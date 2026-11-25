We the people of the United States of America spoke loudly in the Midterm elections rising up as a forceful deep blue tsunami washing from the political landscape the self-serving freedom-killing Trump-induced retrograde politics and movement of corruption, chaos, and cruelty to clear the way to build an infrastructure serving as the foundation for a more perfect union.

The electorate elevated candidates to national and state legislatures and governor’s mansions who represent the full diversity of our multicultural nation from all walks of life, representatives who mirror the people who marked their ballots and proudly affixed an “I Voted” sticker to their chests in claiming that the true winner was democracy itself.

Our newly elected leaders and those continuing in their positions of power nationally and locally must work diligently with focused attention to bring forth the wishes of the people who placed them there. While each voter may have marked their ballots the way they did for different reasons and filtered through distinctive lenses, we all primarily demand change from the current status quo.

In sum, on the domestic and international fronts, we demand a reinstatement of reproductive healthcare freedoms for women and for all our people. We demand the restoration of provisions of the Affordable Care Act taken away by the Trump regime from millions of people.

But better yet, we demand the passage of legislation providing the equivalent of Medicare for all similar to most of our peer nations giving quality healthcare universally as a right of every resident.

We demand a cessation of the politically motivated authoritarian banning of books, but rather, we demand the outlaying of more and appropriately targeted school resources to lift students up to their full learning potential to read books with high comprehension and retention rates through the lens of critical thinking.

We demand investigations and, where necessary, holding accountable energy companies and producers and distributors of all consumer products, including groceries, for their unprecedented, inflated prices.

We demand full unbiased investigations of breaches of the law by those within and outside of government, and where reliable evidence is found, suspects must undergo fair and impartial legislative and judicial procedures in establishing justice, instead of the groundless retribution that has been enacted by the current presidential administration. For these investigations to have credibility, officials must follow the letter of legal and ethical standards.

This includes a thorough investigation into policies, practices, recruiting methods and standards, and funding of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) to end that agency’s apparent terror tactics against residents of the United States — many of whom have legal standing — toward law abiding people.

In addition, we demand the passage of reasoned and humane immigration and naturalization legislation that will finally offer clarity and justice for all.

We demand the full unredacted public disclosure of the so-called “Epstein Files” with only the names and identifying characteristics blanked out of those abused by the perpetrators in these longstanding and largely unindicted crimes.

We demand the restoration and tightening of environmental safety legislation, investment of greater amounts of funding for clean renewable energy sources, reestablishment of tax incentives for consumers who purchase energy efficient products, further studies into the actual risks to the environment and to all life on our planet from emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, and the passage of reasonable and appropriate legislative safeguards to the planet’s environment.

We demand a moratorium on the construction of large energy and water consuming and polluting data centers, as well as a cessation of further research and development of Artificial Intelligence until legislative safeguards with clearly redefined enforcement procedures have been instituted.

We also demand the reversal of Trump’s exemptions for private businesses to exploit public lands for private profit.

We demand the passage of real common-sense firearms safety measures that when they go into effect, will substantially reduce the incidents of gun violence, which currently places the United States as the “leading” country with the highest rate of gun ownership anywhere in the world at the rate of 1.2 per every citizen regardless of demographic.

We demand abolishing the unjustified and personal grievance-initiated tariff policies imposed by Donald Trump so we can begin to lower the cost of living for us all. And we demand that the new Congress and state legislatures work tirelessly to mend fences with our alliance partners around the world, including our NATO allies and the leadership at the United Nations to remind us all that we live in a world community and not, as some would have us believe, on an island unto ourselves.

We demand, through the Constitutionally granted power of the Congress, to terminate Trump and Hegseth’s illegal and unjustified war on Iran, to investigate the abuses and clear instances of murder of the crews on small seagoing vessels around Venezuela and the Caribbean, the invasion of Venezuela and detention of its leader, and plans for the invasion of the island nation of Cuba.

We also demand a public accounting into the Pentagon under Secretary Hegseth’s failed leadership with an investigation leading to the multiple deaths and injuries suffered by our heroic military personnel and the unsanitary and grueling conditions on which they are forced to operate.

We demand the reinstatement and additional funding and weapons to the besieged sovereign nation of Ukraine, the renewal of intelligence sharing with Ukraine’s political and military leaders, and the U.S. nationalization of military intelligence gathering technologies, such as Starshield, for strategic use out of the sole domain of partisan oligarchs.

We demand the repeal of the paradoxically named “Big Beautiful Bill,” which granted enormous tax breaks to the super rich, and we demand replacing it with a fair and equitable tax reform package free from corporate loopholes and others meant to exempt the rich. We demand this be done to lessen the enormous ever-expanding income and wealth gap between the upper 1% of the population and the other 99%.

We demand that our leaders set a government-mandated high national minimum wage and minimum yearly income, mandate childcare and eldercare supplements, paid family leave, reinstatement and increases in SNAP food assistance supplements, and restoration and increases in other “safety net” programs offered to people in need of these benefits.

We demand that the Congress work on a non-partisan basis to stabilize and ensure the perpetual solvency of the Social Security System, and to ensure that people with disabilities and our elders maintain financial security.

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We demand legislation to reinvest in government programs and reemployment of civil service workers reduced or cut by the Trump administration under Elon Musk’s inhuman and anything but Department of Government Efficiency, such as full and expanded funding for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), for education, and for all agencies under the Department of Health and Human Services.

We demand the reinstatement of research funding for our college and universities and for other non-governmental organizations.

We demand high profile apologies and financial compensation to all persons investigated and indicted by the current administration on specious charges stemming from political retribution.

We demand a restoration of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives in government and the ensuring of a freer and more open national climate for businesses to invest in these initiatives.

We demand the end to the demonization and scapegoating in the service of political diversion and expediency of individuals and groups of our residents, such as immigrants and refugees, transgender people, lesbians, gay males, Muslims, people of color, socialists and Communists, and non-Christian-identified people including Jews, Hindus, atheists, and agnostics.

We demand the reinstatement of the freest of the free press by providing fair and impartial access to members of the press into government institutions such as the White House and the Pentagon without conditions except those already limited by law.

We demand a strong and insurmountable wall separating government and religion. In this sense, we demand that no policy or law gives favor to or is based on the precepts of any specific religious doctrine.

We demand the restoration and further advancement of civil and human rights for everyone and the reestablishment of voting rights of all citizens that have been taken away by the right-wing majority on the Supreme Court and by the instigation of the Trump administration.

We demand the non-partisan drawing of electoral districts free from partisan gerrymandering.

We demand that Congress and state legislatures find the numbers to finally and fully send the Electoral College system to the trash heap of history, a system both cumbersome and unfair, a system based originally in support of slavery, and in support of states with smaller populations. We demand, therefore, elections be conducted on the standard of one person one vote.

We demand that our representatives restore and enhance the guardrails on executive power that have been ignored, run over, or destroyed by the current administration. The powers and responsibilities were enumerated in the very first article of the U.S. Constitution by the framers for a reason: to ensure that members of the executive branch, and most notably, the President of the United States, does not assume inordinate powers that inhibit an effective balance between the three branches.

As we have witnessed under the two regimes of President Donald Trump, the safeguards enshrined in our governing documents, while never completely crumbling, have developed critical cracks and today appear in disrepair.

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We demand, therefore, not only that legislators plaster over the cracks or wash clean the scrapes and tarnish, but, rather, a full overhaul that retrofits and strengthens the pillars of our democratic union to last in perpetuity.

Though we elected representatives to enact our will into policies, in the final analysis, We The People cannot merely depend on government generally to solve all of our problems and fulfill all our needs. The people must, therefore, remain forever vigilant by upping our commitment and support in finding solutions that plague us and in defending democracy.

And in these times of division, we must operate from a position that we are all in this together as a community of good neighbors who may hold differing views, but who share a love of country.

If our leaders do not focus their work on meeting our needs, be forewarned that the tsunami that brought you in with an enormous wave can and will wash you out in the next election because this has been a ground up grassroots movement in which we found our collective voice and our collective strength.

And know that we will forever demand “No Kings.”