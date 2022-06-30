Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / We Are Failing Survivors of Domestic Violence

We Are Failing Survivors of Domestic Violence

I serve domestic violence survivors as a social worker. The toxic public shaming of Amber Heard will discourage some from ever speaking up.

by Leave a Comment

By Adriana Lopez

Now that the verdict in the Depp-Heard trial is in, the media spectacle of the case may finally begin to die down.

But the impact will stay with us for years to come. Over the past several weeks, the internet became a toxic platform for survivors of domestic abuse as people trivialized, harassed, and threatened Amber Heard.

As a social worker who works with survivors of gender-based violence, I often hear how difficult it is for my clients to come forward because they fear nobody will believe them. The highly public shaming of Ms. Heard could make that much worse.

In the United States, 1 one in 4 women and 1 in 10 men experience sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner. These statistics indicate that any one of us living in this country knows at least one person who has endured some type of intimate partner violence.

In Fairfax County, Virginia, where the trial was held and where many of the survivors I serve reside, we’ve seen an increase in the number of calls to law enforcement about abuse — and in the severity of that abuse — during the pandemic.

Ms. Heard may have the means to protect herself and her family after this whole ordeal, but most of the survivors I serve do not. After seeing what transpired in this case, many may feel discouraged to speak out against their abusers at all.

So if you’re sharing memes or jokes mocking a survivor who testified in court, please ask yourself: What if one of your loved ones is experiencing domestic violence? If they saw your “joke,” would they feel safe reaching out to you when they need it most?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The public’s treatment of Heard encourages the damaging notion that survivors must fit a specific mold to be believable. There is no such thing as the “perfect victim,” or one way to react when one has experienced violence and trauma. People deal with trauma differently.

During this trial, many viewers simply usurped the roles of clinical and forensic psychologists, legal experts, and jurors.

Even before the trial ended, social media users were quick and eager to diagnose Ms. Heard with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and borderline personality disorder, among other things — further stigmatizing trauma for survivors and those who live with mental health conditions.

This narrative flies in the face of progress that’s made it possible for survivors to report their abuse, seek assistance, and stand up against their aggressors.

This trial has unmasked some of the worst compulsions in our society. People who identify as survivors of domestic violence can attest to the toxicity of the memes, hashtags, videos, and comments that have been shared.

We are failing all people who’ve struggled with domestic violence — not only women but also men, children, and queer and nonbinary folks. This trial may have very well convinced some who are suffering in silence that the costs of speaking up and seeking help are too great to bear.

We need to be more sympathetic and make sure that we’re creating a space where the people that matter to us feel safe sharing their truth when it matters most. We need to care more and judge less. We need to do better.

This post was previously published on OtherWords with a Creative Commons License.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Stock photo ID:137930232

 

About Other Words

OtherWords is a free editorial service published by the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank.

Each week, we publish a handful of publication-ready op-eds and columns, plus an original cartoon, and distribute them to readers, editors, and publishers through our website and newsletter. These pieces are re-published by hundreds of small and medium-sized newspapers in the United States, as well as by dozens of news sites. All told, our work reaches millions of readers each year in the heartland communities often overlooked by traditional national media.

We cover politics, policy, and social issues from a progressive perspective, but we’re strictly non-partisan. Our writers include regular columnists Jill Richardson and Jim Hightower, issue experts from the Institute for Policy Studies and a dozen or so partner non-profits, and ordinary folks from all over with opinions to share.

OtherWords is edited by IPS editorial manager Peter Certo and distributed with help from the IPS communications team. Caleb Crowder is our outreach and editorial assistant.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x