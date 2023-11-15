Was It Too Soon To Sleep With Them…? | Ft. Emily Morse

.

Going back to your early question: if I show a guy what I like, they’re going to think I’m [ __ ]. They’re going to think I’m easy because I know this stuff. But all I’m saying is, like, that might be the paradigm. Let’s switch that. We have the power to show up as fully empowered, intelligent women who know what we want. The more we all do that together, the more men are going to be like, “Thank you. I love this. It makes sex so much better for all of us.”

Conversation with Dr. Emily Morse

I have something special for you today – a clip from a conversation with Dr. Emily Morse, renowned sex therapist and host of the podcast “Sex with Emily.” This is part of a two-hour conversation available to Love Life Club members. For now, enjoy this excerpt from our discussion.

Sex and Value

A question that comes up a lot from women is about sex and their value, especially in early dating. The fear is that showing too much sexuality might make them seem less valuable or experienced. Dr. Emily Morse emphasizes the societal policing of women’s sexuality and suggests that understanding one’s own desires and being intentional about the experience can lead to empowerment.

Policed Sexuality

Dr. Morse delves into the historical notion that women are told to be sexy but not too sexy, available but not too available. She highlights how this policing of sexuality affects women’s confidence, pleasure, and overall sexual experience. The key is to unlearn performative behaviors and reconnect with one’s body through self-discovery.

Owning the Experience

The conversation shifts to being intentional about sex and owning the experience. Dr. Morse discusses the importance of communication and expressing preferences in the bedroom. She emphasizes that being empowered and confident in one’s desires leads to better sexual experiences for both partners. This mindset shift removes the pressure of external judgments and allows individuals to focus on genuine connection.

People Pleaser Mindset

Addressing the people-pleaser mindset, the discussion uncovers the pitfalls of performing in the bedroom to gain approval. Dr. Morse highlights the importance of being authentic and intentional, rejecting the notion that having sex diminishes one’s power. She encourages women to prioritize their own pleasure and communicate openly to create a win-win scenario.

Giving and False Feedback

The conversation delves into the dynamics of giving and receiving in the context of sex. Dr. Morse points out the danger of performative sex, where false feedback can lead to miscommunication and unsatisfying experiences. She emphasizes the significance of being genuine, expressive, and intentional in the bedroom for a mutually enjoyable sexual encounter.

