Walking Your Way out of Depression

Sometimes, there is depression, dragged out, emotionally flat. I find motivation escapes me. I know what you should do, but it seems like so much effort.

Everyone’s experiences are different. In this article, I wanted to share mine, with hopes it might help you, if not escape depression, at least cope better.

When I go through dark times, one of the first things I suffer from is my inability to sleep.

With my past bout of depression, I saw a doctor for medication. Something stronger than melatonin to help with being so agitated I could not settle at night. You might think medication is not the answer. For you, herbal tea might be the answer rather than a trip to the doctor. Or your form of depression is the opposite, and you find it challenging to do anything but sleep.

I don’t believe that medication is the only answer to depression. However, sometimes, when “life is too much,” medication can take that edge off and help you get by. There is a crisis with mental health care at this time. Isolation was a big part of my time with COVID-19, and there was no opportunity to connect with others.

When you read self-help material, online or in books, they always talk about exercise, diet and taking care of yourself. There is no magic medication or simple answer to these things.

My solution to exercise was to start walking my dog. Taking the dog out, meant my walk had a purpose. I had a reason to be out in public walking. I would have difficulty walking in my neighbourhood if it were not for the dog.

I started with very short walks, ten minutes at most. The dog was so enthusiastic. Other dogs, rabbits and even skunks broke up the monotony of her day. I realized my depression was her depression. She, too, sat inside for hours on end. She was doing little besides sleeping,

Not everyone has a dog to be that inciting force in leaving the house. Before I had a dog, music was part of my self-directed cure. This was when portable music meant a big clunky Walkman and cassette tapes. It did get me out and moving again, though.

I found that even though I was removed from what was happening around me. (I still could hear cars and people for safety) I was so in touch with the parts of the world I would never typically see. Birds around me caught my attention. Their shapes and the way they moved through the air.

It may seem like it is such an easy thing for me to say: “You need to get moving, even if just a little bit’. As cliched as it sounds, it is so true.

I have found little differences in my life, gradual enough that I did not see or think about them.

I have become aware of the way I go upstairs. I don’t know when it happened. I just noticed that I sometimes jog instead of dragging myself up the stairs — such a significant improvement after walking the dog for a short time.

I am not just writing self-improvement. I also write poems. There has been a significant improvement in the quantity and quality of my poems, since just getting a little exercise.

The exercise I am getting is a few minutes of my day. I do it every day without fail, and it has dramatically impacted my life. It is worth the effort. I hope this article helps you with depression in your life, and inspires you to feel better physically and about your life.

