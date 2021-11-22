We Must Not Allow Senator Kennedy to Further Reignite the “Red Scare”

During his questioning of Biden’s nominee, Saule Omarova, to become the next Comptroller of the Currency, Louisiana Senator John Kenney suggested that she is a communist. Though Omarova was born in Kazakhstan during the Soviet era, she immigrated to the United States in 1991 where she is a citizen.

During Omarova’s confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Banking Committee, Kennedy said to Omarova, a Cornell University law professor, “I don’t know whether to call you professor or comrade.”

Senator, I’m not a communist,” Omarova replied. “I do not subscribe to that ideology. I could not choose where I was born. My family suffered under the communist regime.

Omarova added that her grandmother “escaped death twice” under the regime of Joseph Stalin. “I’m proud to be an American,” she said.

Kennedy continued by asking Omarova about her membership in a youth communist group when she was growing up in Kazakhstan. She responded by stressing that membership was mandatory and a requirement of growing up in the Soviet Union at that time.

Several politicians and political pundits blasted Kennedy’s line of questioning, including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Sexism, racism, pages straight out of Joe McCarthy’s 1950s Red Scare tactics,” she argued. “Welcome to Washington in 2021.

The Massachusetts senior Senator was referring to the Cold War era when a brash and accusatory Wisconsin Senator, Joe McCarthy, attempted to boost his political career by fomenting fear and paranoia when claiming that communism and communists surreptitiously were subverting the U.S. and its government.

McCarthy initiated his radical plan in February 1950 when he provocatively claimed in a speech in Wheeling, West Virginia that 205 “card-carrying Communists” worked for the U.S. State Department.

In part as a response to McCarthy’s allegations, Deputy Undersecretary of State, John Peurifoy, testified at a Senate appropriations committee meeting on February 28, 1950 denying, on one hand, that his Department hired Communists, but, on the other hand, disclosed that several persons had been fired for being “security risks,” including 91 homosexuals.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

These disclosures set off a firestorm. Within one month, Republicans in Congress ordered investigations looking into the extent of the “homosexual problem” and the “infiltration of sexual perverts” in government. And the inquisition began.

It is important to note that the Soviet government itself criminalized homosexuality under Joseph Stalin and blamed homosexuality on the West as a product of “bourgeois decadence.” The U.S. countered by blaming homosexuality on a Soviet Communist international “godless conspiracy.”

The so-called “Red Scare” was said to have been saturated with lavender: the color associated with homosexuality at the time. Some U.S. government officials connected the Comintern (an international Communist organization) with what they termed the “Homintern,” which they saw as an international homosexual conspiracy linked with Communists.

Closer to our own times, the Trump regime substituted the terms “Communists” and “Communism” with “Muslims” and “Islamist Extremists,” while morphing “sexual perverts” and “homosexuals” into “predatory men in dresses” and “transgender activists.”

Senator Kennedy has clearly taken out membership in the subversive demagogues’ club, which engages in the psychology of scapegoating by representing the “others” as manipulative and often violent predators out to circumvent and destroy the nation.

By so doing, these loyal members play on people’s fears and prejudices for their own political, social, and economic gains, resulting in the loss of civil and human rights, harassment, violence, and at times, death of the “others.” Throughout history, most dominant groups have depicted or represented minoritized groups in a variety of negative ways to maintain control or mastery.

Within a patriarchal Christian white supremacist system of male domination in the United States, for example, white cisgender heterosexual Christian upper socioeconomic-class able bodied male U.S. born English as first language bodies of a certain age range matter more, while “othered” and “minoritized” bodies matter less.

The term “othering” was coined by Nathaniel Mackey (1992) as an action verb that is something people do to turn “the other” from a noun to a verb. This “othering” thus minoritizes the “other,” which does not necessarily refer to numerical status, but, rather, indicates a social ranking within a socially constructed hierarchy.

We have seen this playbook of demagogues used many times before. As more and more people stand up and challenge these actions, possibly one day we may retire this book to the archives of history.

—

This post is republished on Medium.

***