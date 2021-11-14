There is a book, carefully positioned on my nightstand, primed to pick up whenever the feeling of nostalgia strikes me or I need a reminder of the smell of him. I’ll give that away. There is a letter scrawled tentatively in the middle of the night, handwriting barely legible; the urge to get the message out more important to him than the urge not to look messy, but feelings always are. I can burn that. There is a place card with his name in my storage box, a remnant from a magical dinner that feels long long ago but in reality, was only a month prior. I can crumple that. I try to crumple that. My hands stop halfway. His name, I cannot crumple his name. Not in my head. All these physical things, all these physical reminders of an aching urge, an aching need to stay connected to someone long after they wanted to be connected to you — what was I to with that? What am I to do with that?

The feeling is overwhelming and comes in waves. I’ll be pouring a bowl of cereal and have to stop myself; it seems my brain chooses both the blandest and most inopportune times to remind me of what I lost, or rather of what I no longer have. When I’m in the shower, when I’m in the gym, whether I’m writing or singing or dancing; the wave will come. And mankind has made many inventions but never anything powerful enough to stop a wave.

I wait for the waves to dissipate. I try to stay in the stillest most tepid waters. I think if I stay here for a week, a day, a month; it will go away — he will go away – but that doesn’t happen. The waves remain, they come day after day after day, and they come with questions such as “why not me?” “wasn’t I good enough?” “wasn’t this good enough?”. The questions become far less important when I realize they come with answers I will never get.

I become resigned to it, the aching, the missing, the pain; as well as the hope that one day it will stop. One day it will all stop. I only half-crumple the paper. I only half-crumple the memory because I know, like the wave it is, it will come back.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock