We should be truly proud of what happened two weeks ago.

On Election Day, we accomplished something truly awe-inspiring together, the significance of which cannot be overstated.

We renovated the entire balance of Congressional power in an unprecedented repudiation of the Republican Party and shifted 94 percent of the counties in this nation toward the Left. Voters of nearly every demographic throughout the country (other than, sadly if not unsurprisingly, white men and white Evangelicals) cast aside a man and a movement made solely of grievance, vitriol, and aimless rage.

It was and is a Herculean achievement worthy of our celebration and gratitude. This one-in-a-generation tectonic electoral shift was the fruit of the unceasing collective work of millions of Americans: Democratic Party staff, courageous local candidates, volunteers, community organizers, activists, churches, and ordinary people all working tirelessly to flip both Congress and the recent script of America’s sure demise.

We’ve earned the right to exhale for a second; to take a brief victory lap and feel the well-earned hope that the election results provided.

But it all could likely prove to have been the easy part.

The days ahead may require something more from all of us, and the sooner we pivot from the festivities, steady our feet, and roll up our sleeves, the better suited we will be to steward our votes and to prepare for the other shoe that will almost certainly drop over the coming weeks.

While we have been victorious at the polls on November 3rd, we cannot and should not rest until the sun goes down on January 3rd, knowing that our votes have been honored and our candidates sworn in. Until that moment, we have little reason to feel safe, to rest on our laurels, or to believe the existential threats have decreased, perhaps just the opposite.

We are dealing with a sitting President whose capacity for brutality has proven inexhaustible, who has surrounded himself with the most criminally unqualified, morally defective cadre of the violent, the craven, and the hateful. Their now ten-year plan to dismantle every structural system in this country (laid out in gory detail in Project 2025) has poisoned every cell of our leadership bloodstream.

Almost to a person, this Administration and its party are populated by the absolute moral dregs of humanity; people who’ve made a complete break from the Constitutional and moral laws that govern the rest of us.

They know that our referendum on Election Day is the end of their unfettered devouring of our Republic and that for many of them, a fierce legal reckoning will invariably follow a political one. This makes them more dangerous than they have already proven to be.

The stupidest thing any of us can do right now, in the wake of our big, beautiful blue wave, is assume they will all voluntarily relinquish the stranglehold they currently have over our Government, its resources, its riches, and its bottomless war chest.

Last week’s complete shutdown of air travel, only the third of its kind, might offer a small window into the kind of comprehensive chaos the Trump regime is both capable of and willing to inflict in an effort to override the will of the American people. If nothing else, they have proven to be prolific and creative in conjuring up novel national nightmares.

Whether by initiating some unthinkable act of aggression toward a foreign country, manufacturing some emergency to justify weaponizing the Military against citizens, launching a more violent sequel to January 6th, or refusing to certify the election results, we are going to find ourselves having to fight for our votes in ways we haven’t before.

This isn’t about us giving in to irrational conspiracy or indulging in delusional doom-forecasting; it’s simply believing who these people told us they are and have shown themselves to be and making sure we’re not shocked when they thrash wildly like the cornered and mortally wounded animals they are.

Not a single one of the millions of us who voted Blue can afford to treat the election as the end of anything; but merely the first (and possibly easiest) step toward emancipating ourselves from authoritarian rule.

The work we all did to shift the balance of power in Congress is real and important, and we should celebrate what we accomplished together on November 3rd by allowing the joy of what is now possible to fuel our efforts truly and fill our sails.

But until January, we need to stay organized, vigilant, and make sure that this generational national cancer is eradicated for good.

Then, the real party and the necessary good work to rebuild this place will finally begin.

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