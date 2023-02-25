War of Self: The Never-Ending Irrationality of the Resistance Brain

Every day there are countless opportunities to get closer to our long-term goals. So why do so many people still struggle to take action?

The answer is simple: we all face resistance on the way to achieving our goals. It’s a natural part of any decision to take action, and it’s more common than you might think.

The inconsistency in human behaviour is very predictable.

You make plans, but they never see the light of day. You know what you want and even write it down, but you never revisit that idea in the notebook.

You want to get things done but sabotage your efforts.

You want to build a reading habit and upgrade your mental models but don’t read all the recently bought books.

Despite your best intentions and efforts, you can’t seem to change a specific behaviour or other aspects of your life.

It’s the predictable behaviour of the human resistance brain.

It’s a metaphor for the subconscious and inherent forces in our minds telling us to stop all of this self-improvement nonsense.

It can be a powerful force — and it does not want you to succeed at anything.

It makes excuses, creates feelings of doubt, and fills your mind with negativity. The resistance brain has many faces: it feels like self-doubt, perfectionism, overwhelm, or a lack of direction.

Seth Godin calls it the “lizard brain.”

“The lizard brain is the reason you’re afraid, the reason you don’t do all the art you can, the reason you don’t ship when you can,” writes Godin in his book, Linchpin: Are You Indispensable?.

In his book, Do The Work, Steven Pressfield argues that, “Resistance is an active, intelligent, protean, malign, force — tireless, relentless and inextinguishable — whose sole object is to stop us from becoming our best selves and from achieving our higher goals.”

If you want to make any progress, you have to learn how to work around or through it.

The good news is that by recognizing the most common signs of the resistance brain in your life, you can get back on track and keep moving forward.

Most people have a lot of resistance to change. It takes motivation, discipline and patience to overcome this resistance.

Everyone has a little voice in their head that tells them not to give up, but sometimes that voice just isn’t enough.

Often we hear the advice in our heads: “You can do it!” And we want to do what needs to be done. But there’s still an internal resistance at the core of everything we do.

We are all our worst critics.

We always find the flaws in ourselves before we find the good things.

The important question is: how do you overcome the resistance brain and keep going? The first step is understanding what it is that’s holding you back

Internal resistance happens when we feel like there are too many risks, or we’re not sure what we’re capable of, or we don’t think we can keep up with the world around us. We convince ourselves we are not capable or good enough to get anything worthwhile done.

After all, the more successful our peers become, the more fearful we may feel about our own success.

When it comes to behavioural changes, in particular, one of the biggest obstacles is the way we frame our goals.

What we focus on tends to grow stronger in our minds.

So if your goal is framed as “I want to start exercising”, you might feel like you’re failing each day you fail to start your new exercise routine.

But if your goal was framed as “I want to enjoy my exercise routine” and aim to make it a process you can look forward to, then each successful exercise day becomes a victory instead of something that needs to be endured.

Don’t make change a chore — that’s how you convince your resistance brain to take action. Focus more on the many benefits of the new routine.

Once you’re clear on what you want to do, why you want to do and the benefits, break down the task into tiny actions. And when you start, make your actions so small, you can’t practically miss it.

There are many things we do every day that don’t feel good, but we do them anyway because we know they’re good for us.

We exercise when we don’t feel like it, eat vegetables that may not taste as good as sweet foods, and drink water even when our body says yes, please give me more coffee. Find ways to make those healthy habits easier to build and maintain. It’s one way to overcome the resistance brain.

To consistently overcome your daily struggles to get things done, do something, no matter how small. Replace “perfect” with “good enough”. It breaks the chain and keeps you going.

Perfection is an illusion that makes you stall. The more you take action, the more you will be encouraged to take another one.

Replace “think” with “do”. When in doubt act, and improve next time. We are all works in progress.

Embrace the “progress mindset.”

The only way to consistently overcome your resistance brain is to keep taking reasonable steps in the direction of your goals and dreams.

For anything you want to do, commit to a process. Every action is a win against the resistance brain.

