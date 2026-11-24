He makes decisions that the future of his company depends on, manages a growing team, and carries responsibility for dozens of people, but there is one conversation he has been avoiding for months: he is afraid to tell his own wife that he can no longer carry the load he used to carry.

Not because there is no love between them, and not because he doesn’t understand how important trust and emotional closeness are, but because he is afraid: after such an admission, she will stop seeing him as a strong man.

This is a story from my practice, and for me it reflects one of the most underestimated conflicts of modern male identity: we have convinced men that emotional openness is a sign of maturity, but we have barely thought about what it costs them to stop hiding their own vulnerability.

Not Different Demands — More Demands

Over the past decades, the expectations placed on a successful man have changed significantly: it is no longer enough for him to provide for his family, make decisions, and be a reliable partner; he is now also expected to be emotionally present, able to talk about his experiences, understand the feelings of the people close to him, and not hide behind work. These expectations are entirely reasonable, and yet in my work with entrepreneurs and executives, I keep encountering a paradox: many men already share these values, want deeper relationships, and understand the limitations of the old models, but they continue to experience their own openness as a threat.

In 1994, Jungian analyst James Hollis published Under Saturn’s Shadow: The Wounding and Healing of Men, a book in which he posed a question that has not lost its relevance thirty years later: how free is a man if his idea of his own worth is shaped by the demands he is required to meet? Hollis writes about a kind of collective silence among men who hide experiences that do not conform to the accepted picture of masculinity.

And I believe that what has changed over these thirty years is not that the old demands have disappeared, but that new ones have been added to them: a man is still expected to be strong, confident, and able to withstand pressure, but now he must at the same time demonstrate an openness that may contradict the way he has become accustomed to understanding his own strength. We did not free men from the old demands. We added new ones to them.

Research helps us understand why this is felt as a risk. In 2017, researchers led by Y. Joel Wong published in the Journal of Counseling Psychology a meta-analysis of 78 samples involving 19,453 people, which showed that adherence to some traditional masculine norms — especially the norm of self-reliance — is associated with less favorable mental health indicators and a more negative attitude toward psychological help. At the same time, the prioritization of work itself was associated with neither of these indicators, which means that what harms a man is not his ambitiousness, but his conviction that he must carry everything alone.

The Question Hidden Behind the Silence

The entrepreneur I am speaking about runs a fast-growing business that requires constant decisions, new employees, financial oversight, and attention to operational processes, and he is used to being the person who finds a way out of any situation. At the same time, he wants completely ordinary things: to spend evenings with his family, to talk with his wife about more than just business, and to feel that at home he does not need to continue managing and controlling. He understands that his former way of life is gradually depriving him of exactly what he works so much for.

And yet changing his work schedule turned out to be easier for him than admitting his own exhaustion to the person closest to him, because to admit fatigue meant for him not simply to communicate his state, but to call into question the image of the person on whom everything rests.

That is why I ask not why a man cannot open up, but what, in his belief, will happen to his worth if he stops being invincible.

Where the Work Begins

In my work, I begin not with a conversation about strength and not with a search for solutions, but with what precedes any decision — with a deep permission to feel the whole spectrum of emotions, including those a person has become accustomed to considering impermissible for himself. This first step looks so simple that it is easy to underestimate it, and it requires neither complex explanations nor special preparation — but the most important thing about it is that it works.

When a person begins to immerse himself in his own sensitivity and notices exactly which feeling he is experiencing right now, be it fatigue, fear, confusion, or resentment, I ask him to say one phrase to himself: “And I can be this way, too.”

It is not a question but a statement, and its meaning is that we show the psyche: any emotional state is natural and does not cancel a person’s worth. When the psyche stops perceiving fatigue or fear as a threat to its own identity, it stops spending an enormous amount of energy on resistance and control, and this energy returns to the person as clarity, calm, and the ability to act from a place of support, not from tension.

Only after this does the next step become possible, in which I work with questions from my method, The Power of the Word: what do you rely on when there is no one nearby who could support you, and whose strength is it that you are so afraid of losing — your own, or the one that was once demanded of you? It was on these very questions that my client first saw that his self-respect rests not on invincibility, but on what he chooses and builds, and that support turned out to be inside him, not in other people’s admiration.

A Question for Ourselves

And here I want to call into question not only men’s ideas about strength, but also the expectations of those who urge men toward openness. We often say that we want emotionally available men beside us, but what exactly are we ready to accept? Are we ready to hear from a successful executive that he doubts his decisions, from a husband that he is exhausted and needs support, from a father that he is afraid he will not cope — and to keep the same respect for him after that?

I am not asserting that women or society inevitably reject male vulnerability, and my client’s fear does not prove that his wife would have reacted in exactly that way. But the very fact of this fear’s existence deserves far more professional attention than yet another demand to “learn to talk about feelings.”

Relationships do not exist in a vacuum, and if we truly want to see emotionally mature partners, fathers, and leaders beside us, we need to discuss not only their readiness to show vulnerability, but also our ability not to devalue it. A man does not need to stop being responsible, ambitious, or independent to become emotionally available; he needs to stop perceiving fatigue, doubt, and the need for closeness as evidence of his own inadequacy.

Yesterday we demanded that men be strong. Today we demand that they be strong, successful, and emotionally open at the same time. Perhaps the time has come to stop expanding the list of demands and to ask a question not only of men, but also of ourselves: if a strong man one day admits that he is frightened, that he is tired, and that he does not know how to act — will we see in him a living human being, or will we be disappointed in his strength?

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Sources

Hollis, J. (1994). Under Saturn’s Shadow: The Wounding and Healing of Men. Inner City Books.

Wong, Y. J., Ho, M.-H. R., Wang, S.-Y., & Miller, I. S. K. (2017). Meta-analyses of the relationship between conformity to masculine norms and mental health-related outcomes. Journal of Counseling Psychology, 64(1), 80–93. https://doi.org/10.1037/cou0000176

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