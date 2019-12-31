We’d Better Be Ready to Rethink the Meaning of Work, Because Things Are Changing Fast

One of the topics I explore in my new book, “Viviendo en el futuro” (“Living in the future”, hopefully soon to be published in English) is the rapidly changing nature of work: within a few years so many jobs we have become used to over the last century will disappear as we automate more and more tasks.

Take supermarket cashiers: soon, they will soon join the ranks of workers no longer needed on assembly lines such as the one above from a 1913 Ford plant, the prototype of dehumanizing and alienating work requiring a person to repeat the same operation hour after hour. Most such manufacturing processes have now been replaced by robots, even in countries like China — once a paradigm of low unit labor costs — for a very simple reason: higher productivity and fewer errors.

Automation has not always been linear or straightforward and has frequently encountered problems, but once we began down this path, there was no turning back: the process may have begun with low-skilled tasks, but anything that falls into the category of dull, dirty, dangerous and dear, along with a growing number of other jobs, are being replaced with machines. Protecting jobs at all costs so keep unemployment down may sound attractive to many politicians, but makes no sense, and simply results in so-called bullshit jobs. As automation spreads, the new jobs being created are no longer an indicator of well-being: we are moving toward societies where fewer people will be needed to provide the products and services we need. The number of people in employment is no longer the correct metric by which to measure an economy. This is a problem that must be solved.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Protecting jobs at the expense of delaying the adoption of certain technologies is a losing game. As that famous IBM advertisement pointed out decades ago, seeing technology as a threat holds back progress. Politicians obsessed with creating jobs are worrying about the wrong metrics.

The real question we have to address is what we are all going to do in a society where work is no longer a necessity, because fewer people with more technology can generate everything we need. If we want to prevent growing numbers of us from falling into poverty, with the social pressures this will likely lead to, while at the same time fulfilling our collective potential, then we will have to accept providing unconditional basic income, allowing more of us the opportunity to think about what kind of work we want to do, whether it’s providing a paid service or volunteering.

Depoliticizing the discussion is essential. Critics say unconditional basic income is simply paying people off, as well as a way of reducing the role and responsibility of the state. But the evidence in countless trials around the world show that meeting people’s basic needs leads to positive outcomes. Obviously, there are problems to be solved, issues to be addressed, such as the likely magnet effect on immigration to countries that implement such policies. But these are issues that can be overcome. Technology is improving our lives and can improve them further: we have to embrace it and use its potential. .

In the future, we will think about work in a very different way: it will no longer be an activity we must engage in to avoid starving to death. Our children and grandchildren will be amazed at the tasks we once required other humans to carry out. How far are we away from that future? That depends on how far we are able, as a society, to think about the what work really means.

—

This post was previously published on Enrique Dans and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Ford assembly line (1913) — Public Domain