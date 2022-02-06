We Live Here

As people, we live in Society, the LifeField (all other living creatures), and the Non-living Universe. Languages (non-human and human) exist.

Mathematics is a type of language that humans speak. All math, if written to the specifications of the LifeField and the Non-living World, expresses Truth as understood by humans. If the equation does not predict old and new realities, it is non-viable. Viable equations include e=mc2, v=ir, f=ma, and many others. Mathematics is a useful language.

We make use of mathematical language,

just like we make use of all other languages.

There are many:

Philosophy; Sunda and any language spoken by humans to each other; religion; political structures, familial structures, any human structure; the living world and the non-living world (this is all we had for a while). We have had mathematics for a long time. Google: history of mathematics, especially note when math started, what type of math started first, and what type of math is used most often. It is key to realize that the mathematical matrix (set of variables) gets bigger statistically as we add nuance and major events by time and location. The latest machine learning forms claim up to trillions of variables among which variance is expressed and sorted (google: basic statistics). Humans interpret these matrices.

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

In other words, they create meaning.

We have no choice but to do this. So.We.Do.It.

It is not only ‘okay,’

But de rigueur (google).

Just so, the Rules and Feelings people and the LifeField operate by

Matter!

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Let’s behave as if EveryThing

Matters 🙂

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***