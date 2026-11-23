The first time someone truly broke my heart, I was already in my forties.

Until then, I’d had break-ups. I’d been upset, sometimes sad, but I’d moved on. I hadn’t spent months trying to understand what had happened.

I thought I knew what it meant to suffer because of love. After all, I wasn’t twenty anymore.

Turns out I had no idea.

When you’re ill, you can stay at home. When someone breaks your heart, you’re expected to get up, go to work and carry on doing everything you did the day before.

It doesn’t matter that you might not have slept all night. That you can’t concentrate. That you feel like crying in the middle of an ordinary conversation. You don’t have a temperature and, as far as anyone else can see, you’re perfectly fine.

Except I wasn’t fine.

My chest hurt.

I didn’t know a broken heart could hurt that much. Or how long the pain could last.

Time passed, and it wasn’t getting much easier.

I carried on working, talking to people and getting on with my day-to-day tasks. No one could see how much it sometimes cost me.

And there were days when even I was tired of still hurting.

I missed our conversations, the little things, plans I hadn’t even thought of as plans because I’d assumed there would be time for them.

And I was still trying to understand why it had all ended. I never got an explanation.

Maybe the truth would have hurt me. It probably would have.

But I was left with questions I could come up with ten different answers to, without knowing whether any of them was right.

He might have been living with his decision for months. He’d had time to think about it, to prepare himself, perhaps even to accept it before telling me.

But for me, it all began the day I found out.

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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