Welcome Back… to Another Winter of Living/Working at Home/Indoors. My First Essential Purchase for the New Year: Room Humidifiers

Friends,

Welcome back. Here we go again. Winter. Living/working from home. Not going out much. Not seeing many people.

As we start year 3, we’re smarter. We take vitamins and supplements and check our pulse. We mask everywhere. (In a story I’m not writing, a character says, “I even mask during sex!”) We walk. (The Times: The sweet spot for longevity is 7,000 steps a day. To make sure I can do that easily in winter, I added to my collection of Allbirds — I bought a pair of Wool Runner Mizzies, which have better treads than snow tires).

The final frontier: no nasal dryness, healthy lungs, better sleep when I’m enduring house arrest in a closed space. A heated closed space. A heated closed space that’s dry as the desert.

I gave myself two useful gifts to solve that problem. A humidifier for the bedroom. A larger humidifier for the living room.

There are many to choose from but choosing was a non-event for me. Last year I pressed you to acquire the LEVOIT Air Purifier.

Many of you did. Some sent testimonials — they’re at the bottom of my review. (And now you’re going to buy a replacement filter, aren’t you?)

LEVOIT makes humidifiers? Sold!

The smaller LEVOIT humidifier for bedrooms is streamlined. It holds 4 liters, which is about a gallon of water; at a low setting, that’s almost 40 hours of mist in a room as big as 375 square feet. When empty, it turns itself off. You can direct the dual 360-degree rotating nozzle and select your preferred mist level using a one touch control. You can add essential oils to an aroma tray. It’s quiet enough for a baby’s room. You can turn off the display light. Cost: $40. [To buy the LEVOIT bedroom humidifier from Amazon, click here.]

The larger LEVOIT humidifier holds 1.5 gallons, good for 60 hours. It will mist a room of 505 square feet. Automatic shut-off when empty. Adjustable humidity level. Essential oil diffuser. Night light. Timer. Not stealth, but very quiet. Cost $80. [To buy the larger LEVOIT humidifier from Amazon, click here.]

If you read the Times, you may have seen the Wirecutter piece about cleaning your humidifier. Caution: Almost all of it doesn’t apply to the LEVOIT humidifiers. There’s no need to insert a cleaner or change a filter. (Amazon review on one of these products: Finally — someone bottled that fresh wet dog smell.”) Suggestion: follow the manufacturer’s instructions — you’ll be fine.

Here's to our health, now and… whenever.

Here’s to our health, now and… whenever.

—

—

