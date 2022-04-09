What 1000 Men’s Tears Reveal

Imagine hearing 1000 men share something they’ve never shared before.

The cultural crisis we face, as men are still being taught to cry less and toughen up, impacts all of humanity. This is a call for welcoming men’s vulnerability and for women to do so without losing love or attraction. It also includes guidance for sharing pain, fears, and desires in a way that doesn’t send others running for the hills!

Watch the full TEDx Talk:

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited):

[Applause]

I’ve had more than a thousand men cry

and be vulnerable with me many of them

sharing their vulnerability for the

first time which is amazing because to

this day we are still teaching our boys

and our men to cry less and to toughen

up everyone from strangers to my family

has tried to get me to get my son to cry

less and a couple years ago I was

walking down the hall with my son in his

kindergarten and a little boy had told

him that if he said the number-10 he

would die and as a six-year-old he was

terrified so we’re walking down the hall

and this woman looks at him and yells no

tears not knowing why he was crying and

I froze luckily because I think

otherwise I might have pounced on her

and as she walked by I managed to yell

tears are fine with me and I looked at

my son and I said it’s okay to cry

sweetie I know you’re afraid I don’t

think it’s a coincidence that a few days

later this woman’s son told me he got in

trouble for saying mean things to kids

three times that day people who are

hurting hurts others especially those

who aren’t allowed to express their hurt

and too often boys and men are told that

their hurt is unmanly or unattractive

and I believe this has led us to a

crisis where Mental Health America shows

suicide on the rise since the year 2000

it’s now the seventh leading cause of

death for males more than four times as

many men die from suicide as women and

the NC HS reports that one in ten men

experience depression or anxiety now not

all men turned to suicide and in the

past 15 years I’ve been a relationship

and leadership coach for men men often

come to me saying that things look

really good on the outside but parts of

them are dying on the inside and last

year and one month alone men said to me

things like I’m drinking alone at night

and I don’t want to tell my wife and

scare her the work commute the kids it’s

all killing me I got a promotion which

should be amazing but

don’t know how to navigate it I don’t

fit in anymore I’ve never had a

conversation about sex with my wife we

don’t have a sex life and I don’t know

how being a father is amazing but it’s

also really stressful to the point where

I feel like I could break so how do we

help men share this vulnerability

instead of hide it well I’ve been

working with this for the past 20 years

since I was doing a master’s degree in

psychology thinking I was going to work

with women and I was asked to facilitate

a workshop for men where men would come

to get honest feedback from women with

love and with care and it was born out

of an intentional community I was a part

of where we as optimistic young adults

were exploring vulnerability with topics

like attraction and rejection and

frustration and jealousy having

conversations that most people would

completely avoid and two of the men were

so impacted by this experience they felt

much more empowered they felt able to

connect they wanted other men to have

this experience as well and so they

created these workshops for men and at

the end of the first one we’re sitting

around in a circle about 20 men and

women and one of the men raises his hand

and with tears streaming down his face

he says when I came here this weekend I

didn’t know if I wanted to live anymore

I’ve been going through a painful

divorce I’ve been trying to raise my son

it’s been really awful but you saved me

you brought me back and you gave me hope

and when we asked him how he said you

didn’t walk away you didn’t shame you

didn’t attack my vulnerability you

welcomed my tears my despair even my

rage and since then this man has gone on

to raise his son and start new love

relationships and build new businesses

and I’ve had the amazing honor to work

with more than a thousand men who felt

safe to be vulnerable with me what I’ve

learned as a woman who welcomes

vulnerability is that it doesn’t promote

weakness or deflation it actually

supports men to step into their vitality

their power their empathy

it supports men to be kinder more

generous and more integrity in their

communities and in their families

luckily I am seeing many organizations

beautiful organizations where men are

bringing men together to share their

pain the mankind project is an amazing

one the young men’s ultimate weekend

they’re coming together so they don’t

have to be alone however we’re sending

men back into a world where many of us

are women and so the question is how do

we help women welcome men’s

vulnerability and how do we make it

safer for men as I was thinking about

this I thought back to the workshops

I’ve led for women where one of the

things I taught to the women’s dismay

was that if we want men to actually be

ok with our emotions that there’s often

some education involved and that it

takes some practice but eventually

simultaneously you can feel your

feelings witness your feelings and

communicate about what you need in the

midst of the feelings and so it could go

something like this I’ve been having a

really hard day I feel frustrated I feel

angry would you be willing to sit with

me for five minutes while I I might cry

I might scream I might talk I’m

definitely not going to attack you but

would you be willing to just listen and

not try to change or fix me or my

situation it’s simple not easy

especially when you’re in your most

upset moments but it’s doable and you

can learn it so the question I started

asking next was would this same

conversation work for men sharing their

vulnerability with women and what I

realized from all of the sessions and

the men coming to me I saw that the

cultural context of men’s vulnerability

being portrayed as weak or unmanly

has to be addressed because men come to

me saying that they’re terrified of

being undesired or being disrespected if

they share their vulnerability with the

women in their lives and so it reminds

me of an ask that I often see women

having of men will you please not see me

as crazy will you please not see me as

too much when I’m emotional there’s an

ask that men are bringing to me for

women and it is will you please see

beyond the cultural context that when I

share vulnerability with you I become

weak and will you please do what it

takes to be able to continue to love and

be attracted to me

when I’m fully human with you now

vulnerable conversations can be messy

and scary and so there’s a couple things

I’ve learned that I want you to know

that make vulnerable conversations go

better and that actually create

connection instead of sending people

running for the hills the first one is

that when you unravel the negative

beliefs and stories you have about

yourself there’s no longer anything to

prove or defend you don’t have to prove

that you’re good enough or strong enough

because you already know you are and so

you can let go of the fear of being

shamed or the apology for vulnerability

because you know that no one else’s

words or beliefs could actually touch

the innate goodness in you the second

one is that when you learn to be

comfortable with discomfort or when you

learn to actually be okay with

vulnerability you no longer do what I

call the puke or the dump which is often

what sends people running and so as you

become comfortable with vulnerability

you can actually relax and you start to

rest into your sovereignty or integrity

and actually take on oftentimes a kind

of kingly or a queenly quality where you

know that your vulnerability is only

part of who you are and so the people

you’re sharing with really get that

as well what I’ve learned in the past 15

years of working with men is that it’s

not enough to ask them to just express

their vulnerability without addressing

the cultural context that had them hold

it back in the first place and so that

means that we as women and people of all

genders have to really look at how we

perpetuate these cultural norms I used

to be afraid of men’s vulnerability I

was afraid that if a man was vulnerable

with me that meant he couldn’t protect

me or he couldn’t take care of me and so

I would get chaotic and emotional and

sadly block their vulnerability now

having dozens of men be vulnerable with

me and then turn around and hold my pain

when I needed it I know that this is

possible and so my mission is to have

every man’s heart held in his most

vulnerable places and I invited to

become our mission to create the

cultural changes necessary for men to

thrive and for no man to suffer silently

or alone and I believe that we need

women to be a part of this solution and

for our children and our boys to not

become a statistic of depression or of

suicide we have to help them understand

that vulnerability is not a weakness

that it’s a strength thank you





About Shana James:

For 15 years Shana has coached more than a thousand leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and people with big visions to step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. She is known for her ability to assess, in just a few minutes, the cause of dissatisfaction and stuck points in someone’s profession and love life.

Then she creates a clear and unique path for you to have true success and incredible love. Referred to as a secret weapon, she cuts through distraction and helps you access your confidence, power and clarity.

She is also a translator between women and men, providing effective tools to transform conversations and dynamics that have gone awry into connection and collaboration.

This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. Learn more at https://www.ted.com/tedx

Photo credit: Shutterstock