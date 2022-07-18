By Jay Stange
Parents are caught in a vicious cycle they did not choose when it’s too dangerous or too far for their kids to walk home from school or to soccer practice in suburban North America, so they add one more car to the traffic on the streets to pick them up.
It’s not their fault. Suburbia is car dependent, which means it’s almost impossible to get anywhere safely and easily without a car.
Jason Slaughter of Not Just Bikes thinks the suburbs are socially isolating and “soul crushingly” boring, but when he talks with friends who live there, they always tell him the same thing: It’s a good place to raise a family.
And in many ways that is true. In the suburbs there are better-funded schools, less crime, usually better air quality, cooler summer temperatures, etc.
The suburbs are a great place for “sheltering toddlers,” but as soon as they reach school age, they are trapped until they are old enough to drive, Slaughter argues in his latest video, “Why We Won’t Raise Our Kids in Suburbia.”
This post was previously published on Strong Towns with a Creative Commons License.
