Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / ‘We Won’t Raise Our Kids in Suburbia’

‘We Won’t Raise Our Kids in Suburbia’

Suburbia is car dependent, which means it’s almost impossible to get anywhere safely and easily without a car.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Jay Stange

Parents are caught in a vicious cycle they did not choose when it’s too dangerous or too far for their kids to walk home from school or to soccer practice in suburban North America, so they add one more car to the traffic on the streets to pick them up.

It’s not their fault. Suburbia is car dependent, which means it’s almost impossible to get anywhere safely and easily without a car.

Jason Slaughter of Not Just Bikes thinks the suburbs are socially isolating and “soul crushingly” boring, but when he talks with friends who live there, they always tell him the same thing: It’s a good place to raise a family.

And in many ways that is true. In the suburbs there are better-funded schools, less crime, usually better air quality, cooler summer temperatures, etc.

The suburbs are a great place for “sheltering toddlers,” but as soon as they reach school age, they are trapped until they are old enough to drive, Slaughter argues in his latest video,Why We Won’t Raise Our Kids in Suburbia.

This post was previously published on Strong Towns with a Creative Commons License.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Strong Towns

Strong Towns supports thousands of people across the United States and Canada who are advocating for a radically new way of thinking about the way we build our world. We do this in four key ways: Strong Towns Media, Strong Towns Academy, Strong Towns Action Lab and Strong Towns Events.

Strong Towns Media is the core of our organization. We believe that in order to have a lasting impact on our culture, we must educate, excite, and inspire citizens of all backgrounds to get involved in the conversation about how we build our world, and advocate for a Strong Towns approach. That’s why we devote most of our resources as an organization to producing high-quality content (including articles, podcasts, and video) that asks hard questions about how we build today, and shines a spotlight on a better way that we must take up tomorrow.

Visit Strong Towns at StrongTowns.org

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x