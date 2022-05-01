We’re Speaking Out Against Dangerous Bills on Alabama Gov. Ivey’s Desk [Video]

We joined Alabama lawmakers, medical providers, religious leaders, and parents to speak out against the dangers of Senate Bill 184 and House Bill 322 and call on Gov. Ivey vetoes the legislation when they reach her desk.
SB 184 would be the first bill to impose felony criminal penalties on medical professionals who offer evidence-based, age-appropriate, gender-affirming treatment to young people
H.B. 322, Which Passed The Senate In Final Hours Of Session, Bans K-12 Students From Using Bathrooms and School Facilities Consistent With Gender Identity, and Would Enact “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” Provisions Similar to Recent Florida Law
thank you all for joining us today as matthew said my name is carmarian d anderson hyphen harvey
my pronouns are she her and hers and i do serve as the alabama state director for the human rights campaign
alongside me is during today’s press call will be katherine oakley she’s human rights
campaign state legislative director and senior council representative neil rafferty who serves
as house district 54 in the alabama state legislature dr marissa ledinsky um uab pediatric
she’s the gender team care excuse me team co-lead physician jeff walker who is an amazing father to
an amazing transgender youth in alabama reverend julie conradi who is the
minister of the unitarian universal church of birmingham and shannon minter
who is with the national center for lesbian rights legal director we’re here today because in the final
hour of the legislative session as you most um are aware alabama
anti-lgbtq plus elected officials decided to use
precious momentary minutes to rush legislative attacks on our most vulnerable
transgender youth and pass not one but yesterday two
discriminatory and dangerous bills we are here today to demand governor ivy
to veto these harmful legislation immediately for months the people that are here and
that are absent have had to sit through hearings after hearings and listen at our anti-lgbtq
plus elected officials attack them their families our transgender youth and our
communities make no mistake about it by signing senate bill 184 and house bill
322 governor ivy and the legislators in the state house are liable for the harm
they caused to transgender people well-being caused by being subject to repeated legislative attacks on their
dignity and humanity denying the necessary care needed
and the ability to use a proper bathroom is wrong these vulnerable children are being
attacked by our anti-lgbtq plus elected officials to
score political points already more than 2500 parents from all
50 u.s states in washington d.c issued an open letter organized by the
human rights campaign condemning the the length of anti-transgender
legislation that we have seen moving in legislation across the country
hundreds of businesses like apple and amazon are among those here in
alabama that have signed a letter opposing legislation like this
these those businesses and the people gathered here today know these bills do
not fulfill the proposed goals of making our state safer in fact
they do the exact opposite they align alabama with states like texas and florida in attacking
transgender kids and worsening their emotional distress which in addition to
harming transgender youth and their families drive businesses tourism and
alabamians out of the state all together those gathered here today will share
more the personal impact these bills have on their lives and the lives of the
well-being of our alabamian youth we will leave time at the end of the
press to ask questions after the round table discussion we’re having today i’m now going to turn it over to my
colleague catherine oakley to introduce themselves hello my name is catherine oakley i use
4:04
she her pronouns and i am the state legislative director and senior counsel at the human rights campaign
yesterday in one breathtakingly cruel and cowardly day
the alabama legislature passed the single most anti-transgender
legislative package in history borrowing and combining discriminatory
ideas from some of the state’s most notorious for anti-transgender discrimination including texas florida
north carolina tennessee and arkansas on the final day of legislative session
alabama passed a package that amounts to the greatest hits of anti-transgender
legislation it includes a prohibition on transgender youth using school restrooms
consistent with their gender identity as did tennessee last year and as did north carolina’s infamous hb2
a provision forcing educators to out lgbtq youth against their will
a florida-like don’t say gay or trans provision amended at the last minute
that forbids teachers from acknowledging the existence of lgbtq people in grades
k through five and historically the first ever
legislation imposing criminal penalties on providers of age appropriate
medically necessary gender affirming care for transgender youth
note that arkansas’s 2021 law which was enjoined in federal court did not carry
criminal penalties note that texas governor’s executive action earlier this year which was also
enjoined in federal court in state court was not legislation
there is no way to look at the package passed by the alabama legislature
yesterday and failed to notice that these are not serious policy proposals
between the four different pieces i mentioned there isn’t one that is addressing an actual problem
rather they are all every one of them motivated by fear misunderstanding and
moral disapproval of transgender people particularly transgender youth
that is they’re motivated by discrimination unfortunately alabama is one of 32
states this year to have introduced more than 140 pieces of legislation that specifically target transgender people
nearly all of those bills specifically targeting transgender youth the last three years have been
relentless with historic levels of anti-transgender legislation introduced
in 2020 79 anti-transgender bills were filed a then record in 2021 that number
leaped to 150. this year we are on pace to exceed that
record with particular emphasis on bills preventing transgender youth from playing sports
preventing transgender youth from accessing age-appropriate medically necessary gender affirming care
and bills preventing transgender youth from using the restroom consistent with our gender identity
we’ve also seen a proliferation of legislation copying the don’t say gay or trans legislation that recently passed
in florida with at least 16 bills introduced so far in 10 states these attacks on transgender use are
cruel unnecessary and wholly political they cater to the radical right fringe
of republican primary voters and that political grandstanding comes with real
costs it comes with real costs to transgender youth it comes with real costs to taxpayers
who are forced to defend these discriminatory laws in the courts and it will come at a real political cost to
politicians like governor desantis governor abbott and yes governor ivey
whose craven shameful motivations for advancing this harmful legislation are finally coming to light
americans do not support anti-lgbtq discrimination and will reject this rhetoric at the ballot box
with that it is my pleasure to introduce you to a powerful advocate for transgender youth in alabama dr ledinsky
dr ladinski over to you
thank you it’s an honor to be here marissa i’m marissa ludinski i use she her pronouns i am a faculty attending
pediatrician here within uab the department of pediatrics university of alabama birmingham
and i co-lead proudly our multi-disciplinary
gender care team this team is one of about 45 within the
united states and canada in pediatric academic centers all over the country
where we on a subspecialty level integrate all of the providers that are
needed to enhance the standard of care evidence-based medicine that’s been a
part of our profession since 2006 uh yesterday
yesterday in alabama was a day that we all dreaded we all expected it we feared
it and i think most of us are still numb with disbelief that we’re actually
walking in it alabama has a stained history of interlacing legislative disdain with
folks that lawmakers see outside their lenses of lived experience
yet alabamians are absolutely better than this this state is my home i’ve adopted it
and it adopted me and i’m not leaving it and nor should
the 450 500 youth whose amazing lives we’ve touched in the last last six years
since we’ve been here the state continues to be home to thousands of brilliant creative gender
diverse youth and their families people who were never bothering anybody
until all of us were thrust into the center of a national wave of political wedge legislation
vilifying youth this time who can’t fight back at a ballot box that is not just bullying it’s frankly
pedantic my youth and their families those gender diverse youth who i already
know but most importantly those i haven’t met yet know that
terrible laws do not endure should governor ivey sign this horrific
piece of legislation into law you let us do the heavy lifting to see it overturned
i need all of you to stay strong to keep being you and to know that we’ve got
huge arms around you i’m sad that in this current administration when
the departments of health and human services and justice have stated
hey states this wedge bill is in violation of a number of federal statutes and we are
going to sanction you to the limits that the federal government allows
i’m scared i’m sad and i’m embarrassed that my state may about to become the
litmus test for what could happen with standard of care medicine
and my amazing patients caught in the center so
let’s stay strong let’s work together and continue being the change that needs to happen
and with that it gives me a great amount of pleasure and honor to introduce jeff
walker jeff is one of a large number of our amazing patients
his daughter isn’t just an amazing young lady but is a leader in her own right at nearly 15
years old happy birthday to her also all right jeff take it away hey thank you uh my name is jeff walker
i am he him his and i am the proud father of harley walker who couldn’t be here with us uh
this morning because she’s in ninth grade and uh is required to go to school um i will say yesterday
you know from my perspective what i witnessed um with the last minute
bring of these bills to the floor for vote
i i watched just in shock and disbelief
at and continued disbelief of the the falsehoods that were being spoken these bills
uh and during the debates you know things that were being mentioned
as though they were true and and happening here in alabama and as we’ve worked with dr oludinski and we’ve
worked with the gender clinic there in birmingham i can i can tell you with utmost
certainty those are untruths these things do not happen
and the way that this care is represented in these laws is is absolutely false
um i i was i was shocked at the cowardice that was being presented uh in the in
the house and senate uh with these these different laws i was encouraged by
representative rafferty and his standing up to the bullies yesterday
sir you have my utmost respect and i appreciate you but i hated to see the way
[Music] i understand the political process but the way it was manipulated yesterday to
force these very quick votes and to stop the debates that were ongoing in both
the house and center both yesterday morning and yesterday evening
and and i’ll stop there because i do have something from harley she wanted to share
so harley’s statement to all of you when i got home from school today
my parents both told me there’s bad news both pieces of legislation that were
pending here in alabama have passed at first i was shocked because i really thought the health care
bill would not pass she had so many instant thoughts am i going to have to move
what will this mean to me what does this mean with my ability to go to the bathroom
how will i continue to get the care i’ve been getting for almost five years after a few minutes we pulled up the
house debate of the senate bill to talk about the amendment i was so frustrated listening to the comments that were
being made and the way trans people were being dehumanized
the uneducated way that trans people were being discussed
made me so upset last night as she went to bed
my daughter shared with me that she worries about the future and the future of our family in this
state and what it’s going to mean for her
for her friends that are trans and for our family and whether or not
we’ll be able to continue to stay together as we have to pursue care
for her and while our other kids have to maintain their lives here in the state of alabama
y’all please i’m sorry i uh i appreciate your time this afternoon and i thank you all so much
for your support
jeff thank you so much for sharing from your heart about what your family is going through right now
i’m reverend julie conradi the settled minister of the unitarian universalist church of birmingham my pronouns are she
or my name trans issues are faith issues
we have trans persons adults children and youth already in our faith
communities already hurt and in pain over this legislation
like you heard from jeff i had parents in my congregation who called me last night in tears
they just want their children to be alive and safe and this legislation puts both of those
things at great risk in many faith communities in my area
trans folks are welcomed fully and unequivocally into our faith communities
we support parents of trans youth and we will continue to do so as we all know
that supportive communities surrounding youth going through any difficult time is life-saving and life-preserving
faith communities invoke the spirit of life in all of us by affirming the inherent worth and dignity of all people
my church as well as many other churches in alabama will continue to be a safe place for
people who are exploring or affirming a gender identity different from the one
assigned to them at birth no legislation will change our beliefs
in the beauty and worth of trans folks nor those of other affirming houses of
worship and we will continue to speak out against bills that allow government oversight in how we peacefully live and
identify we will also continue to educate our congregations and children on issues
related to gender identity gender expression and sexual orientation
as education does not provide more choices but rather comprehensive sex education
names and affirms what individuals already know to be true within
themselves our national sex education curriculum is science-based and empowers youth to make
healthy and safe sexual decisions and delays unsafe sexual behavior by
providing youth with the tools they need to make responsible decisions our curriculum affirms that there are
many different types of gender identity and gender expression and that the only
people who should be involved in issues of gender identity and expression are
those of the individual and their doctor and in the case of youth supportive parents
i hope governor ivy will be inspired by utah republican governor spencer cox and
his recent veto where he said about trans youth rarely has so much fear and anger been
directed at so few i don’t understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do
but i want them to live governor ivy we want our trans youth to
live and this legislation puts that at risk please for those of you hearing this contact
governor ivey and encourage her to affirm that all of alabama’s children
deserve to be loved for who they are and who they will become
you trans youth of alabama you are alabama’s future and we all want
you to be a part of it i now invite shannon mentor to speak
thanks everyone it’s such an honor to to be here with mr walker and dr lodinsky
and reverend conrady and others i’m shannon mintzer you see him pronouns i’m
the legal director of the national center for lesbian rights i want to address the medical
medical care ban so i’m here on behalf of nclr hrc
southern poverty law center and lgbtq advocates and defenders to make very
clear that if this dangerous bill is signed into law we will file a federal court
challenge seeking an immediate injunction to protect children and families from the
severe harms that any enforcement of this law will cause when 30 years of
working on behalf of lgbtq people and families this is the most harmful legislation i
have ever seen proposed much less enacted parents want what is best for their
children they are by far in the best position to understand and meet their own children’s
needs this law seeks to displace those loving parents with the strong arm of the state
we have just not seen this before never before in the entire history of our
country as a state government tried to literally criminalize parents or doctors
for providing children with beneficial necessary well-established medical care
that’s not only wrong it is unlawful if alabama does the unthinkable
puts this law into effect we will challenge it we will have the full
support of the united states department of justice and i’m confident that it will be
enjoined and we wanted to open things up now i think for for some q a
oh um actually i think we have one more speaker uh neil rafferty
um good afternoon everyone uh thank you to all the guests and to
every all the speakers thank you to hrc center for lesbian rights
and just thank you to everyone who’s here today
yesterday we saw an assault on our communities
um we saw an assault on freedom we saw an assault on
choice we saw an assault on children
and their families um
it’s a shameful shameful
day here in alabama because we should and we do deserve better
and that’s why we need to stand up make sure they know they will not erase
us make sure that they know that we’re not going anywhere
make sure they know that this is our home too
it is time no one can just sit back anymore
no one can be silent anymore it is now incumbent upon every single
one of us who care every single one of us who has a single
doubt in our head every single one of us
who has an ounce an iota of compassion for what these children and what you
just heard on this panel already it is time for us to
stand up organize call call write
do not stop do not let up and let them know that we will not be erased
that this is our home too and that we will fight back
thank you thank you so much representative neil
referee and thank you for the work that you let so graciously with power
to advocate you’re that co-conspirator and that elected official that has represented us
this is the third time we’ve seen these bills and we just greatly appreciate you and we support you um
just an amazing amazing leader let me hand it over to matthew who will
um open the floor up for q a um there’s a process i believe matthew that you want to be able to follow um and we’ll
be glad to answer any questions that you might have yep uh i just know that in the chat as
well but if folks have uh any questions just put your your name and outlet and we can call on you and go from there
and thanks again to all of our speakers
or if easier you could just unmute yourself
kim are you looking for the me button sorry i think you’re on mute if you’re talking we’re gonna mute you yes hi
sorry i’ve been having audio problems um thank you so much for doing this i think i’ve spoken with many of you in the last
several days um one point of clarification exactly how does the alabama law go
further than what we’ve seen in arkansas and texas is it the only one to put criminal penalties or such extreme
criminal penalties um can you tell me a little bit about why this is more strided and more severe
than what we’ve seen in the other state other two states yeah of course so the arkansas bill
which passed last year did not have criminal penalties attached that
made it unprofessional conduct to provide gender affirming care and you know i’d also note that even
just as recently as last year that bill passed over the veto of the governor of arkansas who signed seven
other anti-lgbtq pieces of legislation last year so this isn’t somebody who’s really
a hero to the lgbtq community right this is not a friend of the lgbtq community
but what the reason he gave for his veto was that he met with transgender youth
who were currently experiencing or currently receiving gender affirming care and that on the basis of his
conversation with them he came to realize how harmful it would be for their
care to go away and so he vetoed that bill knowing even so that the veto would be overridden which it was
within a matter of hours but yes that bill didn’t have criminal penalties attached
what happened in texas is a little bit different because that was actually not a law um similarly there was a
legislator there who had a piece a piece of legislation that was really radical
uh he’s an extremely far right uh radical legislator in texas and his bill
was not successful um texas did ultimately end up passing an anti-transgender sports bill last year
it took them the regular session and three special sessions to get that passed um and even in texas this
legislation was considered just really radical and was not advanced through the
legislative process and as a result the legislator was very frustrated to have had his bill not move
and so then asked the attorney general to opine as to whether or not
existing laws prohibiting child abuse in texas include the provision of gender
affirming care the attorney general issued frankly an
astonishing opinion that is contrary to both basic legal
principle and uh medicine uh and said that yes in fact uh he did
find that providing gender affirming care which is of course age appropriate medically necessary best practice care
uh was child abuse which is completely and totally out of left field there is
no precedent for it whatsoever this was absolutely a political decision with footnotes on it uh and masquerading
as uh as a legal opinion which it absolutely was was not the governor then um
adopted that and directed the department of family services to investigate uh families who were known to be
supporting their transgender youth with gender affirming care to investigate those families as if they had been
committing child abuse um there was actually an article published just yesterday that said that there have been
a tremendous number of social workers from the department of family services who’ve resigned rather than having to
comply with us because they know from their ethical and professional treatment our responsibility they’re they’re refusing
to treat gender affirming care as if it is child abuse when it is just so very patently not
um that was an executive action it was not legislation and i think that that
distinction is really important because while the enforcement of course is sort of within this criminal world because
child abuse is a crime um it also was so completely lawless it was completely
extraordinary to the uh to the legislative process not even
the texas legislature which of course folks will remember past sb-8 this year
so this is an extremely radical state legislature not even the texas state
legislature thought that this was a good idea and could get it done and so this had to be a completely
extraordinary process to be able to make this happen which is why it was so quickly challenged in texas court and uh
and has been enjoined so um i do think that it’s it’s really significant that
this is a legislative choice this is something that both chambers of the
alabama legislature have signed their names to and that the governor is on the precipice of signing her name to you and
that is a major distinction this is truly this is a a real law
that is putting felony penalties and we’re talking one to ten years of imprisonment attached to
providing medically necessary best practice age appropriate care it is so
beyond the pale in terms of how how outrageous it is and as i said in my remarks i also think
it’s important to keep that in mind that this was one of four things that happened yesterday and two bills
none of which are addressing real problems so you know this is i think the the shining
star of outrageousness of what happened yesterday as the medical care ban
and that was only one of four things they did um all of which are outrageous
all of which are based in discrimination none of which are addressing real problems and i’ll just if you’ll indulge me one
second longer to say that there was legislation that was um challenging
the idaho sports ban that was passed in 2020 and one of the things that the judge made a point of mentioning in his
decision in joining that case was looking at other legislation that had also been passed that same session and
saying this legislature has shown anti-transgender animus so you can put
forward arguments that you think are going to justify this that sound reasonable but it is clear that you came
to this issue with your mind made up what you wanted to do was hurt trans people and that’s what you did and i’m
not interested in these other justifications i’m paraphrasing obviously but that is that’s the jest
right thank you for that question
kim you want to go ahead with your second one i i apologize i don’t mean dog everyone’s time um
the um lawmaker who sponsored the house version of this bill wes allen told
reporters last night we had asked him if he had met with opponents he said he met with doctors but he hadn’t met one on
one with any um trans teens that would be affected by this um have any families been able to
get a meeting with the governor’s office i know some did a video i think uh and is that something that you would
like or asking to see happen
i did ask and yes we would like it and i was told
not at this time should governor ivy reconsider
we would be elated to meet with her to give real faces to the real people
ordinary people and ordinary kids and you know here i am the physician who
would be criminalized for doing my job and practicing the same standard of care medicine we’ve
practiced for ages and ages endorsed by the american academy not american
college american academy academy of pediatrics as well as every other major medical association and i’ve also
offered her the opportunity to ask me anything
but hopefully she’ll change your mind we’re right here
and as a parent i will say we’ve last year i asked i reached out to
anything i could trying to get an audience last year with governor ivy um and and harley and i will get in
the car and drive down tonight if we if she would uh wanted to talk to us
so absolutely as a parent i can say that if i’m given the opportunity we definitely would take it
and i think it’s to serve um some more context around invitation
when this bill when both the senate version the house version of the anti-trans medical ban was in
the house judiciary committee they verbally requested some additional information to better understand the
conversation because they felt that the bill should have probably been in the health committee
they asked for some medical um information that dr lodeski and her team produced they asked for statistics
around bullying and as well as suicide rates that we were able to provide
through hrc in partnership with the trevor project and they acknowledged they received it
and told us they had any questions we had lobbyists checking in with them just to make sure that they make the best
decision based now on the information that they requested and it turned to
deaf ear and they still voted party line so i wanted to share that that we had
many many meetings with these individuals and again their voting party line it’s an election of season um and
this is for political score um and you know it’s just disappointing and
disheartening because we work sunup sundown we practically live at the state house with these
anti-lgbtq plus not to mention the work that representative neil rafferty and
his colleagues were doing behind the scenes and the information they were sharing and receiving this was
definitely a slap in the face and it was very much coordinated to
directly hurt the lgbtq plus particularly the gender expense of youth
you any other questions
hi i have a question sorry my camera isn’t working um aaron davis from wsfa
we heard from mr walker about his daughter and i was just wondering if
there was any other messages or anything that you all have heard from um
transgender youth that messages they’ve shared with you all about the passing of this
legislation oh hey aaron thanks for that it’s marissa uh dr ladinski i spoke with a
number of youth um standing together yesterday with one of their high school counselors one of
their teachers one of the youth in the background was literally their entire body was just shaking
and the question they had was what happens next what does this mean we don’t understand
the process so any communication that we can help give
for teachers statewide counselors statewide and especially our gender diverse youth statewide
which right now is this bill is not yet a law
if it is there’s a 30-day window and we will intervene
because as i told these kids yesterday the constitution has built in checks and balances
to keep horrible laws from sustaining and enduring so they need to stay strong
there were a lot of tears and not just the youth appearance a lot
of fear we’re hoping a lot of hope given a few days passage
um i reached out to my colleagues at our emergency department here at children’s
of alabama uab the largest pediatric pediatric emergency department in the
state and they had already received the information
and are on very high alert are working with staff and working with
physicians throughout their place throughout the state we’re hoping we’re hoping
that what happened in arkansas the week after passage of their law with a state overriding an inordinately
conservative but solid governor um we’re hoping it doesn’t happen here
and my colleagues there saw five youth try to harm themselves very
severely so we’re praying each day um our hearts are turning over and our
stomachs are full of butterflies but we need everyone to know you know be
strong we’re here we’ve got you and right now nothing changes
so you know so that’s what i know it’s what i’ve heard so i know that
and i’m not going to speak for representative rafferty we are on the same sleep schedule which is none um our phones have been hotlines for our
families for these youth particularly since i am a woman of trans experience
leading hrc these families and youth are finding much confidence speaking to me i have formed the title being their tt
um and you know um it has been very difficult because they’re going down through phases they
were exhausted being beat up by these um these lawmakers um now they’re
questioning what’s next on you know my appearance will not move but
i’m going to have to run away you know those type of conversations um there’s
been conversations i was talking to a youth late last night um
they were very emotional because they can’t see past tomorrow um and they don’t comprehend litigation
because of their of their age and so i’m more or less concerned about their well-being and um not doing any
self-harm um but we want to make sure that they are aware that everyone in this call in the human rights campaign
and their good ott who’s the state director our phones are 24 hours
available to assist them to guide them um i personally um try will travel to
wherever i need to go in order to sit down with these parents and hug on these youth i also want to mention that prison
united in mobile and magic city acceptance center in birmingham as well their doors are open they are
receiving a lot of costs as they their work do focus on our lgbtq plus
youth and so there are resources that they have as well that when these parents um our youth need to get
connected outside of hrc and these individuals on the call or uab those are
some support groups that they can also reach out to
erin i just wanted to affirm the parents that i spoke with last night their instant gut instinct is looking for
places to live outside of alabama and so i do think governor ivy needs to keep in mind that we could have a significant
economic impact as well because these are parents with resources who are employed
and all of these things and they contribute to alabama society and there are parents who are willing to
move to get the gender affirming care that their children need so i think that is
important to realize as well
thank you any other questions
so let me let me just for point of privilege let me just call this out this is the election season
these bills showed up for political score okay governor ivy wants to be governor again
she has an opponent that is attacking her conservativeship and he is using
videos and messaging to target trans individuals and she needs to she needs to promote
um her position on this we are asking governor ivy to veto and to show her
governorship her passion and her empathy that all youth in alabama deserve to
thrive to live and to be treated equally we have to call that out because it’s
nothing but for political score and truly a true leader that will get
voted for our next governor in the glulatory race will be the governor who
understands the makeup of alabama the southern hospitality state and will produce fair leadership and make fair
decisions and we want to make sure that governor ivan that we’re watching you
um because we too are vote we we vote but please try not to keep up with your
opponent do the right thing the children that you um
that you will be jeopardizing and impacting is our future of alabama and without them we will continue to be the
deep southern state that will be ignored and we will remain poor because of the decisions that we continue to make
—
