forth on her small body. She instantly unloads it on me, and I swear she has filled it with rocks.

I am trying so hard to keep it together, but it’s no use. I run towards the bushes and barf my brains out. “Mom, stop it!!! We could get in trouble. This is school property!” she warns me urgently. “Is this that new baby’s fault?”

I nod. “Mom, stand up. People are looking at us!”

“I’ll be OK babe, just give me a second.” She anxiously launches into some convoluted account of her day. Past, present and future spill out randomly in her narrations. Punctuation has either not yet been taught in school or she has dismissed it as irrelevant.

She never stops talking. I feel like I’m a little boat tossed in high seas. It’s like she’s not even speaking English.

I am tired and quiet, obsessed with the cruel “To-do” list that is looping through my mind. All I have done is lecture my students and listen to my patients. All day.

At some point, she looks at me and realizes that Kermit the Frog is right. “It’s not easy being green.” She squeezes my hand. Hard. “You’ll be OK Mama.” But she says it more like a command than a reassurance.

“Let’s go the other way,” she suggests.

“But it’s longer.”

“So? I have a lot to say.”

I know that going the “other way” has a much lower probability that we will see anyone she knows.

She stands there, backlit by the late afternoon sun, waiting for my response. It was one of those days she dressed herself, and it shows. She radiates anxiety, energy and a confidence that she can “fix things.”

Her strawberry blonde curls are a tangle around her face, and her cheeks are flushed. She looks up at me expectantly. I want to lay down on the sidewalk. I stare at her.

And then I see her. Really see her.

She is my inconvenient treasure. She is my golden moment, the bright sun to my darker sky.

I will follow her forever.

Now

“Mama, can you see this little rocking chair? Can you see the baby in it?”

“The baby.” It’s the first time she has said it. It’s always been, “the pregnancy.” Now it’s “the baby,” her baby. I have to quiet the crying in me.

“Yeah, I’m not sure you need it right now…Hey did I tell you that I…”

“Oh, look at this changing table. It’s cheap.”

“So, what are you thinking about…?

“Do you think this would look good on me?”

It finally occurs to me that I am more (or less) than her mother on this excursion. I am her companion. The person she has chosen to walk with out of months of sickness and doubt. There is nothing to for me to say.

There’s no perfect way that this is supposed to go. It is a golden moment. There is nothing to do, but say, “Yes, I’ll walk the long way around with you.

I’ll take this admittedly strange window into our relationship and finally learn just to live in it.

It’s a forest and the trees thing, isn’t it? We have to be ready to grab the brass ring in the seconds when it’s right in front of us. And in the millions of moments in our lives that present themselves, we learn to open ourselves up to emphatic gratitude. To a joy we can’t manufacture or multitask. It sounds so simple. But it takes patience and practice.

In the midst of my reveries, her face fills my screen.

“Mama, gotta go!”

“What’s the matter?”

“Nothing, I’ve just gotta bar…”

The screen goes dark.

I wish I was there. To hold back her hair. To wipe her face with a soft, cool cloth. To tell her it will end.

She is so far away.

I wish I could call my mother. But my daughter’s pregnancy coincided with my mother’s death. She would say, “Calm down. Everything will be alright. Enjoy this time, right now. The walking, the talking and yes, even the barfing.”

I miss my mother.

I miss my girl.

But joy has edged out my sorrow.

And I’m finally ready to take the “other way” home.

—

