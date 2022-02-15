We’re All Citizens of Planet Earth, and Omicron Proved It

Shutting borders doesn’t stop the variants of the coronavirus. The World Health Organization, WHO, says it’s likely Omicron was circulating around the globe before an astute doctor, Angelique Coetzee, chairwoman of the South African Medical Association,discovered it in people in South Africa.

Granted it likely got a foothold there because South Africa has only a 25% vaccination rate. However, since she sounded the alarm in November 2021, the virus variant has now been found in 38 countries. The majority of those were not people who had been to South Africa.

What does this mean? It means the virus variants don’t care about borders. The virus and its variants are opportunistic, looking for hosts wherever they can be found. Where are hosts found? Everywhere humans exist on the planet.

Dr. Coetzee found that Omicron presents with different symptoms, inlcuding fatigue, body aches and pains, and mild headaches. The less severe the symptoms, the more difficult it will be to track or isolate within borders.

People with moderate symptoms, or symptoms different from the original virus may not seek treatment or testing. If indeed the Omicron and other variants follow a known pattern and become more transmissible while less likely to cause serious illness or death, we may not be able to track the spread of the illness as easily as we do Alpha and Delta.

While more complicated than that, this is how viruses survive. They are living organisms attempting to multiply by latching onto the cells of hosts. And the hosts are humans. If every human they latch onto dies, the virus dies. Viruses, if they had the capacity to create a plan of attack, would infect as many humans as possible while not killing them.

That makes the virus an entity who attacks the entirety of the human race, or as many of us as they can. Therefore, the virus itself is our common enemy.

While viruses don’t have the capacity to plan their campaign of attack, we do. We are capable of developing defensive weapons against the viral attacks, and have in the form of vaccines. We can develop offensive weapons against the virus itself, as we are doing. Yes, the virus will continue to mutate as long as there are humans to infect, but we can continue to develop weapons to take on the variants.

This is the rational approach to defending against a mutual enemy. Obviously, not all humans are rational.

What would the anti-vaxxers do if Alpha, Delta, and Omicron variants were invaders from outer space? Some researchers have actually theorized this very scenario. I’ve written humorously about that in the link below.

I am, however, asking a serious question.

How would the people of earth, “astronauts on Spaceship Earth” as the great inventor R. Buckminster Fuller calls us, react if we were invaded from space by a life form determined to multiply on our planet by infecting as many humans as possible? Would some of us still argue about a vaccine that keeps the invaders away, or at the least makes the attackers ineffective? Or masks that barspassage of the invaders into our lungs and our cells, turning us into walking, coughing, invading virus transportation machines?

The closest the world has come to a unified action was WWII. Even then, we were sharply divided into Allied and Axis powers, one group fighting against another among humans.

This time, the war is between us and a virus determined to infect as many humans as possible, and maybe even all of us as the virus mutates. Sounds like the perfect alien invasion screenplay.

Only, this isn’t fiction, folks. This is real.

This post was previously published on New Choices.

