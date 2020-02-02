Want to Nail Your Next Exam? You Have to Kill Matilda.

Boring, boring, boring … you know you have to do it and the thought of being greeted with questions you can’t possibly answer in your mid-term exam sends you into cold sweats. But seriously, shutting yourself away in a quiet room, reading up on every mind-numbing detail about a subject you’re already fed up with: THIS IS NOT FUN!

Your phone is pinging, your friends are meeting up, the exam is still a few weeks away: FUN V BORING? It’s a no brainer!

But here’s the sad reality:

Cramming at the last possible minute will lead you to fail.

All-night revising will lead you to fail.

Not bothering at all will lead you to fail.

Revision is a rite of passage for anyone who wants to secure a qualification in something. Whether you’re an adult or teen who wants options and opportunities in life, then you have to jump through the necessary hoops to get there. So, if you want success, the question is not whether you should or shouldn’t revise, it’s: how do you revise like a pro?

Think about it:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Nailed revision = nailed exams = immediate, warm glow of satisfaction on the inside … and opportunities in the longer term.

Tip 1) Kill Matilda

Well, not literally (and apologies to anyone called Matilda)

Let me explain:

Have you ever heard of the Matilda Syndrome?

If not, it’s the Matilda Syndrome you need to kill (not Matilda herself) and it looks like this:

Teenager Daughter: It’s just not fair.

Dad: What’s not fair?

Teenage Daughter: Well, it’s Matilda. You remember Matilda?

Dad: Yeah, I think so. Your friend from school?

Teenage Daughter: Yeah, well, she doesn’t have to do any work at all. She’s so brainy, she does nothing: no work, no revision, but she still gets top marks for everything. She’s literally in top set for EVERYTHING!

Everyone has had a friend like Matilda at some point and the problem with the Matilda syndrome is we start imagining what Matilda is doing whilst we’re slaving over our books.

Is she watching Netflix, stuffing her face with a bar of chocolate?

Or is she soaking in the bath with a fizzy bath bomb from Lush, whilst Mum/Dad run around downstairs clearing up supper?

The more you think about Matilda, the more unfair it feels, the more you overlook your skills, the more you resent your place in the world and the more demoralized you feel about the tasks you need to complete.

Matilda Syndrome makes you apathetic.

Matilda Syndrome prevents you from absorbing yourself in the things you need to do.

Matilda Syndrome makes you unproductive.

But here’s the thing about Matilda. If you’re one of a few, select people who can coast through exams at school having done very little, and can then miraculously reproduce that feat for A-Levels, then you’re actually the unlucky one and I feel for you.

You’re unlucky because you’ll have grown increasingly used to doing the bare minimum and when you walk into the real world, whatever you try to do, whether it’s a job, a qualification or starting a business, YOU WILL FAIL, because no one has ever achieved anything in the world of work by doing the bare minimum.

Eventually, your laziness and complacency catch up with you and you will fall flat on your bottom, but by the time it’s caught up with you, you’ll be falling flat on your bottom whilst shouldering responsibilities and ongoing bills: the stakes are so much higher when you fail and no longer live with your parents!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If however you’re one of the lucky majority, who have to graft for the things they want, who have to study hard over a long period of time, and who wrestle with things they can’t immediately process, then you’re very lucky. By regularly exercising and improving your study skills (grit, determination, tenacity, self discipline, sacrifice) you’ll be steadily developing the robust character traits you need to have, in order to be successful in life.

Nailing your revision is not just about nailing your exams next month, it’s about developing healthy work habits which become your autopilot and which make you successful in life.

So don’t worry about Matilda, leave her to her Netflix and bath. Focus on what you need to do and do it well.

Tip 2) Start early, early, early

Think of effective learning as a dripping tap above your head, which drips for months and months, rather than a full bucket of cold water thrown over your head in one go.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The brain can only take in a few things at a time and when it comes to memory, repetition is key … repetition: many, many, many times!

For Example:

I recently delivered a TEDx talk. Fifteen minutes on stage, 250 people in the audience, no notes or PowerPoint and a video which could remain on YouTube for years to come: this was not the time to ‘cram it’ or ‘wing it’ at the last minute. So I started my preparation early, EARLIER THAN I NEEDED TO!

My script was written, edited, re-crafted and perfected early. It was in fact finished 8 weeks before the event. Then every day, for just 10–20 minutes, I would learn the script, bit by bit, EVERY DAY. There was never a day in that 8 week period where I didn’t do some revising of my script.

So, guess what?

In the two weeks leading up to the event, I knew my script inside-out, back-to-front, standing-on-my-head. I was totally calm. I felt some nerves on the day but the script was so completely embedded in my mind over such a long period of time, that I nailed it and had actually made it unlikely that I wouldn’t nail it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You want to nail your exams? Start revising early. Revise every day without fail, bit-by-bit and don’t stop revising until the exam is over.

3) Phones & Social Media

You knew this was coming didn’t you?

You’ve been nagged by every adult you know about managing your phone so I’ll keep this brief.

Step 1) Grab a hammer.

Step 2) Smash your phone to pieces.

Step 3) Do not replace it.

What do you think?

OK, so I’m just joking, but take control of your phone. As soon as you start your period of revision (and you’re starting early, right?) develop some rules for your phone and STICK TO THEM. DO NOT BEND YOUR RULES!

Put your phone on aeroplane mode whilst you’re working, or at least turn off the WIFI, mobile data and put your phone on silent.

Leave your phone in another room or give it to your parents until after you’ve finished revising and you’re relaxing at the end of the evening.

Do something active in your breaks from revision (rather than just staring at a screen) To be at your best: exercise, fresh air, good diet, early nights, ordered room (no clutter). These things will help you retain all that information you’re revising, which is surely what you want?

Whatever you decide to do, the choice is yours and I wish you the best in your exams!

—

Previously Published on Medium

—

Shutterstock