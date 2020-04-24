‘We Never Know What Life Has in Store for Us.’ From Small Town France to a Grand Wedding in Paris.

.

**English subtitles available.**

Growing up in a small town in France, Romain Goubet didn’t see gay people represented in media, and certainly never envisioned his own future as a well-adjusted, openly gay man. As times changed, so too his Romain’s journey: after coming out and finding a supportive community, he eventually also found Andrew, the love of his life and the man he would eventually marry.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

My name is Romain Goubet; I come from Saint-Quentin in France.

I grew up in this small town in Picardy in the eighties and we’re going to say

that a lot has changed since then.

It’s true that when I grew up, I remember scenes (or rather I remember

of the absence of scene) with gays in TV.

It’s really a concept that was almost unknown to me.

Knowing it was a potential lifestyle was not even something

that crossed my mind at that time.

Now I live in New York and in between, I did a lot of studies, in Italy,

in France.

I got to see various cultures and the evolution of mentalities.

I remember the day of my coming out to my mother: I was twenty-two years old and I

remember that she started to cry.

She was supportive but there was always this mentality of “What will people

say?” on one side and “I would never have grandchildren.”

This is where I am going with this story: ultimately, we don’t know what

life has in store for us.

For work, I moved to New York and one evening in a bar, having a drink

with friends, I met Andrew.

It was twenty years after these events in the provinces, mentalities had changed

and now we saw the LGBT community almost everywhere “mainstream.”

I was then able to project myself and to know that making my life with a man was a possibility;

and that I didn’t have to force myself to be someone else, or to hide – it enabled me

to also come out at work.

In the end, the more transparent we are and the more we are honest with ourselves, the better

we feel and the more receptive people are to this.

Following this, he asked me to marry him and therefore the main event:

I had to prepare my Gay wedding.

Even for me, it was the first gay wedding that I was going to attend.

It put my whole life in perspective because “being gay” was not something

thing I knew, “make my life with a man” was not something

I was planned, and “getting married” was the greatest surprise of 2019!

At that time, we think about everything that has happened to us in life and we also

want to positively represent the community.

So, we ask ourselves the question: “What is a gay marriage?” And the first thing

that comes to mind is a Catholic marriage – French style – because that’s how

I was raised.

This is the first thing that comes to mind but on the other hand, we remember

that ultimately there are no rules.

It is something recent, which in addition was validated shortly before my arrival by

the Supreme Court.

We wonder what we want this day to be.

Then comes the journey to to understand what I want for myself,

but also for my loved ones and for the LGBT community in general.

Finally, I will pass the details to you because it’s a lot of planning, we did

an event in Paris, then an event in a small castle, because we wanted

the Americans also come to discover the country, which was an element of marriage.

We put the little dishes in big ones to make sure that people are

“impressed” or simply “happy to come.” Somewhere, we feel that we still have

an “extra mile” to go and we must go further to try

to compensate for something.

It is this mentality that will gradually dissipate now that we are better

and better integrated and accepted by society.

Nevertheless, there was this element to my marriage.

Then everything went very well, and we had a wonderful day; it’s the

most beautiful day of my life.

After the wedding, I discussed with people – these are friends who had the same

education as me but also relatives of friends, therefore from another generation –

to ask them what they thought of the marriage and to see if I had managed to change

their vision of our community a little.

I expected them to tell me all the details of the ceremony: “It was

beautiful,” “ It was magic,” or whatever.

However, the feedback that came back on more often, and that really touched me,

is that people said they had never attended a wedding with so much

love, in speeches or in ceremony (the ceremony was done by friends

in common).

I saw in their eyes and in their attitude that something had changed and it was

a beautiful wedding gift.

I had relatives of my husband’s friends who came to say thank you.

It was gratifying to see that it had allowed them to have another image of our

community, and also to see that the evolution of society had made it accepted,

for everyone and in all its forms.

Another friend came to tears, telling me that his parents had

a great time and that he had heard them for years making homophobic comments

but now they were enthusiastic, and they had changed.

It creates really good memories for us, in addition to everything else.

I just want to finish by saying that no matter where we are, no matter what life has in store

for us, it’s hard to imagine what the world will be like in twenty years.

We can make extra efforts, we control certain things – for my part, I did a lot

of studies, I tried to show that we could go further by different means.

But I never imagined that be accepted as fully, that I could

get married, and now, even with regard to my mother’s fears at the time of my

coming out, that having children is no longer impossible.

So that’s my final message: we don’t know not what life has in store for us and even

the elements that are not under our control can go in a very good direction.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video