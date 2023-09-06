Want to Cope With Sadness or Feelings of Depression? Go for a Walk

Over the past five years, I encountered many traumatic life events that made me sad. I wouldn’t say that I was depressed but it sure felt like depression to me. Depression often involves persistent feelings of sadness, emptiness, or a general lack of interest or pleasure in activities that were once enjoyable.

Given Covid19 I am sure many of us felt empty and this lack of interest in guarding our lives from those transmittable viruses that infected the entire globe. The wear and tear on our mental, emotional, social, psychological, and spiritual well-being created disruptions in our neurological frameworks.

I am not saying that we need to be prescribed medication by a clinical psychologist, but vitamins, minerals, and the proper nutrients will suffice in the face of our battles. I will never over-spiritualize our struggles but in our own time, it’s important to incorporate spirituality into our humanity.

Sadness and those feelings of depression can feel like a heavy burden at times. Yes, you are strong and had to carry much weight in your life but at some point, it’s okay to address the root causes of our struggles and addiction.

Although it will take a collective effort from a humanistic perspective to align with our higher selves, it’s important to listen in and find that one thing that is the central piece to the puzzle. Walking for me became that interlocking piece that makes the entire ship function properly.

One thing that cruise ships cannot operate without is fuel. Cruise ships require a lot of fuel to operate and can consume up to 250 tons of fuel per day. The same goes for us as humans. We all have a different genetic pool so it’s important that we find that one thing that gives us the edge.

Life is funny at times, where a 400-pound man that struggles with diabetes and hypertension can live well into his 40s, while a mentally & Physically fit thirty-year-old marathon runner can die of a heart attack at the age of 30.

The unexplainable sometimes can’t be explained, and yet we have much more control over our lives than we give ourselves credit for. As for my battles with feelings of depression and sadness, I needed a strategy. I recognized that pain was needed to birth something in my life.

I needed a way to cope with my day-to-day mental health struggles. I tried counseling, changing my diet, affirmations, meditation, yoga, exercising (to a certain extent), prayer (which worked the best), and walking (the best decision of my life).

You will find what works best for you through trial and error. As for my walking, it made all the difference. It was the anchor that I needed all along to make all the other puzzle pieces fit together. Here is what I discovered about walking that gave me direct insight into my own battles with sadness and feelings of depression.

The first thing that jumps off the table is my connection with nature. I am not excluding myself from walking inside a track at a fitness center of a YMCA, but I majority of the time (Weather Permitting) walk outside in order to connect with mother earth.

As I walk, I pray, think, self-reflect, and contemplate my life (The Good & Bad), I am thinking about the mental health challenges in my family, genetic dispositions, and ways that I cannot become a victim of bad health. Through walking I have become more self-aware of the importance of health not only in my life but in the world at large.

Whatever device or process we find that can give us hope for a brighter tomorrow use that to the fullest. I am only sharing my process of walking because of how it has changed my life. A few benefits are listed below for your acknowledgment in the matter.

Here is a list of Health Benefits of Walking>>>>>>>>>>

Weight Management

Cardiovascular health

Mental well-being

Bone & Joint Health

Improved Digestion

Enhanced immune function.

Diabetes management

Increased energy levels

Improved cognitive function.

Longevity.

There is a common belief that the Japanese have a long life expectancy, and one contributing factor often mentioned is their active lifestyle, which includes a considerable amount of walking.

While walking is undoubtedly a healthy form of exercise that can help improve cardiovascular health, maintain a healthy weight, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases, it is essential to consider it as one piece of the whole. Your biological systems are puzzled frameworks that need more active and moving parts to function at their optimal.

—

