We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / Washington To Invest More in 988 Mental Health Crisis Line

Washington To Invest More in 988 Mental Health Crisis Line

HB 1134 will fund mobile units and increased training for the hotline and response service that launched last summer.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Crosscut Staff

Washington lawmakers have decided to invest more money in the state’s crisis-response system to meet a growing need fueled in part by the easier-to-remember 988 national crisis hotline number.

HB 1134 will fund mobile units and training for crisis teams as well as help increase exposure for the crisis line, which was launched in addition to the still-functional 10-digit suicide prevention hotline. The proposal also created a pathway toward better coordination between the 988 and 911 systems.

The measure is awaiting the governor’s signature, as well as a final vote on the state budget, but gained unanimous approval in both houses. A concurrence vote in the House on Senate changes was not unanimous, however. The Senate delayed implementation of some aspects of the proposal as well as a series of other changes outlined in this legislative document.

Calls to 988 within King County are routed to Crisis Connections, a nonprofit call center based in Seattle that is one of three centers – alongside Volunteers of America and Frontier Behavioral Health – that provide mobile behavioral crisis services for people across the state. Crisis Connections reported a 25%-30% increase in calls since the 988 hotline was implemented last July.

Visit crosscut.com/donate to support nonprofit, freely distributed, local journalism.

Previously Published on crosscut

***

Photo credit: iStock

About Crosscut

At Crosscut, we believe that an informed public is essential to solving the challenges of our time. As the Pacific Northwest’s independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.

Crosscut is a service of Cascade Public Media, a nonprofit, public media organization. Visit crosscut.com/membership to support independent journalism.
Posts on The Good Men Project are published in accordance with Crosscut's republishing guidelines.

