We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Welcome to the Summer of Black Liberation

Welcome to the Summer of Black Liberation

We are mobilizing local organizers and community leaders to fight for electoral justice and build Black political power.

by

 

This summer, the Movement for Black Lives is training and developing nearly 200 organizers in cities like Dallas, Detroit, and Miami. We are mobilizing local organizers and community leaders to fight for electoral justice and build Black political power.

In 1964, Freedom Summer focused on fighting Black voter suppression in Mississippi, the epicenter of rampant racist attempts to stop Black people from voting — but the ripple effects stretched far beyond the Mississippi Delta.

In 2020, we will honor our rich legacy of Black power-building through organizing and political education to push back against sustained anti-Black violence amid a pandemic disproportionately claiming Black lives. We will work to shift massive spending on police that do not keep us safe and reinvest it in a shared vision of community safety that actually works.

Take Part in Our Summer of Black Freedom

  • Learn about Freedom Summer organizing and support local mutual aid here
  • Share our posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using the hashtags #FreedomSummer2020 and #BlackAugust.
  • Text DEFEND TO 90975 to receive our calls to action.

Freedom Summer 2020 continues the fight for our dream and leverages our power to keep the momentum for change going into the November elections and til’ we are all free.

***

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com

About Karissa Lewis

Karissa Lewis, National Field Director
The Movement For Black Lives

