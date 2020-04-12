‘We Say Thank You’ Song by Ian Anderson and Leslie Mandoki, Dedicated to Covid19 Heroes on the Frontline

Ian Anderson and his longtime friend/collaborator Leslie Mandoki have recorded the song “We Say Thank You,” as a dedication to everyone on the frontline, from the doctors to grocery store workers, in the unbelievable Coronavirus battle. The hashtag to use is “#WeSayThankYou”

Written by the Hungarian-born/German producer/songwriter/bandleader of Soulmates (which has featured Ian through the years), “#WeSayThankYou” was written in the context of Leslie’s own isolation in Germany, where his doctor wife, Eva, is a first contact physician.

Using social distancing as the foundation for their collaboration, Leslie emailed tracks to England for Ian to sing and play flute on between April 7 and 8. Hear the song:

Ian and Leslie have worked together for over 20 years on various collaborations with his jazz-rock band Soulmates featuring the good and great of classic rock and jazz. Artists in Soulmates (through the years) have included— David Clayton-Thomas, Bobby Kimball, Tony Carey, Jack Bruce, Chaka Khan, Chris Thompson, Steve Lukather, Eric Burdon, Nik Kershaw, Greg Lake, Al di Meola, Randy and Michael Brecker, Bill Evans, Mike Stern, Paul Carrack, Peter Frampton, and Jon Lord.

Mandoki’s Soulmates toured North America in 2018.

In addition to the brave, hardworking front-line medics and care workers the lyrics reference the police, grocery clerks, supermarket workers too. Ian adds the dark reference to the speculators making a killing from the current crisis. Ian says, “They know who they are.”

“To all, we say, thank you,” Says Ian Anderson and Leslie Mandoki

