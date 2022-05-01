We’re Speaking Out Against Dangerous Bills on Alabama Gov. Ivey’s Desk [Video]

We joined Alabama lawmakers, medical providers, religious leaders, and parents to speak out against the dangers of Senate Bill 184 and House Bill 322 and call on Gov. Ivey vetoes the legislation when they reach her desk.

SB 184 would be the first bill to impose felony criminal penalties on medical professionals who offer evidence-based, age-appropriate, gender-affirming treatment to young people

H.B. 322, Which Passed The Senate In Final Hours Of Session, Bans K-12 Students From Using Bathrooms and School Facilities Consistent With Gender Identity, and Would Enact “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” Provisions Similar to Recent Florida Law

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

thank you all for joining us today as matthew said my name is carmarian d anderson hyphen harvey

0:07

my pronouns are she her and hers and i do serve as the alabama state director for the human rights campaign

0:13

alongside me is during today’s press call will be katherine oakley she’s human rights

0:19

campaign state legislative director and senior council representative neil rafferty who serves

0:26

as house district 54 in the alabama state legislature dr marissa ledinsky um uab pediatric

0:34

she’s the gender team care excuse me team co-lead physician jeff walker who is an amazing father to

0:42

an amazing transgender youth in alabama reverend julie conradi who is the

0:48

minister of the unitarian universal church of birmingham and shannon minter

0:53

who is with the national center for lesbian rights legal director we’re here today because in the final

1:02

hour of the legislative session as you most um are aware alabama

1:08

anti-lgbtq plus elected officials decided to use

1:14

precious momentary minutes to rush legislative attacks on our most vulnerable

1:19

transgender youth and pass not one but yesterday two

1:24

discriminatory and dangerous bills we are here today to demand governor ivy

1:31

to veto these harmful legislation immediately for months the people that are here and

1:37

that are absent have had to sit through hearings after hearings and listen at our anti-lgbtq

1:46

plus elected officials attack them their families our transgender youth and our

1:52

communities make no mistake about it by signing senate bill 184 and house bill

1:59

322 governor ivy and the legislators in the state house are liable for the harm

2:06

they caused to transgender people well-being caused by being subject to repeated legislative attacks on their

2:13

dignity and humanity denying the necessary care needed

2:18

and the ability to use a proper bathroom is wrong these vulnerable children are being

2:25

attacked by our anti-lgbtq plus elected officials to

2:30

score political points already more than 2500 parents from all

2:36

50 u.s states in washington d.c issued an open letter organized by the

2:41

human rights campaign condemning the the length of anti-transgender

2:48

legislation that we have seen moving in legislation across the country

2:54

hundreds of businesses like apple and amazon are among those here in

2:59

alabama that have signed a letter opposing legislation like this

3:05

these those businesses and the people gathered here today know these bills do

3:10

not fulfill the proposed goals of making our state safer in fact

3:16

they do the exact opposite they align alabama with states like texas and florida in attacking

3:23

transgender kids and worsening their emotional distress which in addition to

3:28

harming transgender youth and their families drive businesses tourism and

3:34

alabamians out of the state all together those gathered here today will share

3:40

more the personal impact these bills have on their lives and the lives of the

3:45

well-being of our alabamian youth we will leave time at the end of the

3:51

press to ask questions after the round table discussion we’re having today i’m now going to turn it over to my

3:57

colleague catherine oakley to introduce themselves hello my name is catherine oakley i use

4:04

she her pronouns and i am the state legislative director and senior counsel at the human rights campaign

4:11

yesterday in one breathtakingly cruel and cowardly day

4:16

the alabama legislature passed the single most anti-transgender

4:21

legislative package in history borrowing and combining discriminatory

4:28

ideas from some of the state’s most notorious for anti-transgender discrimination including texas florida

4:35

north carolina tennessee and arkansas on the final day of legislative session

4:41

alabama passed a package that amounts to the greatest hits of anti-transgender

4:46

legislation it includes a prohibition on transgender youth using school restrooms

4:52

consistent with their gender identity as did tennessee last year and as did north carolina’s infamous hb2

4:59

a provision forcing educators to out lgbtq youth against their will

5:05

a florida-like don’t say gay or trans provision amended at the last minute

5:10

that forbids teachers from acknowledging the existence of lgbtq people in grades

5:16

k through five and historically the first ever

5:21

legislation imposing criminal penalties on providers of age appropriate

5:28

medically necessary gender affirming care for transgender youth

5:34

note that arkansas’s 2021 law which was enjoined in federal court did not carry

5:39

criminal penalties note that texas governor’s executive action earlier this year which was also

5:44

enjoined in federal court in state court was not legislation

5:49

there is no way to look at the package passed by the alabama legislature

5:54

yesterday and failed to notice that these are not serious policy proposals

6:01

between the four different pieces i mentioned there isn’t one that is addressing an actual problem

6:08

rather they are all every one of them motivated by fear misunderstanding and

6:15

moral disapproval of transgender people particularly transgender youth

6:20

that is they’re motivated by discrimination unfortunately alabama is one of 32

6:27

states this year to have introduced more than 140 pieces of legislation that specifically target transgender people

6:35

nearly all of those bills specifically targeting transgender youth the last three years have been

6:42

relentless with historic levels of anti-transgender legislation introduced

6:47

in 2020 79 anti-transgender bills were filed a then record in 2021 that number

6:54

leaped to 150. this year we are on pace to exceed that

7:00

record with particular emphasis on bills preventing transgender youth from playing sports

7:05

preventing transgender youth from accessing age-appropriate medically necessary gender affirming care

7:11

and bills preventing transgender youth from using the restroom consistent with our gender identity

7:16

we’ve also seen a proliferation of legislation copying the don’t say gay or trans legislation that recently passed

7:22

in florida with at least 16 bills introduced so far in 10 states these attacks on transgender use are

7:29

cruel unnecessary and wholly political they cater to the radical right fringe

7:36

of republican primary voters and that political grandstanding comes with real

7:41

costs it comes with real costs to transgender youth it comes with real costs to taxpayers

7:49

who are forced to defend these discriminatory laws in the courts and it will come at a real political cost to

7:54

politicians like governor desantis governor abbott and yes governor ivey

8:00

whose craven shameful motivations for advancing this harmful legislation are finally coming to light

8:06

americans do not support anti-lgbtq discrimination and will reject this rhetoric at the ballot box

8:14

with that it is my pleasure to introduce you to a powerful advocate for transgender youth in alabama dr ledinsky

8:22

dr ladinski over to you

8:28

thank you it’s an honor to be here marissa i’m marissa ludinski i use she her pronouns i am a faculty attending

8:36

pediatrician here within uab the department of pediatrics university of alabama birmingham

8:42

and i co-lead proudly our multi-disciplinary

8:48

gender care team this team is one of about 45 within the

8:53

united states and canada in pediatric academic centers all over the country

8:58

where we on a subspecialty level integrate all of the providers that are

9:04

needed to enhance the standard of care evidence-based medicine that’s been a

9:09

part of our profession since 2006 uh yesterday

9:16

yesterday in alabama was a day that we all dreaded we all expected it we feared

9:23

it and i think most of us are still numb with disbelief that we’re actually

9:28

walking in it alabama has a stained history of interlacing legislative disdain with

9:34

folks that lawmakers see outside their lenses of lived experience

9:40

yet alabamians are absolutely better than this this state is my home i’ve adopted it

9:47

and it adopted me and i’m not leaving it and nor should

9:52

the 450 500 youth whose amazing lives we’ve touched in the last last six years

9:58

since we’ve been here the state continues to be home to thousands of brilliant creative gender

10:03

diverse youth and their families people who were never bothering anybody

10:08

until all of us were thrust into the center of a national wave of political wedge legislation

10:16

vilifying youth this time who can’t fight back at a ballot box that is not just bullying it’s frankly

10:22

pedantic my youth and their families those gender diverse youth who i already

10:28

know but most importantly those i haven’t met yet know that

10:34

terrible laws do not endure should governor ivey sign this horrific

10:40

piece of legislation into law you let us do the heavy lifting to see it overturned

10:46

i need all of you to stay strong to keep being you and to know that we’ve got

10:52

huge arms around you i’m sad that in this current administration when

10:59

the departments of health and human services and justice have stated

11:04

hey states this wedge bill is in violation of a number of federal statutes and we are

11:11

going to sanction you to the limits that the federal government allows

11:16

i’m scared i’m sad and i’m embarrassed that my state may about to become the

11:21

litmus test for what could happen with standard of care medicine

11:28

and my amazing patients caught in the center so

11:33

let’s stay strong let’s work together and continue being the change that needs to happen

11:39

and with that it gives me a great amount of pleasure and honor to introduce jeff

11:44

walker jeff is one of a large number of our amazing patients

11:50

his daughter isn’t just an amazing young lady but is a leader in her own right at nearly 15

11:59

years old happy birthday to her also all right jeff take it away hey thank you uh my name is jeff walker

12:07

i am he him his and i am the proud father of harley walker who couldn’t be here with us uh

12:14

this morning because she’s in ninth grade and uh is required to go to school um i will say yesterday

12:21

you know from my perspective what i witnessed um with the last minute

12:26

bring of these bills to the floor for vote

12:31

i i watched just in shock and disbelief

12:37

at and continued disbelief of the the falsehoods that were being spoken these bills

12:44

uh and during the debates you know things that were being mentioned

12:49

as though they were true and and happening here in alabama and as we’ve worked with dr oludinski and we’ve

12:55

worked with the gender clinic there in birmingham i can i can tell you with utmost

13:01

certainty those are untruths these things do not happen

13:06

and the way that this care is represented in these laws is is absolutely false

13:14

um i i was i was shocked at the cowardice that was being presented uh in the in

13:22

the house and senate uh with these these different laws i was encouraged by

13:28

representative rafferty and his standing up to the bullies yesterday

13:34

sir you have my utmost respect and i appreciate you but i hated to see the way

13:40

[Music] i understand the political process but the way it was manipulated yesterday to

13:47

force these very quick votes and to stop the debates that were ongoing in both

13:53

the house and center both yesterday morning and yesterday evening

13:58

and and i’ll stop there because i do have something from harley she wanted to share

14:04

so harley’s statement to all of you when i got home from school today

14:10

my parents both told me there’s bad news both pieces of legislation that were

14:15

pending here in alabama have passed at first i was shocked because i really thought the health care

14:22

bill would not pass she had so many instant thoughts am i going to have to move

14:28

what will this mean to me what does this mean with my ability to go to the bathroom

14:34

how will i continue to get the care i’ve been getting for almost five years after a few minutes we pulled up the

14:40

house debate of the senate bill to talk about the amendment i was so frustrated listening to the comments that were

14:46

being made and the way trans people were being dehumanized

14:52

the uneducated way that trans people were being discussed

14:57

made me so upset last night as she went to bed

15:03

my daughter shared with me that she worries about the future and the future of our family in this

15:08

state and what it’s going to mean for her

15:13

for her friends that are trans and for our family and whether or not

15:19

we’ll be able to continue to stay together as we have to pursue care

15:25

for her and while our other kids have to maintain their lives here in the state of alabama

15:31

y’all please i’m sorry i uh i appreciate your time this afternoon and i thank you all so much

15:38

for your support

15:48

jeff thank you so much for sharing from your heart about what your family is going through right now

15:54

i’m reverend julie conradi the settled minister of the unitarian universalist church of birmingham my pronouns are she

16:01

or my name trans issues are faith issues

16:07

we have trans persons adults children and youth already in our faith

16:12

communities already hurt and in pain over this legislation

16:18

like you heard from jeff i had parents in my congregation who called me last night in tears

16:24

they just want their children to be alive and safe and this legislation puts both of those

16:30

things at great risk in many faith communities in my area

16:36

trans folks are welcomed fully and unequivocally into our faith communities

16:42

we support parents of trans youth and we will continue to do so as we all know

16:47

that supportive communities surrounding youth going through any difficult time is life-saving and life-preserving

16:56

faith communities invoke the spirit of life in all of us by affirming the inherent worth and dignity of all people

17:05

my church as well as many other churches in alabama will continue to be a safe place for

17:12

people who are exploring or affirming a gender identity different from the one

17:17

assigned to them at birth no legislation will change our beliefs

17:23

in the beauty and worth of trans folks nor those of other affirming houses of

17:28

worship and we will continue to speak out against bills that allow government oversight in how we peacefully live and

17:36

identify we will also continue to educate our congregations and children on issues

17:43

related to gender identity gender expression and sexual orientation

17:48

as education does not provide more choices but rather comprehensive sex education

17:56

names and affirms what individuals already know to be true within

18:02

themselves our national sex education curriculum is science-based and empowers youth to make

18:09

healthy and safe sexual decisions and delays unsafe sexual behavior by

18:15

providing youth with the tools they need to make responsible decisions our curriculum affirms that there are

18:23

many different types of gender identity and gender expression and that the only

18:28

people who should be involved in issues of gender identity and expression are

18:33

those of the individual and their doctor and in the case of youth supportive parents

18:39

i hope governor ivy will be inspired by utah republican governor spencer cox and

18:45

his recent veto where he said about trans youth rarely has so much fear and anger been

18:52

directed at so few i don’t understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do

18:59

but i want them to live governor ivy we want our trans youth to

19:04

live and this legislation puts that at risk please for those of you hearing this contact

19:12

governor ivey and encourage her to affirm that all of alabama’s children

19:17

deserve to be loved for who they are and who they will become

19:22

you trans youth of alabama you are alabama’s future and we all want

19:28

you to be a part of it i now invite shannon mentor to speak

19:37

thanks everyone it’s such an honor to to be here with mr walker and dr lodinsky

19:42

and reverend conrady and others i’m shannon mintzer you see him pronouns i’m

19:47

the legal director of the national center for lesbian rights i want to address the medical

19:53

medical care ban so i’m here on behalf of nclr hrc

19:59

southern poverty law center and lgbtq advocates and defenders to make very

20:04

clear that if this dangerous bill is signed into law we will file a federal court

20:10

challenge seeking an immediate injunction to protect children and families from the

20:15

severe harms that any enforcement of this law will cause when 30 years of

20:21

working on behalf of lgbtq people and families this is the most harmful legislation i

20:28

have ever seen proposed much less enacted parents want what is best for their

20:34

children they are by far in the best position to understand and meet their own children’s

20:41

needs this law seeks to displace those loving parents with the strong arm of the state

20:48

we have just not seen this before never before in the entire history of our

20:53

country as a state government tried to literally criminalize parents or doctors

21:01

for providing children with beneficial necessary well-established medical care

21:08

that’s not only wrong it is unlawful if alabama does the unthinkable

21:15

puts this law into effect we will challenge it we will have the full

21:20

support of the united states department of justice and i’m confident that it will be

21:25

enjoined and we wanted to open things up now i think for for some q a

21:31

oh um actually i think we have one more speaker uh neil rafferty

21:42

um good afternoon everyone uh thank you to all the guests and to

21:49

every all the speakers thank you to hrc center for lesbian rights

21:54

and just thank you to everyone who’s here today

22:02

yesterday we saw an assault on our communities

22:09

um we saw an assault on freedom we saw an assault on

22:15

choice we saw an assault on children

22:21

and their families um

22:27

it’s a shameful shameful

22:32

day here in alabama because we should and we do deserve better

22:40

and that’s why we need to stand up make sure they know they will not erase

22:45

us make sure that they know that we’re not going anywhere

22:51

make sure they know that this is our home too

22:59

it is time no one can just sit back anymore

23:06

no one can be silent anymore it is now incumbent upon every single

23:12

one of us who care every single one of us who has a single

23:17

doubt in our head every single one of us

23:22

who has an ounce an iota of compassion for what these children and what you

23:28

just heard on this panel already it is time for us to

23:33

stand up organize call call write

23:39

do not stop do not let up and let them know that we will not be erased

23:46

that this is our home too and that we will fight back

23:53

thank you thank you so much representative neil

23:59

referee and thank you for the work that you let so graciously with power

24:06

to advocate you’re that co-conspirator and that elected official that has represented us

24:13

this is the third time we’ve seen these bills and we just greatly appreciate you and we support you um

24:19

just an amazing amazing leader let me hand it over to matthew who will

24:25

um open the floor up for q a um there’s a process i believe matthew that you want to be able to follow um and we’ll

24:31

be glad to answer any questions that you might have yep uh i just know that in the chat as

24:37

well but if folks have uh any questions just put your your name and outlet and we can call on you and go from there

24:44

and thanks again to all of our speakers

24:54

or if easier you could just unmute yourself

25:12

kim are you looking for the me button sorry i think you’re on mute if you’re talking we’re gonna mute you yes hi

25:18

sorry i’ve been having audio problems um thank you so much for doing this i think i’ve spoken with many of you in the last

25:24

several days um one point of clarification exactly how does the alabama law go

25:32

further than what we’ve seen in arkansas and texas is it the only one to put criminal penalties or such extreme

25:39

criminal penalties um can you tell me a little bit about why this is more strided and more severe

25:47

than what we’ve seen in the other state other two states yeah of course so the arkansas bill

25:53

which passed last year did not have criminal penalties attached that

25:58

made it unprofessional conduct to provide gender affirming care and you know i’d also note that even

26:06

just as recently as last year that bill passed over the veto of the governor of arkansas who signed seven

26:14

other anti-lgbtq pieces of legislation last year so this isn’t somebody who’s really

26:19

a hero to the lgbtq community right this is not a friend of the lgbtq community

26:25

but what the reason he gave for his veto was that he met with transgender youth

26:30

who were currently experiencing or currently receiving gender affirming care and that on the basis of his

26:37

conversation with them he came to realize how harmful it would be for their

26:43

care to go away and so he vetoed that bill knowing even so that the veto would be overridden which it was

26:49

within a matter of hours but yes that bill didn’t have criminal penalties attached

26:56

what happened in texas is a little bit different because that was actually not a law um similarly there was a

27:03

legislator there who had a piece a piece of legislation that was really radical

27:08

uh he’s an extremely far right uh radical legislator in texas and his bill

27:15

was not successful um texas did ultimately end up passing an anti-transgender sports bill last year

27:21

it took them the regular session and three special sessions to get that passed um and even in texas this

27:28

legislation was considered just really radical and was not advanced through the

27:33

legislative process and as a result the legislator was very frustrated to have had his bill not move

27:41

and so then asked the attorney general to opine as to whether or not

27:46

existing laws prohibiting child abuse in texas include the provision of gender

27:53

affirming care the attorney general issued frankly an

27:58

astonishing opinion that is contrary to both basic legal

28:04

principle and uh medicine uh and said that yes in fact uh he did

28:10

find that providing gender affirming care which is of course age appropriate medically necessary best practice care

28:17

uh was child abuse which is completely and totally out of left field there is

28:23

no precedent for it whatsoever this was absolutely a political decision with footnotes on it uh and masquerading

28:31

as uh as a legal opinion which it absolutely was was not the governor then um

28:37

adopted that and directed the department of family services to investigate uh families who were known to be

28:44

supporting their transgender youth with gender affirming care to investigate those families as if they had been

28:50

committing child abuse um there was actually an article published just yesterday that said that there have been

28:56

a tremendous number of social workers from the department of family services who’ve resigned rather than having to

29:01

comply with us because they know from their ethical and professional treatment our responsibility they’re they’re refusing

29:09

to treat gender affirming care as if it is child abuse when it is just so very patently not

29:15

um that was an executive action it was not legislation and i think that that

29:21

distinction is really important because while the enforcement of course is sort of within this criminal world because

29:28

child abuse is a crime um it also was so completely lawless it was completely

29:34

extraordinary to the uh to the legislative process not even

29:39

the texas legislature which of course folks will remember past sb-8 this year

29:44

so this is an extremely radical state legislature not even the texas state

29:50

legislature thought that this was a good idea and could get it done and so this had to be a completely

29:55

extraordinary process to be able to make this happen which is why it was so quickly challenged in texas court and uh

30:01

and has been enjoined so um i do think that it’s it’s really significant that

30:07

this is a legislative choice this is something that both chambers of the

30:12

alabama legislature have signed their names to and that the governor is on the precipice of signing her name to you and

30:19

that is a major distinction this is truly this is a a real law

30:24

that is putting felony penalties and we’re talking one to ten years of imprisonment attached to

30:33

providing medically necessary best practice age appropriate care it is so

30:39

beyond the pale in terms of how how outrageous it is and as i said in my remarks i also think

30:45

it’s important to keep that in mind that this was one of four things that happened yesterday and two bills

30:51

none of which are addressing real problems so you know this is i think the the shining

30:58

star of outrageousness of what happened yesterday as the medical care ban

31:03

and that was only one of four things they did um all of which are outrageous

31:08

all of which are based in discrimination none of which are addressing real problems and i’ll just if you’ll indulge me one

31:15

second longer to say that there was legislation that was um challenging

31:20

the idaho sports ban that was passed in 2020 and one of the things that the judge made a point of mentioning in his

31:28

decision in joining that case was looking at other legislation that had also been passed that same session and

31:34

saying this legislature has shown anti-transgender animus so you can put

31:40

forward arguments that you think are going to justify this that sound reasonable but it is clear that you came

31:47

to this issue with your mind made up what you wanted to do was hurt trans people and that’s what you did and i’m

31:53

not interested in these other justifications i’m paraphrasing obviously but that is that’s the jest

31:58

right thank you for that question

32:08

kim you want to go ahead with your second one i i apologize i don’t mean dog everyone’s time um

32:15

the um lawmaker who sponsored the house version of this bill wes allen told

32:20

reporters last night we had asked him if he had met with opponents he said he met with doctors but he hadn’t met one on

32:26

one with any um trans teens that would be affected by this um have any families been able to

32:35

get a meeting with the governor’s office i know some did a video i think uh and is that something that you would

32:41

like or asking to see happen

32:46

i did ask and yes we would like it and i was told

32:53

not at this time should governor ivy reconsider

33:00

we would be elated to meet with her to give real faces to the real people

33:08

ordinary people and ordinary kids and you know here i am the physician who

33:15

would be criminalized for doing my job and practicing the same standard of care medicine we’ve

33:21

practiced for ages and ages endorsed by the american academy not american

33:27

college american academy academy of pediatrics as well as every other major medical association and i’ve also

33:34

offered her the opportunity to ask me anything

33:39

but hopefully she’ll change your mind we’re right here

33:46

and as a parent i will say we’ve last year i asked i reached out to

33:52

anything i could trying to get an audience last year with governor ivy um and and harley and i will get in

34:00

the car and drive down tonight if we if she would uh wanted to talk to us

34:05

so absolutely as a parent i can say that if i’m given the opportunity we definitely would take it

34:13

and i think it’s to serve um some more context around invitation

34:19

when this bill when both the senate version the house version of the anti-trans medical ban was in

34:25

the house judiciary committee they verbally requested some additional information to better understand the

34:32

conversation because they felt that the bill should have probably been in the health committee

34:38

they asked for some medical um information that dr lodeski and her team produced they asked for statistics

34:45

around bullying and as well as suicide rates that we were able to provide

34:50

through hrc in partnership with the trevor project and they acknowledged they received it

34:57

and told us they had any questions we had lobbyists checking in with them just to make sure that they make the best

35:04

decision based now on the information that they requested and it turned to

35:09

deaf ear and they still voted party line so i wanted to share that that we had

35:16

many many meetings with these individuals and again their voting party line it’s an election of season um and

35:23

this is for political score um and you know it’s just disappointing and

35:28

disheartening because we work sunup sundown we practically live at the state house with these

35:34

anti-lgbtq plus not to mention the work that representative neil rafferty and

35:39

his colleagues were doing behind the scenes and the information they were sharing and receiving this was

35:45

definitely a slap in the face and it was very much coordinated to

35:50

directly hurt the lgbtq plus particularly the gender expense of youth

35:58

you any other questions

36:07

hi i have a question sorry my camera isn’t working um aaron davis from wsfa

36:12

we heard from mr walker about his daughter and i was just wondering if

36:17

there was any other messages or anything that you all have heard from um

36:23

transgender youth that messages they’ve shared with you all about the passing of this

36:28

legislation oh hey aaron thanks for that it’s marissa uh dr ladinski i spoke with a

36:35

number of youth um standing together yesterday with one of their high school counselors one of

36:42

their teachers one of the youth in the background was literally their entire body was just shaking

36:49

and the question they had was what happens next what does this mean we don’t understand

36:55

the process so any communication that we can help give

37:03

for teachers statewide counselors statewide and especially our gender diverse youth statewide

37:10

which right now is this bill is not yet a law

37:15

if it is there’s a 30-day window and we will intervene

37:20

because as i told these kids yesterday the constitution has built in checks and balances

37:26

to keep horrible laws from sustaining and enduring so they need to stay strong

37:35

there were a lot of tears and not just the youth appearance a lot

37:40

of fear we’re hoping a lot of hope given a few days passage

37:46

um i reached out to my colleagues at our emergency department here at children’s

37:52

of alabama uab the largest pediatric pediatric emergency department in the

37:58

state and they had already received the information

38:03

and are on very high alert are working with staff and working with

38:09

physicians throughout their place throughout the state we’re hoping we’re hoping

38:15

that what happened in arkansas the week after passage of their law with a state overriding an inordinately

38:23

conservative but solid governor um we’re hoping it doesn’t happen here

38:28

and my colleagues there saw five youth try to harm themselves very

38:33

severely so we’re praying each day um our hearts are turning over and our

38:38

stomachs are full of butterflies but we need everyone to know you know be

38:44

strong we’re here we’ve got you and right now nothing changes

38:52

so you know so that’s what i know it’s what i’ve heard so i know that

38:58

and i’m not going to speak for representative rafferty we are on the same sleep schedule which is none um our phones have been hotlines for our

39:06

families for these youth particularly since i am a woman of trans experience

39:11

leading hrc these families and youth are finding much confidence speaking to me i have formed the title being their tt

39:18

um and you know um it has been very difficult because they’re going down through phases they

39:25

were exhausted being beat up by these um these lawmakers um now they’re

39:32

questioning what’s next on you know my appearance will not move but

39:37

i’m going to have to run away you know those type of conversations um there’s

39:43

been conversations i was talking to a youth late last night um

39:49

they were very emotional because they can’t see past tomorrow um and they don’t comprehend litigation

39:57

because of their of their age and so i’m more or less concerned about their well-being and um not doing any

40:04

self-harm um but we want to make sure that they are aware that everyone in this call in the human rights campaign

40:11

and their good ott who’s the state director our phones are 24 hours

40:16

available to assist them to guide them um i personally um try will travel to

40:23

wherever i need to go in order to sit down with these parents and hug on these youth i also want to mention that prison

40:30

united in mobile and magic city acceptance center in birmingham as well their doors are open they are

40:37

receiving a lot of costs as they their work do focus on our lgbtq plus

40:43

youth and so there are resources that they have as well that when these parents um our youth need to get

40:50

connected outside of hrc and these individuals on the call or uab those are

40:55

some support groups that they can also reach out to

41:02

erin i just wanted to affirm the parents that i spoke with last night their instant gut instinct is looking for

41:09

places to live outside of alabama and so i do think governor ivy needs to keep in mind that we could have a significant

41:16

economic impact as well because these are parents with resources who are employed

41:23

and all of these things and they contribute to alabama society and there are parents who are willing to

41:28

move to get the gender affirming care that their children need so i think that is

41:34

important to realize as well

41:39

thank you any other questions

41:46

so let me let me just for point of privilege let me just call this out this is the election season

41:52

these bills showed up for political score okay governor ivy wants to be governor again

41:58

she has an opponent that is attacking her conservativeship and he is using

42:03

videos and messaging to target trans individuals and she needs to she needs to promote

42:09

um her position on this we are asking governor ivy to veto and to show her

42:14

governorship her passion and her empathy that all youth in alabama deserve to

42:21

thrive to live and to be treated equally we have to call that out because it’s

42:26

nothing but for political score and truly a true leader that will get

42:32

voted for our next governor in the glulatory race will be the governor who

42:37

understands the makeup of alabama the southern hospitality state and will produce fair leadership and make fair

42:45

decisions and we want to make sure that governor ivan that we’re watching you

42:50

um because we too are vote we we vote but please try not to keep up with your

42:56

opponent do the right thing the children that you um

43:02

that you will be jeopardizing and impacting is our future of alabama and without them we will continue to be the

43:10

deep southern state that will be ignored and we will remain poor because of the decisions that we continue to make

