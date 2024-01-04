We Wade Into the Current of the World’s Suffering

Having lived most of my life out of the reach of catastrophic illness, it required little effort assuming that I would live the length of my life evading its grasp. The aforementioned title is a phrase that I wrote in my cell phone’s notes that sense-shattering day. Three months would pass after that day before I recovered the strength to resume writing in my journal.

Elazar had barely turned three years of age when we noticed his utter lack of energy, preferring to spend the day reclining instead of at play like any other healthy pre-schooler. What sounded like the rattle of phlegm-filled lungs, Elazar’s feckless pediatrician wrote off as a throat-specific congestion. The prescription he wrote failed to deliver our son any relief.

When Elazar happened to be up and about, he began walking with a tilt, as if treading a floor turned at 45 degree angle. The corner of his mouth also began to droop. That was enough evidence for the ER attending physician at St. Joseph’s to order a cat scan and rule out any brain-afflicting malady.

We ferried Elazar in a wheelchair to the location of the Computerized Tomography machine and waited his turn to be strapped to the gurney that served his form into the hollow, turbine-shaped contraption. The noise churned out by the mechanism further stirred our already jangled nerves; the jolting uncertainty over the tests results.

The hospital staff directed us to a triage bed unit where Elazar reclined as we waited to hear about the CT scan’s findings. A physician entered the triage unit holding a clipboard. She was blonde and petite and could not hide the magnitude of misfortune she was tasked with delivering. Her body swayed briefly before informing us that the cat scan had revealed a dark mass in the base of our son’s skull.

I saw reflected in Elazar’s gaze the expression of horror my wife and I exchanged.

The hours that followed passed in a blur of paperwork, measured voices and ambulatory arrangements that would transport our son from St. Joseph’s to Los Angeles Children’s Hospital. There he would endure weeks, then months of poking, prodding, eventual intubation, exploratory neurosurgery and a tracheostomy. The cancer’s aggressive course in Elazar’s brain stem made autonomous breathing doubtful, so he was attached to vent over the next nine months.

Every night for the first three weeks I visited Elazar in the ICU, I would then drive home weeping, begging Providence to spare our son’s life. As I look back at those turbulent months, I cannot fathom how my wife and I endured. As for myself, I’ll reiterate the self-assured, tragedy-free mindset I had lived for most of my years. Such things like cancer or having to bury your child only happened to other people.

I learned the staggering lesson that I was never immune from such a destiny.

