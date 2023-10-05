‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’: A Targeted Ohio LGBTQ+ Center Fights Back Against Racist, Anti-Lgbtq+ Violence

By H.L. COMERIATO (THEY/THEM), Investigate Midwest

On the morning of July 1, 2021, 30-year-old Michael Freshwater paced on the sidewalk outside Colors+ Youth Center in Fairview Park, Ohio.

Minutes later, according to footage from a nearby security camera, Freshwater painted racist slurs across the building’s floor-to-ceiling windows. After several minutes, he picked up a brick, using it to smash a window just out of frame.

Four months later, a judge sentenced Freshwater to one year in prison for felony vandalism and ethnic intimidation.

Colors+ founder and staff member Kameron — who requested The Buckeye Flame omit their last name for security reasons — said the incident marked the arrival of a national surge in anti-LGBTQ+ violence that the center had long feared would land at their doorstep.

Since then, ongoing threats of racist and anti-LGBTQ+ violence and intimidation have changed the way the organization operates, requiring full-time security precautions and in-person guards during special events and weekly programming.

But Colors+ staff want LGBTQ+ youth to know they have no plans to back down: “Our youth need as much support as we can give them,” Kameron said. “We’re not going anywhere.”

The new normal

Six months after Freshwater’s sentencing, Kameron and Colors+ staff began planning the organization’s annual fundraising event.

The fundraiser was set to include two guest speakers: LGBTQ+ activist and legislative researcher Erin Reed, and her fiance, Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr. The high-profile transgender couple appeared without a public announcement due to safety concerns.

The family-friendly event — which also featured drag-queen-owned macaroni food truck Maybe Cheese Born with It and a drag storytime hour hosted by Cleveland-based drag performers Veranda L’Ni, Sassy Sascha and Rhett Corvette — garnered outrage in online conservative and white supremacist spaces.

In the leadup to the event, sponsors contacted Colors+ staff to let them know that the neo-Nazi, white nationalist group “Blood Tribe” had contacted sponsors directly about their involvement in the event.

Anti-LGBTQ+ violence has “a huge connection to white supremacy, and it’s not surprising,” Kameron said. “That’s why we want to be very clear with our message: Even though the leaders of our organization are white, we are not going to stand for that — and we are not going to let our youth feel less-than. We are going to lift them up and get them those equitable resources.”

“With the rhetoric across Ohio being pretty anti-minority and anti-LGBTQ+, the most important thing is that our families and our youth are safe, mentally and physically,” Kameron added. “That’s certainly become more challenging when there are folks seeking out our youth in a way that’s violent and hateful.”

Ultimately, Colors+ received about $16,000 in an emergency donation drive — earmarked not only for increased security at the annual fundraising event, but also for ongoing safety support services and in-person security guards during weekly programming.

“Looking for ways to keep people safe, we wanted a security firm that was affirming of LGBTQ+ people and a racial minorities,” Kameron said. “We don’t want to be over-policing, because that’s not safe for everyone either.”

The event took place without incident, and the organization opted to work with LoRoo Security & Technology and Prime Security Management moving forward.

Navigating harassment and intimidation

Just weeks later, Colors+ staff faced a new type of security challenge: a targeted harassment campaign sparked by far-right and white supremacist media outlets.

Colors+ Youth Center hosts drag tutorials as part of its monthly family programming, where youth explore the art of drag performance, including makeup and costume design along with performance elements like choreography and lip-syncing.

The program operates using grant money from Cuyahoga County Arts & Culture, a regional, publicly funded arts and culture organization. In late July, far-right, white supremacist media outlet Brietbart published a story detailing the program’s funding source.

The story set off a flurry of similar articles in other Christian nationalist and white supremacist publications, garnering national attention in politically conservative, far-right and neo-Nazi circles.

Then, on September 9, dozens of members of white nationalist group the Proud Boys appeared outside Colors+ Youth Center during a weekly playgroup and drag story hour designed specifically for trans and gender non-conforming youth under 11. The Southern Poverty Law Center classifies the Proud Boys as a nationally designated hate group.

“Our security was on site and made sure everyone was safe,” Kameron said. “But it’s still not okay. It’s not okay that they had to see that, especially some of the parents and youth who are most vulnerable. They were deeply affected.”

‘Young people need safe space’

Above all else, Kameron said staff and Colors+ Youth Center are committed to caring for LGBTQ+ youth and their support systems, no matter the cost.

Everyone is welcome to participate in Colors+ programming, which is always accessible and free of charge to participants and their support systems.

“All of our programs are things that were requested by the young people we serve,” Kameron said. “We listened to what they needed from us, and then we worked backward.”

At every single programming event hosted by Colors+, a mental health professional is physically present and free to access for anyone who may need professional support.

“We are a space welcoming of all youth,” Kameron said. “Young people need safe spaces where they can actually thrive as who they are, not just survive.”

“I want youth to know that our programs are going to remain constant,” she added. “And that we’ve sent a very clear messages back that we are not going anywhere.” 🔥

Photo credit: Attendees enter Colors+ Youth Center’s annual fundraising event. (Photo by H.L. Comeriato)