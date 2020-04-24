Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / ‘We Never Know What Life Has in Store for Us.’ From Small Town France to a Grand Wedding in Paris.

‘We Never Know What Life Has in Store for Us.’ From Small Town France to a Grand Wedding in Paris.

Growing up in a small town in France, Romain Goubet didn’t see gay people represented in media.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

**English subtitles available.**

Growing up in a small town in France, Romain Goubet didn’t see gay people represented in media, and certainly never envisioned his own future as a well-adjusted, openly gay man. As times changed, so too his Romain’s journey: after coming out and finding a supportive community, he eventually also found Andrew, the love of his life and the man he would eventually marry.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:08
My name is Romain Goubet; I come from Saint-Quentin in France.
00:13
I grew up in this small town in Picardy in the eighties and we’re going to say
00:19
that a lot has changed since then.
00:20
It’s true that when I grew up, I remember scenes (or rather I remember
00:28
of the absence of scene) with gays in TV.
00:32
It’s really a concept that was almost unknown to me.
00:36
Knowing it was a potential lifestyle was not even something
00:42
that crossed my mind at that time.
00:43
Now I live in New York and in between, I did a lot of studies, in Italy,
00:51
in France.
00:52
I got to see various cultures and the evolution of mentalities.
00:55
I remember the day of my coming out to my mother: I was twenty-two years old and I
01:03
remember that she started to cry.
01:05
She was supportive but there was always this mentality of “What will people
01:10
say?” on one side and “I would never have grandchildren.”
01:14
This is where I am going with this story: ultimately, we don’t know what
01:19
life has in store for us.
01:21
For work, I moved to New York and one evening in a bar, having a drink
01:29
with friends, I met Andrew.
01:32
It was twenty years after these events in the provinces, mentalities had changed
01:40
and now we saw the LGBT community almost everywhere “mainstream.”
01:46
I was then able to project myself and to know that making my life with a man was a possibility;
01:53
and that I didn’t have to force myself to be someone else, or to hide – it enabled me
01:57
to also come out at work.
02:01
In the end, the more transparent we are and the more we are honest with ourselves, the better
02:07
we feel and the more receptive people are to this.
02:12
Following this, he asked me to marry him and therefore the main event:
02:20
I had to prepare my Gay wedding.
02:23
Even for me, it was the first gay wedding that I was going to attend.
02:27
It put my whole life in perspective because “being gay” was not something
02:34
thing I knew, “make my life with a man” was not something
02:39
I was planned, and “getting married” was the greatest surprise of 2019!
02:45
At that time, we think about everything that has happened to us in life and we also
02:51
want to positively represent the community.
02:53
So, we ask ourselves the question: “What is a gay marriage?” And the first thing
02:58
that comes to mind is a Catholic marriage – French style – because that’s how
03:03
I was raised.
03:04
This is the first thing that comes to mind but on the other hand, we remember
03:08
that ultimately there are no rules.
03:10
It is something recent, which in addition was validated shortly before my arrival by
03:14
the Supreme Court.
03:15
We wonder what we want this day to be.
03:19
Then comes the journey to to understand what I want for myself,
03:23
but also for my loved ones and for the LGBT community in general.
03:28
Finally, I will pass the details to you because it’s a lot of planning, we did
03:35
an event in Paris, then an event in a small castle, because we wanted
03:38
the Americans also come to discover the country, which was an element of marriage.
03:43
We put the little dishes in big ones to make sure that people are
03:47
“impressed” or simply “happy to come.” Somewhere, we feel that we still have
03:56
an “extra mile” to go and we must go further to try
04:01
to compensate for something.
04:03
It is this mentality that will gradually dissipate now that we are better
04:08
and better integrated and accepted by society.
04:11
Nevertheless, there was this element to my marriage.
04:15
Then everything went very well, and we had a wonderful day; it’s the
04:19
most beautiful day of my life.
04:20
After the wedding, I discussed with people – these are friends who had the same
04:28
education as me but also relatives of friends, therefore from another generation –
04:32
to ask them what they thought of the marriage and to see if I had managed to change
04:37
their vision of our community a little.
04:39
I expected them to tell me all the details of the ceremony: “It was
04:44
beautiful,” “ It was magic,” or whatever.
04:47
However, the feedback that came back on more often, and that really touched me,
04:51
is that people said they had never attended a wedding with so much
04:55
love, in speeches or in ceremony (the ceremony was done by friends
05:00
in common).
05:03
I saw in their eyes and in their attitude that something had changed and it was
05:10
a beautiful wedding gift.
05:11
I had relatives of my husband’s friends who came to say thank you.
05:16
It was gratifying to see that it had allowed them to have another image of our
05:23
community, and also to see that the evolution of society had made it accepted,
05:29
for everyone and in all its forms.
05:32
Another friend came to tears, telling me that his parents had
05:41
a great time and that he had heard them for years making homophobic comments
05:47
but now they were enthusiastic, and they had changed.
05:53
It creates really good memories for us, in addition to everything else.
05:57
I just want to finish by saying that no matter where we are, no matter what life has in store
06:03
for us, it’s hard to imagine what the world will be like in twenty years.
06:07
We can make extra efforts, we control certain things – for my part, I did a lot
06:11
of studies, I tried to show that we could go further by different means.
06:16
But I never imagined that be accepted as fully, that I could
06:22
get married, and now, even with regard to my mother’s fears at the time of my
06:30
coming out, that having children is no longer impossible.
06:33
So that’s my final message: we don’t know not what life has in store for us and even
06:39
the elements that are not under our control can go in a very good direction.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help LGBTQ people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and story sharing. Increasing empathy and empowering individuals is accomplished by creating an apolitical forum for LGBTQ stories from every age, race, gender, background and culture. The stories deepen our understanding of each other, preserve history, and open hearts and minds.

More first-person LGBTQ stories: http://imfromdriftwood.com/

I'm From Driftwood on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImFromDriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imfromdriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Twitter: https://twitter.com/imfromdriftwood

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.