By frankie felegy

In just five years, Colectivo Luchart has grown its creative network to over 100 members, supporting one another in collaborative and culturally meaningful ways.

In Spanish, lucha has two meanings.

“One is wrestling,” says Miriam Alarcón Avila. “The other one is the very strong inner force that you have inside yourself to do anything you want in life.”

The multimedia artist epitomized this in 2021 with the creation of Colectivo Luchart. Alarcón Avila co-founded it after partnering with other Latinos on the Dia de Muertos altar for Iowa City.

The small group realized they needed each other; they could be a tower of artistic, Latino strength.

Now, Colectivo Luchart is a 100-plus member strong group of Latino artists across Iowa and the Midwest. The goal (which they seemingly continually meet) is to show up for one other artistically, professionally, and relationally.

“(We’re) making this super strong network of different artists, collaborating across the state and across the Midwest,” Alarcón Avila says. “We identify artists, we help them to not just grow . . . with the intention that they develop not only the love for the craft, for the art, but also the techniques, the quality they require you to get into museums, into an art show.”

Curious about a mentorship? Want to network with other local Latino artists? Need help with a gallery or grant application? Time to market your work or learn a new creative skill?

Colectivo Luchart is there, en masse.

Together, they organize events, put people in contact with one another, and help each other help each other. The underrepresented group needs to be a true team, Alarcón Avila says, to champion Latino art without limit, despite the barriers.

“Like four generations of Latinos have been in Iowa. They are still not recognizing themselves as an artist,” Alarcón Avila says, even though many practice art. That just makes the collective’s work that much more important.

“Art is not just a form of expression, but what put us all together is our culture,” she says, adding how many members speak ‘Spanglish’ together during gatherings.

“You feel that comfortableness of feeling like I can be myself, I can talk about the things that I care about, I can talk about the type of art that is not just art to make money. It’s always exploring who we are, where we’re coming from, what we share.”

For Midwest Latino art, it’s a ‘new frontier,’ says Seso Marentes, a Chicano creator and co-founder of Colectivo Luchart. Many Iowa Latinos felt isolated, he says. But now? Colectivo’s gallery openings are like family reunions.

“We’ve seen that circle just grow. In these spots where we could feel uncomfortable, now we feel like, ‘Okay, we belong here. I know that person. I feel great here.’ There’s some magic in that,” Marentes says.

It’s continual work, keeping that spark alight. Touring regionally to collaborate and show his work, Marentes will often hear: “He’s Mexican and he’s making art, we can do that?”

Yes. And it can be done even greater—in unison.

“We’re setting examples, raising the bar, and showing off the Latino and Latina and Chicano and Chicana and Indigenous artists,” Marentes says. “We are here, we’ve been here, and we want to keep being here for a long time.”

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This story was originally published by Arts Midwest, a non-profit amplifying Midwestern creativity with Creative Commons License

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Photo credit: Miriam Alarcón Avila