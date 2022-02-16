Welfare Dependence — The Racist Zombie Lie That Never Dies

Sometimes it feels like that movie “Groundhog Day” — the same shit keeps happening over and over, and you keep wondering, will things ever change?

In this case, I’m talking about the never-ending tendency for white folks, in particular, to decide that the real problem facing Black people in America isn’t racism or a lack of opportunity — it’s welfare dependence.

If they would just commit to hard work and get off the dole, these folks say, they could make it in America. In other words, it’s their own fault or the fault of the liberals who “enslaved them all over again” with handouts.

This has been the default position for white conservatives for literally a half-century. And even though the social safety net has been largely eviscerated in the past two decades, especially cash assistance — what most think of when they think of welfare — they just keep saying it.

These ideas keep coming back, just like zombies, no matter how many times you thought you’d killed them.

Last night, for instance, I received an e-mail from someone who claimed to really like my work (sure) but who wanted to tell me (as if I had never heard this before) that many of the problems facing Black people were self-inflicted.

And featuring prominently in her utterly un-sourced, un-footnoted, un-hyperlinked cacophony of nonsense was…welfare dependence.

Sigh. Here we go, I thought to myself.

I have responded to this before, of course. I’ve done it in previous essays and several books, notably Dear White America, Colorblind, and Under the Affluence.

And although I won’t revisit here all of what I said in those volumes, I figured that I could take a few minutes to dig up the latest information and provide just this once, yet more proof that welfare-bashers don’t know what the hell they’re talking about.

“Welfare” is basically not even a thing y’all

First, let’s be clear: When people complain about welfare and welfare recipients, they are usually talking about cash benefits. Thus the references you’ll hear to “handouts” or people “getting checks” while sitting around watching TV and eating bonbons.

This is important to note because cash “welfare” is virtually non-fucking-existent at this point.

Yes, you heard me. Cash welfare, or “getting checks,” is basically not a thing.

Do you even Google, bro?

Ever since the 1996 welfare reform law was passed, the cash program known as TANF (Temporary Assistance to Needy Families), formerly AFDC (Aid to Families With Dependent Children), has been slashed to the bone.

As of 2020, there were only about 2 million people in the entire United States receiving TANF benefits.

That’s 2 million of any race or ethnicity, out of 330 million people and 37 million people in poverty.

So, follow along, please.

This means 0.6 percent of all Americans receive “welfare,” and only 5 percent of poor people do.

Y’all still with me? Good, because now I’m coming for the biggest zombie lie of all

Welfare is not the norm for Black people — and if you think it is, it’s because you’re a racist

Now, let’s look at race because, as Martin Gilens noted in his book Why Americans Hate Welfare, opposition to so-called welfare programs is entirely bound up with the racialization of these efforts and the notion that such benefits are the norm for Black people in particular.

Our racialized hostilities and resentments, which have been fed by generations of politicians scapegoating Black and brown folks to feed white fear, drive opposition to safety-net efforts, and have for at least 50 years.

Do Black folks receive such benefits disproportionately relative to their population numbers? Well, of course. Safety net programs are means-tested, meaning eligibility is determined by income. So because Black folks are disproportionately poor and low-income, they disproportionately qualify for benefits.

But it’s not something you want to qualify for — it’s not like a lottery ticket, for fuck’s sake.

Lamenting Black folks getting disproportionate goodies for being disproportionately poor is like whining about sick people using up all the hospital beds. Damn them! Where’s the ICU for healthy people?

It’s like calling up Habitat for Humanity and screaming about how they never build mansions for the rich.

Shut up. Just shut. The fuck. Up.

Oh, and it’s not like the benefits, disproportionate or not, are significant.

The average monthly benefit for TANF is $500 per family, which was an increase from most years due to a COVID-related bump. Before that temporary jump in assistance, average benefits were less than $450 monthly per family.

Given that the typical family receiving benefits is a mother and two kids, this comes out to about $5 a day, on average, per person, for TANF beneficiary households.

So, yeah, good times.

As for race, here’s the reality.

Not what Ben Shapiro told you. Or your ignorant uncle on Facebook. Facts.

When you look at all TANF recipients — three-fourths of whom are children, by the way, not able-bodied adults who should just “get a job” — you find that of the roughly 2 million beneficiaries, about 585,000 are Black — about 29 percent of the total.

According to Census data, there are 41 million Black folks in the United States. This means…wait for it…

Only 1.4 percent of all Black people in this country receive so-called welfare.

Read that shit again.

Commit it to memory. Tattoo it on your forehead.

Oh, but it gets even better (or worse, for racists committed to their zombie lie).

The number and percentage of Black adults on welfare are both ridiculously low

When most people complain about welfare recipients, they aren’t talking about the kids so much as the adults. I mean, most people realize kids aren’t to blame for their parents, even if those parents really were the lazy asses of right-wing fever dreams.

So, to get a real sense of the possible extent of welfare “abuse,” we would need to limit our analysis to adult welfare recipients — those adults who get benefits for themselves, in addition to help for their children.

Not all TANF households receive an adult portion of benefits — about half do not, in fact — so here’s what happens when we make the adjustment.

Nationally, there are only 447,000 adults receiving cash welfare benefits. That is adults of all races, by the way.

Of these, about 31 percent are Black.

This means that only around 138,000 Black adults in the entire United States are current recipients of so-called government handouts or welfare checks.

Meanwhile, there are 31 million Black adults in the country.

So here we go again with the most basic, you-could-have-done-this-calculation-but-were-too-racist-to-do-it math ever:

This means a whopping 0.44 percent of Black adults in America are “on welfare.” That’s 4.4 tenths of one percent.

What does that mean in practical terms?

So, I live in Nashville, where the Tennessee Titans play football in Nissan Stadium. The stadium seats around 69,000 people. If you filled Nissan Stadium with randomly selected Black adults from around the country, this means that only about 300 of them would be people currently receiving so-called welfare.

Now, imagine I’d posed that stadium equation as a question.

Imagine I had asked how many Black adults in that scenario would have been welfare recipients and said, “By the way, if you get this wrong, even by a factor of 10, I get to shoot you in the head.” What do you suspect would have happened?

I’ll tell you what — I would have wiped out more than 90 percent of all white people in an instant.

Not that I would want to do that, of course.

I just want y’all to learn how to look shit up.

Is that too much to ask?

This post was previously published on Tim Wise's blog.

Photo credit: iStock